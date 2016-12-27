Are you hosting a New Year's Eve happening that you don't see here? Email us at [email protected] to get into our free listings calendar, and feel free to comment your event in this post below.

PARTIES AND DANCE NIGHTS:

'90s New Year's Eve Bash

Featuring You Oughta Know and 90s Preservation Society. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $10-$15. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.



612Brew's New Year's Eve

Masquerade party with DJ Daniel Berube and free toast at midnight. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437; www.612brew.com.





Flip Phone New Year's Eve: Glam

Featuring DJ Shannon Blowtorch and DJ DBaz, drag queen Derrick Barry, beauty bar and glitter station, photo booth, Absolut ice luge, Vincent the Destroyer as Prince, and live music from Lady Midnight. Tickets and more info at musenye.com/tickets. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $30-$75. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 952-562-5620; www.musemn.com.



Hey, That's My Jam: NYE Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome vs. Slow Moe. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746; www.331club.com.



Honey New Year's Eve

Featuring Jimmy2Times and Vaughn Solo. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $20; $55 for open bar ticket. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306; www.honeympls.com.

NYE 2017: A Frosted Affair

Featuring stilt walkers, LED musicians, live entertainment, and DJ Dudley D. Tickets and more info at tickets.vemos.io/20/the-pourhouse. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $55. The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555; www.thepourhousempls.com.



New Year's Eve Celebration

Countdown to 2017 hosted by Mario Lopez, featuring live entertainment by Ray Evangelista, DeeJay St. Joel, and the Mystic Dancers, with midnight champagne toast and free hats and beads. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799; www.mysticlake.com.



New Year's Eve Disco at Constantine

Featuring DJs spinning '70s tunes, with champagne toast at midnight and complimentary cocktail. '70s attire is suggested. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $15-$20. Constantine, 1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-1297; www.thehotelivy.com/Constantine.

New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball

Costume party featuring music by DJ Jan Marschke, complimentary champagne, specialty cocktails, appetizers, and sleigh rides. Tickets and more info at bettynye.brownpapertickets.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $40. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997; bettydangers.com.



New Year's Eve at Pig Ate My Pizza

Featuring all you can eat and drink, with karaoke and other party favors. Tickets and more info at www.tempotickets.com/PIGNYE2016. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $45 6 p.m.; $70 9:30 p.m.. Pig Ate My Pizza, 4154 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale; 763-535-1131; www.facebook.com/PigAteMyPizza.

Polynesian Passport

Tropical island themed party featuring four complimentary cocktails, music by DJ Shane Kramer, photo booth, and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets and more info at suzisnye.brownpapertickets.com. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $56. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069; www.psychosuzis.com.



Candyland New Year's Eve

Featuring DJs, decorations, lighting, costumed staff, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.simshows.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25. Union Restaurant & Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-6690; www.unionmpls.com.



Downtown Countdown: A New Year's Eve Celebration

Featuring unlimited drinks, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, pizza buffet, and live music from DJ Epic Bass. Tickets and more info at getknitevents.com/public-events/nye-downtown-countdown. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $89-$99. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793; www.dayblockbrewing.com.



See Ya Never, 2016

Drink beer and be chill at this party. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

FU 2016

Presented by Transmission with DJ Jake Rudh. Tickets and more info at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2725873. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $20. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686; www.clubjager.com.



First Avenue's New Year's Eve Danceteria

Featuring Get Cryphy with Plain Ole Bill and Last Word. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $5-$20. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388; www.first-avenue.com.

The Black & White Ball: NYE 2017

Three rooms of music featuring DJ's D Mil, King Otto, Jeff Swiff, and Strangelove, with black, white, or metallic attire encouraged. Tickets and more info at www.nyempls.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25-$60. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-370-1234; nyempls.com.



The Black & White NYE Ball

Masquerade ball with DJs, live entertainment, and music from Isaak Thurber and Sex Panther. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $59-$129. The Exchange Minneapolis, 10 S. 5th St., #B100, Minneapolis; 612-886-2233; theexchangempls.com.

