Haunted Basement returns, Hullabaloo at Indeed, art in the skyways: A-List 10.3-9

WEDNESDAY 10.3

Understood

Soma Studios

Trademark Theater, run by two Tylers, is one of the Twin Cities’ highest-profile new company launches in recent years. Tyler Michaels is an actor and director whose star has been rising since he was handed the Emerging Artist Ivey Award in 2014. Tyler Mills is a writer known for acclaimed Fringe shows. Though the company’s debut production, last year’s The Boy & Robin Hood, was underwhelming, this fall’s production of Understood is a very different endeavor. Written by Mills and directed by Michaels, Understood comes billed as a surreal two-hander about a young married couple whose relationship has become strained. The disappearance of their dog sends them on a journey staged at Soma Studios, a new art space in the Grain Belt building. Michaels says in a statement that he hopes the production will help facilitate “difficult but necessary conversations” about personal and political differences as the midterm elections approach. It’s a worthy, if daunting, aim. Find tickets and more info at www.trademarktheater.org. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $20; $15 students. 79 13th Ave. NE, studio 212 at Grain Belt Studios, Minneapolis; 701-739-5828. Through October 28 —Jay Gabler

Joyce Paula Lobo

THURSDAY 10.4

Ballet Hispanico

Northrop

The venerable and vivacious Ballet Hispánico, founded in 1970 by Tina Ramirez, makes its Northrop debut (and opens this year’s Northrop dance season) with a program by Latina choreographers. They may not be household names yet, but their work is indelible. In “Con Brazos Abiertos,” the dancers animate choreographer Michelle Manzanales’ narrative about navigating the worlds of Mexico and the United States while growing up in Texas. Belgian-Colombian dance maker Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Sombrerísimo” focuses on the company’s male dancers, who move with sensual and technical ferocity. In “3. Catorce Dieciséis,” by Tania Pérez-Salas, the circularity of life and pi are explored. Now under the direction of Eduardo Vilaro, the company continues its trajectory from dance school and community-based troupe to dance company of international acclaim—all while staying close to its roots. 7:30 p.m. $29-$47. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre



David Liebe Hart

Nomad World Pub

If we’re being honest, we have no clue what to tell you when it comes to this week’s David Liebe Hart show at the Nomad. Surely there will be songs, puppets, videos, and stories, but, quite frankly, there’s no telling what Liebe Hart might do or say. Best known as part of Tim & Eric’s Awesome Show, Great Job!, Liebe Hart is an actor, musician, painter, and puppeteer. He also claims to have communicated with aliens, and has an intense love of model trains. His new show features a three-piece backing band, giving him more tools to paint a delightfully bizarre and occasionally confusing live experience. Whether he’s performing “hits” like “Salame” or “Puberty,” ranting about trains, or giving what can only be described as a fever-induced TED Talk about ghosts and religion, the one thing we can guarantee is that Liebe Hart is incapable of phoning in a subpar or uninspired performance. Super fans and curious bystanders alike will not forget this show anytime soon. 21+. 8 p.m. $10/$12 at the door. 501 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-6424. —Patrick Strait

L-R: Ray Gunn, Lola Frost, Coco Lectric Images courtesy event organizers

Minneapolis Burlesque Festival

Lab Theater

This weekend, artists from around the globe will be in town to shimmy, seduce, and strip on the Lab’s stage. Each evening will feature a special lineup showcasing the talents of a variety of performers. Headlining artists include Coco Lectric (Austin), Ray Gunn (Chicago), and Lola Frost (Vancouver), with local efforts from the likes of Nadine DuBois, Musette, RedBone, and Elektra Cute. Half the fun of reading through burlesque press releases is going through the names, so here are a few of our faves: Po’ Chop, Iron Fanny & Whiskey Wow Wow, Spikey van Dykey, and Muff Jones. Nice jobs, ladies and gents. Overall, 100-plus entertainers will take the stage this weekend, with the crew heading over to LUSH for a grand finale on Sunday. Classes and workshops will also be available; find more info at www.thelabtheater.org. All ages. 7 p.m. Thursday; 6 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday at LUSH. $25-$30; $40-$50 VIP; $130-$200 weekend pass. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Meredith Monk & Vocal Ensemble: Cellular Songs

