Halloween parties, German subculture, an alleyway art tour: A-List 10.31-11.6

WEDNESDAY 10.31

Annual Halloween Party and Costume Contest

First Avenue

Every year, First Avenue throws a party on All Hallow’s Eve. Crazy creatures and bloody monsters will take to the dance floor, while those less limber (due to more cumbersome get-ups) will hang out near the bar. This is one of those events where revelers pull out all the stops, so don’t even think about showing up with a half-ass costume. Past years have yielded looks offering amazing special effects, unique ensembles, and a few group efforts (friends dressed as Tetris pieces! The entire cast of Archer!). Prizes will be awarded to the best creations, and the City Pages slideshow is always worth taking a look at the next day. Tunes for the evening will be provided by DJs Espada, Keezy, Mike2600, and Sophia Eris. 18+. 7:30 p.m. $10. 701 First Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-338-8388. —Jessica Armbruster

Suspiria

Walker Art Center

As with all Dario Argento flicks, Suspiria is a weird one, making it perfect for a Halloween screening. The cult classic follows Suzy, an American dancer who has been accepted into a prestigious ballet school in Munich, Germany. Things quickly go sour upon her arrival, as one student goes mad, maggots fall from the ceiling, and people get brutally murdered. Is the school a source of pure evil? You’ll have to see the movie to find out. Suspiria is Argento’s most successful film, and has been a regular on the art-house circuit since its release in 1977. The movie’s sets and sounds are quite memorable, with designs that harken back to German expressionism and a soundtrack by prog-rock group Goblin. This screening will also serve as a good primer before the equally bonkers-looking remake is released this week. 7 p.m. $10; $8 members, students, and seniors. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. —Jessica Armbruster

Emo Night: Halloween Edition

Honey

Emo was made for Halloween. If this genre is your jam, then bring your macabre self to Honey for a party that will be a mix of sorrow and glitter, as is the scene kids’ way. Dance to the upbeat (but often kinda angry or mopey) tunes of My Chemical Romance, Panic! At the Disco, Fall Out Boy, Paramore, All Time Low, Twenty One Pilots, and others. Adding a little glitz to the evening will be host Nocturna Lee Mission. She and her crew will be giving pop-up drag performances throughout the evening. Come in costume; prizes will be awarded to those with the best looks. 21+. 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. $10. 205 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-746-0306. —Jessica Armbruster

Mike E. Winfield

Acme Comedy Co.

It’s shaping up to be a big year for Mike E. Winfield. He appears in Pimp, a film due out November 9. “I also shot two more movies this year already, which is amazing,” he adds. “This year I made an effort to do more acting. Like really doing the work and learning the skills.” Oddly, that hasn’t kept him off the standup stage, where he’s talking about, among other things, weird Groupon deals. “I got a massage for 30 dollars,” he says, “because I had a Groupon. I should have known better. That was a bizarre experience.” Winfield is married and has a son. That’s led to him working as a Little League baseball coach. “I’m just inspired by watching kids grow and learn,” he says. “There’s so much going on besides the game, and there are so many backstories. Those are some of the things I’m trying to share onstage.” 18+. 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $15-$18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Dark Fatha: Halloween Party

Bent Brewstillery

Bent Brewstillery remains one of the most unusual breweries in the state, and not just because it makes gin, rum, whiskey, and beer. One of the brewstillery’s most notable creations is Dark Fatha, a bold emperial stout with layers of goodness hidden beneath that gloomy exterior. This year’s release comes on Halloween, which means the beer will be paired with a costume contest. Wednesday also marks the debut of Dark Fatha Brewer’s Reserve, aged in whiskey barrels and kicked up a notch with toasted coconut and roasted chili peppers. Even non-beer fans should find something to enjoy this evening, as Bent will also be serving cocktails for one night only. 4 p.m. to midnight. Free. 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville; 844-879-2368. —Loren Green

"Grace" L-R: Work by Walter Griffin, Beverly Tipton Hammond

THURSDAY 11.1

Grace

Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery

After celebrating its grand opening in September, the Minnesota African American Heritage Museum and Gallery presents its latest exhibition. “Grace” features photography by Walter Griffin and paintings by Beverly Tipton Hammond. Hats worn by African American women, often to church, is the central theme of their work for this show. Items from Kevin Henderson of Mr. H’s hats will also be displayed. The group showcase provides an opportunity to celebrate the long-held tradition of hat-wearing in the black community through photographs and colorful paintings offering a more abstract homage to black womanhood and style. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, November 1, from 5 to 7 p.m. 1256 Penn Ave. N., Minneapolis. Through January 31, 2019 —Sheila Regan

