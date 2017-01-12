Here are five fashionable things worth spending money on this January

In the spirit of a new year, we rounded up some standout new pieces from local stores in hopes that they’ll inspire you to visit your favorite shops and boutiques in the next few weeks.



If you’re serious about your denim, you’re probably already shopping at BlackBlue in St. Paul. They know what they’re talking about when it comes to a go-to pair of jeans, so if you’re looking for a new pair, get thee to Selby and Dale. BlackBlue has just introduced a new line of Japanese denim to their racks, called Studio D’Artisan, which looks to be the perfect silhouette and wash for even the most discerning denim aficionados. BlackBlue, 614 Selby Ave., St. Paul.



Local jewelry line Tess & Tricia (a mother-daughter duo) has taken over Twin Cities boutiques over the past few years; their dipped antler necklaces are ubiquitous. They’ve been working to expand their design offerings, which means that pretty new pieces with a bohemian vibe will be showing up at stores soon. You really can’t go wrong with a subtly embellished gold hoop earring, can you? Tess & Tricia, available around the Twin Cities.



Are you escaping the Minnesota cold and taking a tropical vacation or two this winter? You’ll need something floaty and lightweight. This pretty printed blue blouse from Covered Uptown would look cute tossed over your bikini or cutoffs, and they’ve even got it in a matching maxi dress. Done and done — you’re practically packed already! Covered, 1201 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis.

A basic everyday bra isn’t the most exciting purchase ever, but it can make a huge difference in how you feel and how you look in your clothes. Get fitted for real (not at Victoria’s Secret) and then stock up on two or three basic, simple bras that you can wear under everything, from work clothes to weekend outfits. A well-fitting bra is the best money you’ll ever spend. Room No. 3 in Edina carries some great ones. Room No. 3, 4948 France Ave. S., Edina.



The “cold shoulder” trend is over now (thank god), but a flash of skin is always a little bit sexy and unexpected. Check out this simple sweatshirt with cutout detailing from Cheap Monday, now available at Roe Wolfe. You can layer it up for work, add a cute lacy bralette on the weekend or lounge around in it on a lazy Sunday. So easy, but not boring at all, aka the perfect piece for combating the winter blahs. Roe Wolfe, 121 N. First St., Minneapolis.

