International Women's Day/A Day Without Women

This Wednesday, many women will be taking the day off from work to fight for equal pay and reproductive rights and against rape culture, transmisogyny, and racism, among many other things. There will be protests, femme-friendly gatherings, rallies, and talks at various locations throughout the day. Here are a couple we could find. Even if you can't take the day off there are events later in the day where you can contribute.

ERA MN Day of Action

Rally, meet your representatives, and learn what you can do to fight for equality. Find more info at www.eramn.org. 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. MN State Capitol, 75 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul.

International Women's Day Collection Launch

My Sister, an organization that raises funds to fight sex trafficking, will be hosting a day-long party. They'll be releasing their latest line of statement tees, and Glam Doll Donuts and City Girl Coffee will serve free treats. My Sister, 1616 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-400-1194.

Student Day of Action on International Women's Day

Meet with political groups and rabble rousers from various local colleges and universities to learn what you can do about fighting the current volatile climate. 1 to 3 p.m. Coffman Memorial Union, 300 Washington Ave. SE, Minneapolis.

International Women's Day: Gratitude

Isuroon, an organization the provides reproductive health and other services for Somali women, will be celebrating Women's Day. 5:30 to 8 p.m. 12 W. Lake St, Minneapolis.



Stop Trump's Attacks On Women

Rally on the plaza then march to Republican headquarters. The event is organized by the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. 5 to 7 p.m. Mayday Plaza, 301 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.

Interntational Women's Day Community Meal

Bring an item to share at this potluck-style meal with the Minnesota Women's Consortium. 6 to 8 p.m. Tubman Center East, 1725 Monastery Way, Maplewood.

If you're a group or business planning something, let us know in the comments or send info to: [email protected]





(Sarah McNerney)

Art Kills Kancer

While it might be hard to imagine, public service announcements don’t have to be lame. For proof, look no further than the Art Kills Kancer poster project. The series peddles important prevention and early detection information, but with an edge: One poster features a pair of neon lungs that are festooned with tumor-like black flowers (don’t smoke!), another work featuring boob silhouettes in a variety of shapes and sizes makes it hard for you to forget your annual. It’s all part of a campaign against the “Hateful Eight,” cancers that can be prevented with lifestyle adjustments or early detection and treatment. At the opening party from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 9, Lori Barbero will DJ. Posters will be for sale throughout the weekend. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Commemorating His Purple Reign: A Textural Tribute to Prince

This April marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince. At the Textile Center, folks will be celebrating his life through quilts. The juried show, curated by African-American quilt historian Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi, will showcase the work of 24 quilters from all over the country, including members of the Women of Color Quilting Network. While traditional quilts tend to be a thought of as wholesome, makers will be getting a little feisty and fabulous to honor the Purple One. The collection includes a piece featuring the lyrics to “Erotic City,” a lovely tribute to “Purple Rain,” and a few works festooned with doves, guitars, and glittering jewels. The opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 9, features a presentation from Mazloomi. Textile Center, 3000 University Ave., Minneapolis; 612-436-0464.