LIVE MUSIC:

3 Doors Down

New Year's Eve concert and party. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $49-$69. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799; www.mysticlake.com.



A Tribute to Sinatra

Featuring the JoAnn Funk Trio and vocalist Steven Marking. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292; www.saintpaulhotel.com.



Back Alley New Year's Eve Party

Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365; www.schoonertavern.com.



Ben Utecht and Mick Sterling: An Andy Williams Bing Crosby Christmas

Featuring an orchestra and local vocalists. Daily from Dec. 28-31, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 1:30 p.m. $40-$55. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-1525; www.chanhassentheatres.com.



New Year's Eve with Davina and the Vagabonds

6 p.m. show includes dinner and the performance. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m. $94-$128. Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-1010; www.dakotacooks.com.



New Year's Eve with Hairball

With Shot Thru the Heart. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $36-$42. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661; www.medinaentertainment.com.



New Year's Eve with Manhassen

Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Free. Floyd's, 1758 Arboretum Blvd., Victoria; 952-443-9944; www.floydsbar.com.

New Year's Eve with ZuluZuluu

With Metasota, Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $15-$20. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388; www.first-avenue.com.



NYE Late Night with the Pines and Friends

With a complimentary toast at midnight. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $20 for the Pines only; $65 for 3-course dinner and the Pines beginning at 6 p.m.. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523; www.icehousempls.com.



Scottie Miller New Year's Eve Party

Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $100 with prix-fixe dinner. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020; www.croonersloungemn.com.



Snowta New Year's Eve

Featuring Big Gigantic, Tipper, Infected Mushroom, Waka Flocka Flame, Prof, Hippie Sabotage, Bobby Raps, DJ Abilities, and more. Tickets and complete lineup at www.snowtanye.com. Dec. 31, 2 a.m. $99-$160. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000; www.minneapolisconventioncenter.com.



Wookiefoot's Freak Formal New Year's Eve

With That 1 Guy and Heatbox. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425; www.cabooze.com.



Wu Year's Eve: The Big Wu

With Frogleg. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $25-$41. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486; www.turfclub.net.

Hookers & Blow NYE Bash

With midnight champagne toast. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $25. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138; www.aster-cafe.com.



King

With Tiny Deaths, K.Raydio, and DJ Willie Shu. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100; www.finelinemusic.com.



New Year's Eve Bash with Fred Savage & the Unbeatables

With PaviElle and Maple & Beech. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112; www.amsterdambarandhall.com.



New Year's Eve Bash with Lamont Cranston

With Bruce & Larry McCabe and Larry Hayes, the Jimmys, and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, with champagne toast and party favors. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $35 show only; $85 dinner and a show. Doubletree by Hilton Bloomington, 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington; 952-835-7800.



New Year's Eve Cocktail Show with Joyann Parker Band

Ticket includes music and midnight champagne toast. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $30. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299; vieux-carre.com.



New Year's Eve Dinner Show with Kate Lynch & Her Most Excellent Fellows

Ticket includes 3-course dinner, music, tax, and gratuity. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $67. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299; vieux-carre.com.



New Year's Eve Party with the Last Revel

With Rachel Hanson. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $12-$15. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; thehookmpls.com.



New Year's Eve Rock 'n' Roll Benefit Show

Featuring Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Private Interests, 83 Wolfpack, Charlie Siren, Intrepid Hearts, and Granite. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454; www.hexagonbar.com.



New Year's Eve with Big Wave Dave & the Ripples

Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $10-$15. Lutsen Mountains, 467 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen; 218-663-7281; www.lutsen.com.