Walker Art Center

Meredith Monk has long been uncategorizable. A vocalist, composer, choreographer, theater artist, and mover, she’s most of all a visionary whose works at once transport us to a primal past and an irrepressible future. In this large-scale theater piece, her first in more than a decade, she and her chorus of women move and sing to a film and video installation in an exploration of environmental devastation and resilience. While the work’s essence lies in the details, and Monk’s approach to exploring the microscopic in her singular way, the overall experience will be cosmic: aural, kinetic, and mind-blowingly transformative. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. $28. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through Saturday —Camille LeFevre

Jeff Cesario

Acme Comedy Co.



Jeff Cesario has been featuring for Brian Regan recently, but he’ll jump off that tour this week to headline at the Acme. “I tend to do edgier stuff when left to my own devices,” he notes. “Maybe edgy is the wrong word. I cover more bases and it’s more personal.” He’s built up a bunch of new material, and is looking forward to sharing it with Twin City audiences. “It’s stuff about the times we’re living in as well as my own life. I talk about my daughter and being married.” The writing process is ongoing, he explains. “Being married,” he says, “I realize why Buddhist monks are not. It’s easy to be zen when you’re alone, but when you have to interact with people? The tension triples immediately.” Cesario also explores current events. “Where the country is right now is really interesting. It’s kind of fun to see where everybody is at.” To that end, he keeps his comedy true to himself. “I tend to drive down the middle of the road politically anyway, offstage, as a human being.” With folks screaming from both sides, he thinks the moderates have been ignored. “I think a lot of people have forgotten we’re the middle. We’re supposed to be holding this country together. It’s fun to remind people of that.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday --P.F. Wilson

"Many Visions, Many Versions" at WAM Swarna Chitrakar, 'Tsunami'

FRIDAY 10.5

Many Visions, Many Versions: Art from Indigenous Communities in India

Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum

Among India’s many indigenous art traditions, the Pardhans of Gond and the wall works of the Warli (Central India), ritualistic and religious pieces by women in Mithila region (Bihar), and the Bengal scroll painters are among the best known. In this remarkable exhibition, works both archival and contemporary have been curated from private collections around the world, revealing the tremendous breadth of cultural traditions in India, and their relevance from domestic to global concerns. Our own Ragamala Dance Company opens the exhibition party with Sacred Earth, a gorgeous work of poetic movement exploring human emotion and the natural world. The preview party on Friday, October 5, from 7 to 10 p.m. also features music by DJ Chamun. Free; register online for the preview reception. 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.Through January 6, 2019 —Camille LeFevre

The Haunted Basement 12

The Haunted Basement

The Haunted Basement retains a unique niche as the Halloween experience for discerning scare-seekers, those looking for something more creative than just masked movie villains jumping wearily from behind doors. For its second year in its post-Soap Factory space, the Basement is moving to a system where a new director helms the horrors each year. This year’s dungeon master is Paul von Stoetzel, a filmmaker and theater artist who promises to take the popular October destination in a dystopian direction. “This year our intention is to truly fuck with those who have the sand to step into the basement,” he says. “Our intent is to inspire a true dread that patrons didn’t know we could accomplish. We want patrons to physically enter a ghoulish world which they both are fascinated and subsequently horrified by the worst monsters imaginable—desperate human beings.” In other words, don’t expect last year’s undead Betty Crocker to make a comeback. 18+. Schedule a time at HauntedBasement.org. $25-$27; $40 blind invocations tickets. 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-444-2191. Through October 31 —Jay Gabler

"Responsibilities and Obligations" Racing Magpie

Responsibilities and Obligations: Understanding Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ

