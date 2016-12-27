Here is every freaking New Year's Eve happening we could find
Are you still trying to decide how you want to celebrate the end of the crappiest year ever? We have you covered here with dance nights, epic parties, live music, comedy shows, hotel deals, and more. Come take a look.
Are you hosting a New Year's Eve happening that you don't see here? Email us at [email protected] to get into our free listings calendar, and feel free to comment your event in this post below.
PARTIES AND DANCE NIGHTS:
'90s New Year's Eve Bash
Featuring You Oughta Know and 90s Preservation Society. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $10-$15. James Ballentine VFW Post 246, 2916 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-823-6233.
612Brew's New Year's Eve
Masquerade party with DJ Daniel Berube and free toast at midnight. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Free. 612 Brew, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-217-0437; www.612brew.com.
Flip Phone New Year's Eve: Glam
Featuring DJ Shannon Blowtorch and DJ DBaz, drag queen Derrick Barry, beauty bar and glitter station, photo booth, Absolut ice luge, Vincent the Destroyer as Prince, and live music from Lady Midnight. Tickets and more info at musenye.com/tickets. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $30-$75. Muse Event Center, 107 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 952-562-5620; www.musemn.com.
Hey, That's My Jam: NYE Dance Party
Featuring Hey There Handsome vs. Slow Moe. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746; www.331club.com.
Honey New Year's Eve
Featuring Jimmy2Times and Vaughn Solo. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $20; $55 for open bar ticket. Honey, 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306; www.honeympls.com.
NYE 2017: A Frosted Affair
Featuring stilt walkers, LED musicians, live entertainment, and DJ Dudley D. Tickets and more info at tickets.vemos.io/20/the-pourhouse. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $55. The Pourhouse, 10 S. 5th St., Minneapolis; 612-843-2555; www.thepourhousempls.com.
New Year's Eve Celebration
Countdown to 2017 hosted by Mario Lopez, featuring live entertainment by Ray Evangelista, DeeJay St. Joel, and the Mystic Dancers, with midnight champagne toast and free hats and beads. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799; www.mysticlake.com.
New Year's Eve Disco at Constantine
Featuring DJs spinning '70s tunes, with champagne toast at midnight and complimentary cocktail. '70s attire is suggested. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $15-$20. Constantine, 1115 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-1297; www.thehotelivy.com/Constantine.
New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball
Costume party featuring music by DJ Jan Marschke, complimentary champagne, specialty cocktails, appetizers, and sleigh rides. Tickets and more info at bettynye.brownpapertickets.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $40. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997; bettydangers.com.
New Year's Eve at Pig Ate My Pizza
Featuring all you can eat and drink, with karaoke and other party favors. Tickets and more info at www.tempotickets.com/PIGNYE2016. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $45 6 p.m.; $70 9:30 p.m.. Pig Ate My Pizza, 4154 W. Broadway Ave., Robbinsdale; 763-535-1131; www.facebook.com/PigAteMyPizza.
Polynesian Passport
Tropical island themed party featuring four complimentary cocktails, music by DJ Shane Kramer, photo booth, and champagne toast at midnight. Tickets and more info at suzisnye.brownpapertickets.com. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $56. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069; www.psychosuzis.com.
Candyland New Year's Eve
Featuring DJs, decorations, lighting, costumed staff, and live entertainment. Tickets and more info at www.simshows.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25. Union Restaurant & Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-455-6690; www.unionmpls.com.
Downtown Countdown: A New Year's Eve Celebration
Featuring unlimited drinks, champagne toast at midnight, party favors, pizza buffet, and live music from DJ Epic Bass. Tickets and more info at getknitevents.com/public-events/nye-downtown-countdown. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $89-$99. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793; www.dayblockbrewing.com.
See Ya Never, 2016
Drink beer and be chill at this party. 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.
FU 2016
Presented by Transmission with DJ Jake Rudh. Tickets and more info at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2725873. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $20. Clubhouse Jager, 923 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-332-2686; www.clubjager.com.
First Avenue's New Year's Eve Danceteria
Featuring Get Cryphy with Plain Ole Bill and Last Word. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $5-$20. First Avenue, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388; www.first-avenue.com.
The Black & White Ball: NYE 2017
Three rooms of music featuring DJ's D Mil, King Otto, Jeff Swiff, and Strangelove, with black, white, or metallic attire encouraged. Tickets and more info at www.nyempls.com. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25-$60. Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-370-1234; nyempls.com.