"Geniale Dilletanten: Subculture in Germany in the 1980s" Images courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY 11.2



Geniale Dilletanten: Subculture in Germany in the 1980s

Schmidt Artist Lofts

Though the Berlin Wall separated East and West Germany in the 1980s, people on both sides were unified in the “Junge Wilden” (Young Wild Ones) movement. The key players were renaissance artists working across media, creating films, gallery pieces, ’zines, and music. With the power of the mixtape, dive bar stage, and handheld recording devices they created a subculture that pushed boundaries, despite living in divided countries with very clear borders. “Geniale Dilletanten,” presented by the Germanic-American Institute, will showcase the work of seven bands from the era, sharing film shorts, fashion, music, and more. There will be an opening reception on Friday, November 2, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free; donations accepted. 882 Seventh St. W., St Paul. Through November 18 —Jessica Armbruster

First Tappiversary

Urban Forage Winery and Cider House

Urban Forage collects locally grown apples, pears, grapes, and dandelions, and uses them to create a diverse lineup of ciders and wines. They opened their taproom on East Lake one year ago, and now they’re ready to celebrate. For their First Tappiversary party, Natasha’s Pierogies food truck will be stopping by, and in-house gluten-free cheese and olive plates will be served. As for beverages, the Tappiversary marks the first time they’ve had mead on tap. Black currant cider, pear cider, and barrel-aged dry cider will also be available. 4 to 11 p.m. Free. 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726. —Loren Green

Open Studios in Northeast Minneapolis

Northrup King Studios/California Building/Casket Arts

This weekend, the northeast Minneapolis arts district is throwing an epic party. At the Northrup King Studios there’s Art Attack, where over 300 artists will showcase their pieces through receptions, demonstrations, and hands-on activities. There will also be live music and food trucks parked outside. California Dreamin’ in the California Building will invite people to explore six floors of studios with over 30 artists sharing their work. Finally, Open Casket at Casket Arts will offer music, food truck eats, and cocktails from Vikre Distillery. The hours are the same at each venue: 5 to 10 p.m. Friday; noon to 8 p.m. Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. Casket Arts, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-0174. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

Noises Off

Guthrie Theater

Playwright Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is the rare farce that hilariously skewers its subject without betraying an underlying affection. Comic chaos erupts when a motley company attempts to mount the ill-advised sex farce Nothing On. Stocked with a hapless cast of mismatched personalities (including a faded television star, an inarticulate leading man, a talentless ingénue, and an insufferably insecure supporting actor) under the guidance of a chronically exasperated director, the farce-within-a-farce is spiraling out of control even before the performers begin sleeping with one another. The progressive toll of wounded egos and inflamed jealousies builds through three distinct acts, each of which is set at a later stage in the doomed play’s progression, from the lackluster dress rehearsal through a disastrous performance. This Meredith McDonough-directed production features a top-notch ensemble, including Sally Wingert and Nathan Keepers. The show is in previews through November 1. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays; 7 p.m. Sundays. $29-$78. 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through December 16 —Brad Richason

"Roots and Fruits" L-R: Anna Garski, 'It's A Girl'; Patricia Olson, Warm gallery poster (1976); Quimetta Perle, 'Mona Lisa'

SATURDAY 11.3

Roots and Fruits

Catherine G. Murphy Gallery

This retrospective of the feminist artists collective WARM takes on a particular poignancy, not only because of the current cultural and political climate, but also because of the recent passing of Judith Roode, one of the group’s founding members. Still, any opportunity to gather with WARM is also a celebration of women’s creativity, resiliency, and power through art, as well as a refutation of the patriarchy. The national feminist movement of the 1970s is the backdrop for this show, in which period artworks and archival materials highlight pivotal events in WARM’s early history. Among the notables whose work is included are Harriet Bart, Sandra Menefee Taylor, Hazel Belvo, Jantje Visscher, Joyce Lyon, and, of course, Roode. To see some of this work now, 40 years later, demonstrates just how—sadly—evergreen their political protests continue to be. There will be an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 3. Free. 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644. Through December 15 —Camille LeFevre

The Clean House

Gremlin Theatre

Contemporary playwright Sarah Ruhl’s affectionate comedy The Clean House follows the unlikely bonds between three vastly different women: Matilde (a Brazilian immigrant working as a housecleaner), Lane (the affluent doctor who employs Matilde), and Virginia (Lane’s philosopher sister). Instigated by Matilde’s aversion to cleaning, Virginia steps in to perform the task, arguing that the act provides a kind of existential fulfillment. At the same time, Lane’s estranged husband, a surgeon, is making a mess of another kind, professing his love for Ana, one of his former patients. Ruhl demonstrates her skill for adeptly playing off eccentric personalities with grounded humor, satirizing the class distinctions from a heartfelt perspective. The material should prove especially memorable in the hands of Theatre Unbound, longstanding advocates for works created by women. Carolyn Levy returns (after her popular staging of The Good Fight) to direct the four-person cast. For tickets, go to www.theatreunbound.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008. Through November 18 —Brad Richason