Public Functionary

Inclusiveness means different things to different people: Embedded in the word, in fact, is often a sense of exclusivity. So when the Lakota say “mitákuye oyás’iŋ,” what do they mean? The phrase translates to “we are all related” or “all my relatives.” Given the sensibility and worldview of the Lakota, and Lakota women in particular, “we” and “relatives” encompass far more than what may be considered human. This exhibition includes two-dimension explorations of mitákuye oyás’i’ŋs meaning, as well as video and multimedia installations, by Mary V. Bordeaux, Clementine Bordeaux, and Layli Long Soldier.The opening reception on Friday, October 5, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. will feature an artists’ talk. 1400 12th Ave. NE (enter through loading dock on Buchanan), Minneapolis. Through October 14—Camille LeFevre

Heather McDonald

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

At USC, jaded a bit by growing up in L.A., Heather McDonald decided not to major in theater. Still, she performed whenever she had the chance while also taking a few theater classes as electives. “When I graduated, I realized I shouldn’t deny that this was my passion.” She began taking classes at the Groundlings, where she also began to write. Concurrent to that she started doing standup. Her first professional writing gig was on Keenan Ivory Wayans’ late night talk show. She went on to be a writer and panelist for Chelsea Lately, and has written two books. Turns out she chose the right course. “I knew there were a lot of actresses out there,” she says, “but I realized I had this gift for comedy that not everyone has, and for doing impressions and characters. I knew that I should start to pursue that because I could stand out as opposed to being the brunette girl who gets one line on Friends.” 16+. 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $26.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Milkweed’s Two-Year Anniversary

Milkweed Books



It’s been two years since Milkweed Editions, a nationally celebrated indie press, opened their bookstore in the downtown east’s literary hotspot, Open Book. To celebrate their birthday, Milkweed has got a little shindig in store that includes a reception and poetry reading. William Brewer takes poetic investigations into a town gripped by the opioid crisis, Ada Limón’s pieces are sharply resonant, and the works of Parneshia Jones somehow manage to be both intimately personal and universal. Toast the success of the store and catch some wonderful words. 6:30 p.m. reception at Milkweed Books; 7 p.m. program in the performance hall on the second floor. Free. 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2540. --Sheila Regan

A sampling of Mike Davis' work at CO Exhibitions. Mike Davis

SATURDAY 10.6

More Extra Lavish: Paintings, prints, and graphic artifacts from Mike Davis

CO Exhibitions

While you might not be familiar with Mike Davis, you are likely to be familiar with his work. Since moving to Minneapolis in 2003, the Nashville native has created a variety of gig posters, including pieces for Bonnaroo, Umphrey’s McGee, and Snoop Dogg. He’s a co-founder of Burlesque of North America, and his designs can be seen on beer cans (he worked on the label for Har Mar Superstar’s collab with Modist Brewing), on T-shirts (his Prince tribute is particularly special), and on the “Refugees Welcome” stickers and signs that have been popping up in business windows around town. His work draws from a variety of sources, including busy Richard Scarry children’s books, trippy ’70s blacklight posters, and local pro wrestlers. This Saturday, he’ll be hosting his first solo show at CO Exhibitions, where you can check out 25 years’ worth of creative ephemera, including test prints, projects, posters, and new works. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, October 6, from 6 to 10 p.m., with music from DJ Nak and Jimmy 2 Times. 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis; 612-379-4151. Through November 9 —Jessica Armbruster



Hullabaloo 2018

Indeed Brewing

Forget the lederhosen, boot-shaped glasses, and pumpkin spice beers for a minute. Indeed celebrates fall in an entirely different way. Hullabaloo’s musical lineup is stacked, with soul/funk collective Astralblak headlining Saturday, plus hip-hop/sound artists Kill the Vultures, Americana group Them Coulee Boys, R&B vocalist Lady Midnight, and many others taking the stage this weekend. The Northeast brewery promises a wide selection of pints from its Wooden Soul series (barrel-aged sours), fall-minded beers like Stir Crazy Porter and Zwickelbier, and the one-time return of retired sweet potato seasonal ale Yamma Jamma. Blue Door Pub and Aki’s BreadHaus will provide sustenance to keep the party going all weekend long, and Chuck U, who does all of Indeed’s art, will be creating work live. All ages. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. Free; $1 drinking wristband. 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-843-5090. Through Sunday —Loren Green