The Black & White NYE Ball
Masquerade ball with DJs, live entertainment, and music from Isaak Thurber and Sex Panther. Tickets and more info here. Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. $59-$129. The Exchange Minneapolis, 10 S. 5th St., #B100, Minneapolis; 612-886-2233; theexchangempls.com.
LIVE MUSIC:
3 Doors Down
New Year's Eve concert and party. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $49-$69. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799; www.mysticlake.com.
A Tribute to Sinatra
Featuring the JoAnn Funk Trio and vocalist Steven Marking. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Free. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul; 800-292-9292; www.saintpaulhotel.com.
Back Alley New Year's Eve Party
Dec. 31, 9 p.m. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365; www.schoonertavern.com.
Ben Utecht and Mick Sterling: An Andy Williams Bing Crosby Christmas
Featuring an orchestra and local vocalists. Daily from Dec. 28-31, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 1:30 p.m. $40-$55. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen; 952-934-1525; www.chanhassentheatres.com.
New Year's Eve with Davina and the Vagabonds
6 p.m. show includes dinner and the performance. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 10:30 p.m. $94-$128. Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-1010; www.dakotacooks.com.
New Year's Eve with Hairball
With Shot Thru the Heart. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $36-$42. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661; www.medinaentertainment.com.
New Year's Eve with Manhassen
Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m. Free. Floyd's, 1758 Arboretum Blvd., Victoria; 952-443-9944; www.floydsbar.com.
New Year's Eve with ZuluZuluu
With Metasota, Destiny Roberts, and DJ Sophia Eris. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $15-$20. 7th St. Entry, 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388; www.first-avenue.com.
NYE Late Night with the Pines and Friends
With a complimentary toast at midnight. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $20 for the Pines only; $65 for 3-course dinner and the Pines beginning at 6 p.m.. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523; www.icehousempls.com.
Scottie Miller New Year's Eve Party
Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $100 with prix-fixe dinner. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020; www.croonersloungemn.com.
Snowta New Year's Eve
Featuring Big Gigantic, Tipper, Infected Mushroom, Waka Flocka Flame, Prof, Hippie Sabotage, Bobby Raps, DJ Abilities, and more. Tickets and complete lineup at www.snowtanye.com. Dec. 31, 2 a.m. $99-$160. Minneapolis Convention Center, 1301 2nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-335-6000; www.minneapolisconventioncenter.com.
Wookiefoot's Freak Formal New Year's Eve
With That 1 Guy and Heatbox. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Cabooze, 917 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6425; www.cabooze.com.
Wu Year's Eve: The Big Wu
With Frogleg. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $25-$41. Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-647-0486; www.turfclub.net.
Hookers & Blow NYE Bash
With midnight champagne toast. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $25. Aster Cafe, 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138; www.aster-cafe.com.
King
With Tiny Deaths, K.Raydio, and DJ Willie Shu. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Fine Line Music Cafe, 318 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8100; www.finelinemusic.com.
New Year's Eve Bash with Fred Savage & the Unbeatables
With PaviElle and Maple & Beech. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Amsterdam Bar and Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul; 612-285-3112; www.amsterdambarandhall.com.
New Year's Eve Bash with Lamont Cranston
With Bruce & Larry McCabe and Larry Hayes, the Jimmys, and Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys, with champagne toast and party favors. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $35 show only; $85 dinner and a show. Doubletree by Hilton Bloomington, 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington; 952-835-7800.
New Year's Eve Cocktail Show with Joyann Parker Band
Ticket includes music and midnight champagne toast. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $30. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299; vieux-carre.com.
New Year's Eve Dinner Show with Kate Lynch & Her Most Excellent Fellows
Ticket includes 3-course dinner, music, tax, and gratuity. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $67. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299; vieux-carre.com.
New Year's Eve Party with the Last Revel
With Rachel Hanson. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $12-$15. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; thehookmpls.com.
New Year's Eve Rock 'n' Roll Benefit Show
Featuring Nato Coles & the Blue Diamond Band, Private Interests, 83 Wolfpack, Charlie Siren, Intrepid Hearts, and Granite. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454; www.hexagonbar.com.
New Year's Eve with Big Wave Dave & the Ripples
Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $10-$15. Lutsen Mountains, 467 Ski Hill Rd., Lutsen; 218-663-7281; www.lutsen.com.
THEATER:
Visions of Sugarplums: A Burlesque Nutcracker
While holiday fare tends to be produced with children in mind, that’s not the case with this Nutcracker. This decidedly naughty production returns this week for its third year of bawdy fun. Choreographer Lily Verlaine and host Nadine DuBois have teamed up for a night of sparkling dance numbers, daring aerial arts, campy show tunes, and a healthy flash of skin. While these ladies and gents may be singing traditional tunes, they’ll also be celebrating with a bit of subversion and a healthy dose of tongue in cheek. Daily from Dec. 22-23, 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 26-31, 8 p.m. Jan. 1, 2 p.m. $35. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377; www.thelabtheater.org.