THEATER:

Visions of Sugarplums: A Burlesque Nutcracker

While holiday fare tends to be produced with children in mind, that’s not the case with this Nutcracker. This decidedly naughty production returns this week for its third year of bawdy fun. Choreographer Lily Verlaine and host Nadine DuBois have teamed up for a night of sparkling dance numbers, daring aerial arts, campy show tunes, and a healthy flash of skin. While these ladies and gents may be singing traditional tunes, they’ll also be celebrating with a bit of subversion and a healthy dose of tongue in cheek. Daily from Dec. 22-23, 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 26-31, 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 2 p.m. $35. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377; www.thelabtheater.org.

Lorna Landvik: Party in the Rec Room

Improvised, one-woman comedy show. Every Fri. and Sat. from Dec. 31-Jan. 28, 7 p.m. $18-$20. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737; www.bryantlakebowl.com.



Triple Espresso

A comedy trio goes for their big break, only to have their hopes dashed over and over. Every Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 5 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 8 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 3 p.m. Jan. 5, 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 3 p.m. Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m. $20-$38. New Century Theatre, 615 Hennepin Ave., Ste. #145, Minneapolis; 612-455-9500; www.hennepintheatretrust.org/our-theatres/new-century-theatre.

COMEDY:



Lizz Winstead in Controversy 2016: The Year in Review

With musical guest Sam Breckenridge. Daily from Dec. 30-31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 1 p.m. $45; $65 VIP. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674; www.thecedar.org.

Bob Larson

New Year's Eve comedy shows. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $20-$25. Running Aces Casino and Racetrack, 15201 Zurich St. NE, Columbus; 651-925-4600; www.runaces.com.

Collin Moulton

Daily from Dec. 28-30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $13-$22; $26.95-$46.96 New Year’s Eve. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558; www.houseofcomedy.net.



East Coast Style New Year's Eve Comedy Show

With Shelly Paul, Turner Barrowman, and Jeff Pfoser. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324; www.sisyphusbrewing.com.



Fancy Ray's New Year's Eve Comedy Show

Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Maple Tavern Bar and Grill, 9375 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove; 763-425-2700; www.mapletavern.com.



Jackie Kashian

Daily from Dec. 27-31, 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31, 10:30 p.m. $18-$25. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393; www.acmecomedycompany.com.







Michael Palascak

Daily from Dec. 29-30, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:45 p.m. $15; $20-$25 New Year’s Eve. The Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Highway, Lilydale; 651-330-9078; www.jokejointcomedyclub.com.



Scott Hansen New Year's Eve Show

With Pete Borchers. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Bistro La Roux, 9372 Lexington Ave. NE, Circle Pines; 763-717-8288; bistrolaroux.com.



The Stagebenders New Year's Eve Comedy Show

With Joe Tanner. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Elks Club of Minneapolis Lodge 44, 2875 Brookdale Dr., Brooklyn Park; 763-560-4400; www.minneapoliselks44.org.

Tiffany Norton

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $15. Cinema Grill & Outtakes Bar, 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017; www.cinemagrill.com.

Katt Williams

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. $49-$125. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900; www.targetcenter.com.



Louie Anderson

Dec. 31, 7 p.m. $32.95-$72.95. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville; 952-895-4685; www.ames-center.com.

FAMILY:

Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebration

Featuring lifts open until midnight, hillside fireworks, bonfire, food specials, and live music from Audio Circus. Dec. 31, 9:30-12 a.m. Events are free; lift rates $48-$53. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245; www.aftonalps.com.



New Year's Eve at Buck Hill

Featuring skiing, snowboarding, and tubing all day, with midnight fireworks show, Kevin Hall's amazing magic show, Gabe & Gaylord's fun ski race, free glitter glam hair-dos, airbag jump, cocktail specials, and live music from the Rhythm Junkies. Dec. 31, 9-12 a.m. $10-$45. Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville; 952-435-7174; www.skibuck.com.



The Big Baby New Year's Eve Show

Presented by Comedy Suitcase. Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $12-$14. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737; www.bryantlakebowl.com.

RESTAURANTS

Afton House Inn

New Year’s menu featuring Surf and Turf, jumbo prawns, salmon puttanesca, and braised beef short rib, with music from Joe Meyer in the Wheel Room, and complimentary party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton; 651-436-8883.