Compagnie Käfig

Northrop

Mourad Merzouki, the French choreographer and founder of Compagnie Käfig, merges the hyper-virtuosic bodies of his dancers with digital landscapes in Pixel, a transfixing piece. Digital artists Adrien Mondot and Claire Bardainne generated the synthetic world in which the dancers play: a stark, elastic theater of lines, which assemble into walls that pulse and expand, floors that crack, mountains that rise above crevasses, waves that roll, rain that falls, and creatures that chase. The movement meets the technological on its terms. The bodies are acrobatic, inquisitive, and able to create shapes that seemingly defy physical parameters. Stagecraft defines convention in this work. 7:30 p.m. $22-$47. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Randy Rainbow

Pantages Theatre

Randy Rainbow is the latest example of an overnight sensation years in the making. His backstory is familiar: A young man moves to New York City, in this case from south Florida, to pursue a career on Broadway. Instead, he winds up with a variety of day jobs that include waiting tables and office temp work. Then, in an effort to make something happen, Rainbow started a Broadway blog and began making funny videos and posting them to YouTube. Then he stumbled on the idea of doing political song parodies. Helped by a crazy presidential election and an even crazier administration, his career has taken off. Usually wrapped around a cleverly edited faux interview, his song parodies (still produced in his apartment but now much more professional-looking) gather upward of 30 million views. Much like the great Weird Al Yankovic, Rainbow (yep, that’s his real name; it’s his father’s stage-turned-legal name) is great at creating song parodies. Sometimes it’s hard to decide what’s funnier, the song or the “interview” that precedes it. In either case, Rainbow is emblematic of how humor is going to get us through this time in our history. 7:30 and 10 p.m. $45. 710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —P.F. Wilson

"Egypt's Sunken Cities" Photo by Christoph Gerigk

SUNDAY 11.4

Egypt’s Sunken Cities

Minneapolis Institute of Art

A blockbuster exhibition of ancient artifacts that were almost lost forever makes its way to the Minneapolis Institute of Art as it tours around the world. “Egypt’s Sunken Cities” features more than 250 works of art that were discovered by underwater archaeologist Franck Goddio while exploring the Aboukir Bay near the city of Alexandrea. Goddio’s team of archaeologists, Egyptologists, historians, geologists, geophysicists, and computer engineers unearthed (or “unwatered” in this case) incredible sculptures and artifacts from the lost cities of Thonis-Heracleion and Canopus, once thriving locations of the ancient world. The monumental statues—including jewelry, ceramics, and religious images carved in stone—were submerged in water around 800 C.E. until their rediscovery in 2000. Goddio will give a lecture at Mia on November 1, recounting the fascinating adventure of excavating the ancient sites. The exhibition opens to the general public on Sunday. $20. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 888-642-2787. Through April 14, 2019 —Sheila Regan

Public Art Alley Bike Tour

Peace Coffee

Neighborhood alleys can be unexpectedly magical places. You might bike by a house every day not knowing that there’s a whole new world on the other side. This Sunday, the Minneapolis Alley Initiative for Neighborhood Stimulation will take people on a ride through Powderhorn and Longfellow, where you will discover hidden works of art, including garage murals, garden sculptures, and other surprises. This is a chance to see your city from an entirely new perspective. Meet at Peace Coffee to begin your adventure. Noon. Free. 3262 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-877-7760. —Jessica Armbruster

TUESDAY 11.6

The Book of Mormon

Orpheum Theatre

The Book of Mormon, written by South Park co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, with the satiric creativity of Avenue Q co-composer Robert Lopez, conveys no abject meanness. It follows the farcical odyssey of two naive Mormon missionaries who hope to convert a village of Ugandans. Zealous to spread the word (and blinded by spiritual ethnocentrism), the two soon find their heavenly pitch countered by such real-life horrors as famine, disease, and a tyrannical warlord. Though absurdly misguided, the Mormon missionaries are depicted as genuinely benevolent, a distinction that allows the musical to simultaneously cheer and lampoon their efforts. This approach is perhaps best emphasized by the collection of irresistibly tuneful songs that stand among the more memorable Broadway compositions of the last decade. This touring production has set out to proselytize for the eternal spirit of compassion, humanity, and show-stopping musical numbers. 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays; 1 and 6:25 p.m. Sundays. $29-$135. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through November 18 —Brad Richason