Lorna Landvik: Party in the Rec Room
Improvised, one-woman comedy show. Every Fri. and Sat. from Dec. 31-Jan. 28, 7 p.m. $18-$20. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737; www.bryantlakebowl.com.
Triple Espresso
A comedy trio goes for their big break, only to have their hopes dashed over and over. Every Wed., Thu., and Fri. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 5 p.m. Every Sat. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 8 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 23-Jan. 8, 3 p.m. Jan. 5, 2 p.m. Dec. 23, 3 p.m. Dec. 26, 7:30 p.m. $20-$38. New Century Theatre, 615 Hennepin Ave., Ste. #145, Minneapolis; 612-455-9500; www.hennepintheatretrust.org/our-theatres/new-century-theatre.
COMEDY:
Lizz Winstead in Controversy 2016: The Year in Review
With musical guest Sam Breckenridge. Daily from Dec. 30-31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 1 p.m. $45; $65 VIP. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674; www.thecedar.org.
Bob Larson
New Year's Eve comedy shows. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $20-$25. Running Aces Casino and Racetrack, 15201 Zurich St. NE, Columbus; 651-925-4600; www.runaces.com.
Collin Moulton
Daily from Dec. 28-30, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $13-$22; $26.95-$46.96 New Year’s Eve. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558; www.houseofcomedy.net.
East Coast Style New Year's Eve Comedy Show
With Shelly Paul, Turner Barrowman, and Jeff Pfoser. Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $25. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324; www.sisyphusbrewing.com.
Fancy Ray's New Year's Eve Comedy Show
Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Maple Tavern Bar and Grill, 9375 Deerwood Lane N., Maple Grove; 763-425-2700; www.mapletavern.com.
Jackie Kashian
Daily from Dec. 27-31, 8 p.m. Daily from Dec. 30-31, 10:30 p.m. $18-$25. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393; www.acmecomedycompany.com.
Michael Palascak
Daily from Dec. 29-30, 8 p.m. Dec. 30, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:45 p.m. $15; $20-$25 New Year’s Eve. The Joke Joint Comedy Club, 801 Sibley Memorial Highway, Lilydale; 651-330-9078; www.jokejointcomedyclub.com.
Scott Hansen New Year's Eve Show
With Pete Borchers. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $25-$30. Bistro La Roux, 9372 Lexington Ave. NE, Circle Pines; 763-717-8288; bistrolaroux.com.
The Stagebenders New Year's Eve Comedy Show
With Joe Tanner. Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $20-$25. Elks Club of Minneapolis Lodge 44, 2875 Brookdale Dr., Brooklyn Park; 763-560-4400; www.minneapoliselks44.org.
Tiffany Norton
Dec. 31, 7 p.m. Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $15. Cinema Grill & Outtakes Bar, 2749 Winnetka Ave. N., New Hope; 763-417-0017; www.cinemagrill.com.
Katt Williams
Dec. 31, 7 p.m. $49-$125. Target Center, 600 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-673-0900; www.targetcenter.com.
Louie Anderson
Dec. 31, 7 p.m. $32.95-$72.95. Ames Center, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville; 952-895-4685; www.ames-center.com.
FAMILY:
Family-Friendly New Year's Eve Celebration
Featuring lifts open until midnight, hillside fireworks, bonfire, food specials, and live music from Audio Circus. Dec. 31, 9:30-12 a.m. Events are free; lift rates $48-$53. Afton Alps, 6600 Peller Ave. S., Hastings; 651-436-5245; www.aftonalps.com.
New Year's Eve at Buck Hill
Featuring skiing, snowboarding, and tubing all day, with midnight fireworks show, Kevin Hall's amazing magic show, Gabe & Gaylord's fun ski race, free glitter glam hair-dos, airbag jump, cocktail specials, and live music from the Rhythm Junkies. Dec. 31, 9-12 a.m. $10-$45. Buck Hill, 15400 Buck Hill Road, Burnsville; 952-435-7174; www.skibuck.com.
The Big Baby New Year's Eve Show
Presented by Comedy Suitcase. Dec. 31, 4 p.m. Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $12-$14. Bryant-Lake Bowl Theater, 810 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-825-3737; www.bryantlakebowl.com.
