'Harry Potter' trivia for hardcore fans, a pop-up market, and other free things to do this week

Harry Potter Trivia

612BREW

This Harry Potter challenge is an epic one. Over the next few months teams of four will go through an OWL-level competition with the chance to win a trip to Hogwarts. No, really: The top team scores passes to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios and four plane tickets to Orlando, Florida, where you can drink all the Butterbeer your stomach can handle. Come early, as trivia spots fill up fast. Other prizes each night include beer and Harry Potter and 612 schwag. You can read the fine print regarding this event on Facebook, or email [email protected] 21+. 7 p.m. Tuesday. 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606. --Jessica Armbruster

Shopcicle

Union Depot

Every third thursday this fall, Shopcicle has hosted a pop-up market at the Depot. Each installment features local artisans, crafters, businesses, and makers. This installment's theme is women's market, meaning this gathering is all about supporting women-run businesses and creative ventures. Vendors this week include chocolatiers Mademoiselle Miel, clothing makers like Shopmode, and beauty products from Daiy Blue Naturals. Grab a cocktail and get to shopping. This event is also for a good cause, with seven precent of market sales benefitting the Arc Minnesota. 3 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. 214 - Fourth St. E, St. Paul; 612-716-5480. --Jessica Armbruster

Tamsie Ringler

Tamsie Ringler: Still Life

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Exquisitely mysterious, Tamsie Ringler’s landscape sculptures and public art installations usher the uncanny and the unexpected into the realm of magnificent possibility. Scale, context, gravity -- they all take a backseat to a creative practice where singular juxtapositions of materiality, form, and light are given precedence. Ringler will transform Mia’s gallery for the Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program (MAEP) into a sculptural adventure, investigating the history of still life, the importance of environmental responsibility, and the qualities of ephemerality. Among the objects inserted in the installation are a car, a canoe, a banquet table, and, most quotidian of all, a fiberglass grain silo. The show opens on Thursday, November 16, during Mia’s monthly Free Third Thursday event from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. --Camille LeFevre

A Doodle a Day: Ten Year Doodle Journey

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts

After a happy childhood, a happy marriage, and a lively career as a much-beloved artist and children’s book illustrator and author, Nancy Carlson found herself in a quandary. Her husband, who helped manage her career, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a particularly nasty brain disorder. Through his illness and after his passing, Carlson nonetheless kept drawing. She even created a blog to express the challenges of caring for her husband and the planning for his eventual death. This exhibition of small drawings documents her journey, which took the form of a doodle and day. It also celebrates, in true Carlson fashion, her indefatigable spirit. There will be an opening reception Thursday, November 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. --Camille LeFevre