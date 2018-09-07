Hazel & Rose's new digs, Roe Wolfe turns 7, and other fashion happenings coming up

Even though most of us aren't hitting the books or packing a backpack anymore, it's still good to refresh your closet with new pieces that will keep you going from September until spring, and right now is the perfect time to do it.

Here are the events you should pencil in if you’re in the mood to spend.

Hazel & Rose Grand Re-Opening

Sustainable/eco-chic boutique Hazel & Rose recently moved to a new spot in the North Loop, and they’re celebrating their new location in the Borealis building with a party. They took a risk and moved into an apartment complex, and they’re ready to show it off. Join them on Saturday for drinks from Botany Coffee and tons of new fall arrivals that you’ll be wearing long after September. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 8. Hazel & Rose, 117 N. Eighth Ave., Minneapolis.

A fashion party at the Galleria Roe Wolfe

Roe Wolfe’s 7th Anniversary Bash

Roe Wolfe, which won a City Pages Best Of for Best Clothing Store for Women this year, is celebrating seven years of shopping and style with a massive party. Stop by the Galleria store during the day for special happenings, including a Tess + Tricia jewelry trunk show, then join the Roe crew for an afterparty at the Westin Galleria. The late-night party will feature games, performances, and prizes, and your ticket guarantees you 20% off anything in the store for the entire month of September. Another bonus: A portion of ticket sales goes to benefit the Life Time Foundation. Tickets to the party are $10 general admission and $20 VIP, which includes a drink ticket and swag bag.10a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, September 8. Roe Wolfe Galleria (3510 Galleria, Edina)/Westin Galleria (3201 Galleria, Edina). Tickets are available on Facebook.

Revelers at Avant Garden Star Tribune archives

Avant Garden at the Walker Art Museum

If you’re lucky enough to be attending the annual Avant Garden gala at the Walker, well, you’re lucky enough. This swanky event happens once a year at our esteemed museum, and if you’ve got a ticket, you’ve gotta dress up. Super-fancy clothes aren’t the easiest to find in the Twin Cities, especially as our upscale department stores keep dwindling (#TBT to Neiman Marcus), so if you’re hitting up the party but don’t have anything to wear, check out designer resale at June, GH2, Fashion Avenue, or head to Nordstrom. The Mall of America store is now carrying fancy clothes from Dress the Population, which look expensive but only cost a few hundred dollars -- definitely worth it if you need a go-to gown for a few special occasions in the future. 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday, September 8. Walker Art Center, 75 Vineland Place, Minneapolis. Find tickets here.

Local designer sale at the Golden Pearl Vintage L-R: Ruby3 by Anna Lee (images 1-2), Kokoon (image 3)

Golden Pearl Vintage presents Recollection

Just in time for Fashion Week Minnesota, the Golden Pearl Vintage is hosting a pop-up featuring Minnesota designers’ past collections and pieces available for a discount. Locals like Danielle Everine, Ruby3 by Anna Lee, Sarah M. Holm, WAY the Label, and more are participating, which means you’ll be able to shop a wide variety of looks and styles to find something perfect for you, while supporting a local artist while you do it. The event will run through the weekend of September 14, but hit up the opening party that evening to get your hands on the best stuff first! 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 14. The Golden Pearl Vintage, 507 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.