RESTAURANTS
Afton House Inn
New Year’s menu featuring Surf and Turf, jumbo prawns, salmon puttanesca, and braised beef short rib, with music from Joe Meyer in the Wheel Room, and complimentary party favors and champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. 3291 St. Croix Trail S., Afton; 651-436-8883.
Aster Café
Special New Year’s Eve dinner menu in the Cafe, with a performance by Hookers & Blow in the River Room, including a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Reservations required. Dinner reservations do not grant entrance to the show – advance tickets required for the performance. 125 SE Main St., Minneapolis; 612-379-3138.
Borough
Special five-course dinner for $75/person created by Executive Chef Michael DeCamp. Reservations required. 730 N. Washington Ave., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.
Dakota Jazz Club & Restaurant
Two shows with Davina & the Vagabonds at 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Early show ($128) includes five-course tasting menu included in ticket price, late show ($94) features a la carte menu, midnight toast, and $20 food and beverage credit. 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-5299.
Fogo de Chão
Featuring festive holiday menu as part of their Full Churrasco Experience for $51.95, with seasonal beef roast, fire roasted meats, and traditional Brazilian sides, served with Quentão specials, a warm Brazilian mulled wine. Reservations required. 645 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-1344.
GYST Fermentation Bar
Bubbles and bites from around the world, featuring champagne pours every half-hour, with meat, cheese, and chocolate boards available, and a special NYE Mother Board curated by the GYST team. $75. 25 East 26th Street, Minneapolis; 612-758-0113.
Marin Restaurant & Bar
4-course dinner priced at $50 per person for first seating and $75 for second seating, with wine pairing options for $30. Dance party follows at 10 p.m. featuring DJ Shiek, with complimentary midnight champagne toast. Reservations required. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612.252.7000.
Parma 8200
Prix fixe, three-course menu for $70 per person, along with special NYE a la carte menu, with complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and live music by Arne Fogel and the Benny Weinbeck Quartet. Reservations required. 5600 W. 83rd. St., Bloomington; 952-896-8888.
St. Genevieve
Special New Year's Eve five-course tasting menu for $80, with wine pairings available, and extended champagne selection, and Gatsby-style NYE champagne party for $45 starting at 10:30 p.m., featuring two glasses of champagne, a coupe glass to take home, hors d’oeuvres, and live entertainment. with ‘20s and ‘30s cocktail attire encouraged. Reservations required. 5003 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-353-4843.
Surly Brewing Company
Special New Year's Eve beer dinner at Surly's Brewer's Table, featuring specially selected beers expertly paired with each serving of their five-course dinner for $125/person. Reservations required. 520 Malcolm Ave. SE., Minneapolis; 763-999-6526.
HOTELS:
Radisson Red Minneapolis
Special packages starting at $279, featuring access to the OUIBar + KTCHN with daily chef’s specials and local produce, complimentary Wi-Fi, RED Fitness studio, and on-site parking. 609 3rd St. S., Minneapolis, 612-252-5400.
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Bloomington
Featuring tickets to the New Year’s Eve Blues Bash with Lamont Cranston, a standard room, dinner buffet, champagne toast at midnight, breakfast buffet, and late check out, starting at $269. 7800 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, 952-835-7800.
Hewing Hotel
New Year in the North Loop package starts at $389, featuring early access to New Year’s Eve Party with live music from Viva Knievel, valet parking, two complimentary drink tokens, and special hangover kit. 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis, 651-468-0400.
Hotel Ivy
New Year’s Eve party package, including two tickets to VIVA MPLS party, complimentary champagne toast, and late checkout. 201 S. 11th St., Minneapolis, 612-746-4600.
JW Marriott Minneapolis Mall of America
Special room rates starting at $389, including access to their Lobby Lounge and in-hotel restaurant, Cedar + Stone. 2141 Lindau Ln., Minneapolis, 612-615-0100.
Le Meridian Chambers Minneapolis
Special packages starting at $449, includes breakfast for two, overnight valet parking, and access to dance party featuring complimentary champagne toast at midnight. 901 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis, 612-767-6900.
Radisson Blu Mall of America
Special packages starting at $199 includes complimentary bottle of Prosecco or sparkling apple juice, four party hats, $10 Skydeck gift card, live DJ in FireLake Grill House, and late 5 p.m. check-out. 2100 Killebrew Dr., Bloomington, 952-881-5258.
W Minneapolis – The Foshay
Special room packages starting at $539, includes overnight valet parking, two complimentary cocktails, access to the Living Room bar and Prohibition, and late 4 p.m. checkout. 821 Marquette Ave., Minneapolis, 612-215-3700.
Comments
Related
More from Arts & Leisure
Sponsor Content