Two Degrees

Guthrie Theater

While a rise of two degrees on a household thermostat would be scarcely noticeable, climate scientists have warned that the same amount of warming measured on a global scale would be disastrous. Contemporary playwright Tira Palmquist’s latest work, Two Degrees, follows the efforts of Emma Phelps, a dedicated paleoclimatologist who ventures to Washington, D.C. in an effort to oppose measures that would further erode the environment. Without shying away from the disturbing scientific evidence, the timely drama recognizes that policymaking is an endeavor wrought with human folly, having as much to do with career ambitions as public wellbeing. The standout cast includes Norah Long as Emma, with a supporting cast of Jennifer Whitlock, Toussaint Morrison, and Joel Liestman. This Shelli Place-directed staging marks the second season for Prime Productions, an organization committed to cultivating roles for women over 50. The show is in previews on Friday, October 5. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; some 1 p.m. shows on Saturdays and Sundays. $9. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224.Through October 21 —Brad Richason

L-R work by Eli Libson, Zach Clarke-Knaeble, Eli Libson, and A. Kolisnyk. "Gods and Monsters"

Gods & Monsters 2018 Show

Artspace Jackson Flats

This month at Artspace, the Otherworldly Arts Collective helps folks get into the Halloween spirit with a group show of works inspired by mythologies, horror flicks, nightmares, and other spooky specters. No matter what creeps you out, you’ll probably find it here; there will be over 100 pieces on display. There are tributes to horror maven Vincent Price, odes to vampires ranging from ancient to sexy, and odd creatures, including furry trout and demonic sheep. The opening reception from 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 6, will feature tarot readings, tunes by DJ Hyperkarma of the Gothess Collective, items to peruse from Studio Payne’s Curiosity shop, and eats from Butcher Salt food truck. Costumes are encouraged. Free; $2 suggested donation. 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. Through October 27 —Jessica Armbruster

La Rondine

Ordway Theater



The Minnesota Opera’s 2018-19 season is a proprietary blend of contemporary and classical. The five-show lineup includes The Italian Straw Hat, a comedy by Godfather composer Nino Rota, and Silent Night, the 2011 Pulitzer Prize winner that originated here in St. Paul. The series culminates in The Fix, a brand-new Minnesota Opera original, and Verdi’s La Traviata, one of the sturdiest pillars of the repertory. In that spirit of melding the classical and the unfamiliar, this year’s opener, La Rondine, is a deep cut from La Boheme and Madame Butterfly composer Giacomo Puccini. In this Italian-language romantic drama, a lovestruck Parisian socialite (Celine Byrne) must confront class barriers and societal expectations when she pursues a relationship with a pauper poet (Leonardo Capalbo). From director Octavio Cardenas and conductor Sergio Alapont. 8 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 9, 11, 13; 2 p.m. October 14. $25-$200.345 Washington St., St. Paul; 612-333-6669. Through October 14 --Bryan Miller



MONDAY 10.8

Goethe in the Skyways

City Center, Skyway Level

The Minneapolis skyway system—the longest and most intricate in the world—becomes the site of artistic intervention and political discourse over the next 12 months. Sandra Teitge, who organizes exhibitions in such unlikely places as boats and apartments, is the instigator here. The 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall has inspired the ongoing project, as have global migration and the rise of the new right in Europe and the U.S. How will these topics converge in the skyways? Teitge has invited artists to weigh in via their preferred media, which includes posters, concerts, workshops, walks, spoken word, and movement performances. There will be a soft launch Monday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find more info at goetheintheskyways.org. 40 S. Seventh St., Ste. 208, Minneapolis. Through September 2019 —Camille LeFevre