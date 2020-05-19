Hennepin Theatre Trust plans to reboot its 2020-21 season

Like most major organizations, Hennepin Theatre Trust has had to re-evaluate WTF to do about their upcoming season, especially in regards to their major touring productions. This afternoon they announced what is being rescheduled, what is still up in the air, and what is just not happening.

“The touring industry depends on an interconnected network of presenters in cities throughout the country,” says media relations manager Dale Start. “The Trust is prepared to make any necessary adjustments for the well-being of audiences, staff, cast, and crew.”

Here is what they are working with (so far, as of now):

Disney’s Frozen

RESCHEDULING!

Note from HTT: “We are working with show producers to confirm dates for fall 2021.”

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

CANCELED!

Note from HTT: If you have a ticket, you’re going to be contacted on your options.

Come From Away

UP IN THE AIR!

Note from HTT: “We are working with show producers to evaluate the timing and feasibility of the Minneapolis engagement.”

Still scheduled (for now) for Aug. 11-23, 2020.

Hamilton



RESCHEDULED!

Note from HTT: See it (tentatively!) in 2021, July 28–Aug. 29.

To Kill A Mockingbird



RESCHEDULING!

Note from HTT: “We are working to reschedule this engagement as soon as possible.”

Tootsie



RESCHEDULING! (Blame Hamilton.)

Note from HTT: “In order to accommodate the rescheduling of Hamilton, the engagement of Tootsie in Minneapolis will be moved to an alternate date in the upcoming season.”