Aster Café

Special New Year’s Eve dinner menu in the Cafe, with a performance by Hookers & Blow in the River Room, including a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. Dinner reservations do not grant entrance to the show – advance tickets required for the performance. 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.

Borough

Special five-course dinner for $75/person created by Executive Chef Michael DeCamp. Reservations required. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.

Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant

Two shows with Davina & the Vagabonds at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Early show ($128) includes five-course tasting menu included in ticket price, late show ($94) features a la carte menu, midnight toast, and $20 food and beverage credit. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299.

Fogo de Chão

Featuring festive holiday menu as part of their Full Churrasco Experience for $51.95, with seasonal beef roast, fire roasted meats, and traditional Brazilian sides, served with Quentão specials, a warm Brazilian mulled wine. Reservations required. 645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-1344.



GYST Fermentation Bar

Bubbles and bites from around the world, featuring champagne pours every half-hour, with meat, cheese, and chocolate boards available, and a special NYE Mother Board curated by the GYST team. $75. 25 East 26th Street, Minneapolis; 612-758-0113.

Marin Restaurant & Bar

4-course dinner priced at $50 per person for first seating and $75 for second seating, with wine pairing options for $30. Dance party follows at 10 p.m. featuring DJ Shiek, with complimentary midnight champagne toast. Reservations required. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612.252.7000.

Parma 8200

Prix fixe, three-course menu for $70 per person, along with special NYE a la carte menu, with complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and live music by Arne Fogel and the Benny Weinbeck Quartet. Reservations required. 5600 W. 83rd. St., Bloomington; 952-896-8888.

St. Genevieve

Special New Year's Eve five-course tasting menu for $80, with wine pairings available, and extended champagne selection, and Gatsby-style NYE champagne party for $45 starting at 10:30 p.m., featuring two glasses of champagne, a coupe glass to take home, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. with ‘20s and ‘30s cocktail attire encouraged. Reservations required. 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-4843.

Surly Brewing Company

Special New Year's Eve beer dinner at Surly's Brewer's Table, featuring specially selected beers expertly paired with each serving of their five-course dinner for $125/person. Reservations required. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE., Minneapolis; 763-999-6526.

HOTELS:

Radisson Red Minneapolis

Special packages starting at $279, featuring access to the OUIBar + KTCHN with daily chef’s specials and local produce, complimentary Wi-Fi, RED Fitness studio, and on-site parking. 609 3rd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-252-5400.

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington

Featuring tickets to the New Year’s Eve Blues Bash with Lamont Cranston, a standard room, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet, and late check out, starting at $269. 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, 952-835-7800.



Hewing Hotel

New Year in the North Loop package starts at $389, featuring early access to New Year’s Eve Party with live music from Viva Knievel, valet parking, two complimentary drink tokens, and special hangover kit. 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 651-468-0400.

Hotel Ivy

New Year’s Eve party package, including two tickets to VIVA MPLS party, complimentary champagne toast, and late checkout. 201 S. 11th St., Minneapolis, 612-746-4600.



JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America

Special room rates starting at $389, including access to their Lobby Lounge and in-hotel restaurant, Cedar + Stone. 2141 Lindau Ln., Minneapolis, 612-615-0100.

Le Meridian Chambers Minneapolis

Special packages starting at $449, includes breakfast for two, overnight valet parking, and access to dance party featuring complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-767-6900.



Radisson Blu Mall of America

Special packages starting at $199 includes complimentary bottle of Prosecco or sparkling apple juice, four party hats, $10 Skydeck gift card, live DJ in FireLake Grill House, and late 5 p.m. check-out. 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, 952-881-5258.

W Minneapolis – The Foshay

Special room packages starting at $539, includes overnight valet parking, two complimentary cocktails, access to the Living Room bar and Prohibition, and late 4 p.m. checkout. 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, 612-215-3700.