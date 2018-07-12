Hazel & Rose moves to the North Loop, new men's shops: This week's fashion news

We’ve got a store for basically anything you could want. Pop-ups and boutiques are constantly opening, and Minnesota shoppers are eager to support them -- which is pretty awesome. This week, we’ve got important news about openings, moves, and more.

L-R: Previews of the new look book, Bobbi Barron and Emma Olson, the Northeast shop. Hazel & Rose

Hazel & Rose moves to the North Loop

Northeast Minneapolis’ womenswear boutique Hazel & Rose is moving to the North Loop. Owners Bobbi Barron and Emma Olson shared their big news on the store’s blog: they’re moving into an actual apartment in the Borealis building. Cool, right? No one will live in the apartment, obviously, but both floors will be set up with Hazel & Rose’s super cool, sustainable fashions. Added bonus: They’ve got a rooftop for parties. The Broadway building location closes on August 5, and the new store opens August 9. Hazel & Rose is the latest Northeast shop to make the move to the Loop; Parc will open in its new space soon, too.

BlackBlue will have two locations soon. BlackBlue

BlackBlue opens up a second location

Meanwhile, St. Paul’s beloved BlackBlue is expanding across the river. They’re opening up a second shop in south Minneapolis, near the Foundry and Mille at 48th and Grand -- pretty great neighbors, right? According to an Instagram post from the store, they’re hoping to open sometime in August. Now Minneapolitians don’t have to make the trek to St. Paul for their fix of Japanese denim, rugged-chic outerwear, and patterned shirts.

Coming in August Scout

Scout boutique opens in St. Paul

Speaking of St. Paul, a new boutique called Scout is opening in the West Seventh neighborhood on August 3. According to their press release, owners John Migala and Ben Thompson were inspired to open their outdoorsy clothing and gift shop to give customers a non-gender conforming shopping experience with a mission. The store’s motto is “Look good, do good,” and they’re hoping to feature eco-conscious brands and possibly create a rewards program for customers who do good in their communities. Love it! The store doesn’t open until August, but you can see their prep work on Instagram at @Scout_Style.

L-R: Rank and File Vintage, Noisy Eye Vintage, Moth Oddities Minneapolis Vintage Market

And a little vintage news

The second installation of the Minneapolis Vintage Market takes place at Sociable Cider Werks on Sunday. The first one was a smashing success, so don’t miss out on episode two. A whopping 18 (!!) vintage vendors are setting up shop outside the Northeast cider house. The event is dog-friendly, so feel free to bring your furry friends. You’ll find wares from Northeast vintage shop the Golden Pearl Vintage, as well as items from Weekend Salvage, Shop Country Club, and Lauo Black. Dinosaur Hampton will also be at the event to custom embroider your finds, and the Solid State Vinyl Records bus will pop by too. Sunday, July 15, from noon to 5 p.m. 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.