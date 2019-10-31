Halloween phases into holiday: Mega-sales, a new vintage store, and a holiday pop-up this weekend

We are inching closer to Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and the rest, which means that you should probably start thinking about what you’ll gift your friends and fam this year. Luckily for you, there are a few new local pop-ups, collectives and sales that will kickstart your shopping.

The Grand Collective

The Grand Collective’s Grand Opening

St. Paul hasn’t quite had the same pop-up resurgence that Minneapolis has — until now.

“[Grand Collective] is full of inspiring movers and shakers that are dedicated to creating quality work locally,” says Molly McMahan, one-half of the duo behind the ceramics line Nice Nice.

The new space, located on (where else?) Grand Avenue, features local makers and retailers all in one convenient shopping space. Find vintage from Moth Oddities, Scout clothing and accessories, WAAM wooden milk crates, designer pieces from June Resale and Mona Williams, Nice Nice, and much more. It’s practically a one-stop shop for any fashion-forward folks on your list. The Grand Collective, 791 Grand Ave., St. Paul

Stephanie's

Stephanie’s Outlet Sale

Stephanie’s is a St. Paul mainstay. The women’s boutique has recently moved to a swanky new spot in Highland Park, and now they’re turning their entire store into an outlet for one weekend only. According to the Stephanie’s crew, their plans are so big that they’re closing early Friday to prepare. On Saturday, you’ll find deals up to 80% off and there will be bargain bins to explore. You may find that one piece you’ve been looking for, or the perfect outfit for your next holiday party. (10 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3) Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul

The Chameleon Shoppes

The Chameleon Shoppes Holiday Pop-Up Opens

Do you work downtown, and find yourself wishing you could do a little holiday shopping during your lunch break, but can’t find anything good at Nordstrom Rack, Off 5th, or Target? The Chameleon Shoppes may just change your life. This pop-up, which runs through December 20, features tons of local makers, including Jac & Violet jewelry, Hippy Feet socks, Oscar & Olivia hair accessories, ceramics by Wondrous Crane, and more. The collective will be open on Wednesdays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., which is perfect for those of us who do our 9-to-5 in the skyway system. IDS Center, 80th S. 8th St., Second floor, Minneapolis

Arc's Value Village

Merry Thriftmas at Arc’s Value Village

After Halloween, the fine folks at Arc’s pack up their Boo-Tique for another year and move into the holidays, filling their stores with vintage and secondhand ornaments, sweaters, dishes, and decorations. It’s the perfect way to give your home a festive feel without spending a ton of cash; you can deck the halls with boughs of holly (or tinsel, or whatever you want) while saving money and supporting people with disabilities. Perfect, right? Starting November 2. Arc’s Value Village Richfield, Bloomington, New Hope.