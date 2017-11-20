'Heavy Metal Parking Lot,' vegan ice cream, and more free things to do this week

Grand Opening

Vegan scoops of ice cream is here! Crepe & Spoon will be serving up sweet, (mostly) vegan offerings. They plan on offering both classic and wild flavors, from Mexican vanilla to Gin and Tonic. The opening this Monday will include a vegan meat raffle. 5 p.m. Monday. Crepe & Spoon, 399 22nd Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 763-205-0978.



Last Mini Markets \ a Holiday Farmers' Market

This week, two markets are joining forces to become one giant market of pre-holiday awesomeness. The Farmers' Market will offer plethora of culinary delights, including breads, meats, cheeses, pickles. Or seach for an edible giftable. Meanwhile, the Minneapolis Craft Market will also be on hand to offer non-edible gifts and covetable items, such as homemade candles, pottery, jewelry, and more. Wash it down with a pint. Wednesday, 4 p.m. to close. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.



Heavy Metal Parking Lot

Pre-gaming isn’t just football tailgating. As most concert-goers know, there’s a lot of epic shit that happens in the parking lot outside of major arenas. In 1986, filmmakers Jeff Krulik and John Heyn arrived at Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, for a Judas Priest concert. Armed with a camera, they chatted with super fans, casual concert goers, and people on acid. The result, Heavy Metal Parking Lot, is simply awesome. This Wednesday, Muddy Waters in Lyn-Lake will screen the documentary short (it’s super-short -- about 17-minutes long) as part of the Sound Unseen music film fest. These days, the piece is a beloved cult classic and time capsule of the way we were. See the epic mall hair, the the tiger-print Spandex bodysuits, and the confused --- but happy -- people on drugs. Come in your ‘80s best; there will be a contest for the best costume/hair this evening, with the winner taking home a Zubaz outfit. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. Muddy Waters Bar & Eatery, 2933 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.