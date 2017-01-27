'Harry Potter' spelling bee asks you to spell 'alohomora' while tipsy on Butterbeer

The Drinkin' Spelling Bee: ExSPELLiarmus Amsterdam Bar and Hall

Feb 4th 6:00 pm

$6-$15

A few examples:

arithmancy

Grimmauld Place

animagus

Azkaban

Beauxbatons

Horcrux

At ExSpelliarmus: The Harry Potter Drinkin’ Spelling Bee, not only will competitors have to spell these words -- which is trickier than it sounds -- but they will have to do so while drinking things like Butterbeer and Polyjuice Potion.

The event will be held on Saturday, February 4 at Amsterdam Bar and Hall. The rules are simple: Upon check-in, you will be bestowed with a a refreshing pint Butterbeer to drink before the game. After that, you must earn your booze. Every Harry Potter-themed word you spell correctly, merits you a shot of Polyjuice potion. Will it turn you into a drunk or a good speller? Both? We shall see!

Prizes include items from Magers & Quinn, Amsterdam, and The Source.

Last year's event sold out hella fast, so you'll want to make reservations online here on Ticketfly. Tickets are $15. This is a 21-plus event, of course, with registration (if available still) and check-in at 6 p.m. The spelling begins at 7 p.m.

Is spelling not your thing? It's $6 if you just want to watch; Harry Potter-themed drinks will be available to patrons as well.

And don't forget to come in costume, be it as the Boy Who Lived, mighty Hermione, or... kinda annoying Dobby.

IF YOU GO:

ExSpelliarmus: The Harry Potter Drinkin’ Spelling Bee

Amsterdam Bar and Hall

6 p.m. Saturday, February 4

$15 to play; $6 to watch