"Root Spells"

FRIDAY:

Root Spells

Future Residency art show featuring 'Plants From Home,' with new work by Andrea Narno and Vanessa Adams, and 'Queer Ecology Hanky Project,' with artist bandanas exploring interconnectivity and desire. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25. Free. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 413-478-0455.

Halloween Costume Contests at Up-Down

A night of spooky Blood Bag Cocktails, costumes, photo ops, and classic arcade games. Costume contests are at 11 p.m. 21+. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Up-Down Minneapolis, 3012 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Puppies & Pints

Meet adoptable dogs while drinking beer. Hosted by For Furever Animal Rescue. 5-8 p.m. Friday. Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Admiral Fox

With Mrs. Pinky and the Great Fox and White Line Darko. 10 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Buffalo Fuzz

With happy hour during musical performances. 9-11 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. Apoy, 4301 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-4719.

Kentucky Gag Order

With StoLyette and Michael. 9 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

"The Shape of Things" Paul Stapp

The Shape of Things

International group photography exhibition. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, featuring live music, wine, and hors d'oeuvres. Free. Praxis Gallery and Photographic Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5520.

An Evening of Halloween Music

Join folk acts My Mom's Guitar (folk) and the RIVERRATS (queer doom folk) as they share some of their scary tunes. 7 to 9 p.m. Eat My Words Bookstore, 214 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 651-243-1756.

10th Annual Fall Boutique

Featuring 30 vendors with hand crafted, repurposed, and vintage items. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fri.-Sun. Barn on the Hill Boutique, 2290 233rd St. E., Prior Lake; 612-747-9665.

Art Meets Experience

A night of live music and leather trunk show featuring musician Steve Noonan and artisan Darren Ouimette. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. Everett & Charlie, 2720 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-991-7228.



Artability Art Show & Sale

Benefit for People Incorporated's Artability program. More info at www.peopleincorporated.org. 4-8 p.m. Oct. 25; 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Oct. 26-27; Free. The Show Gallery, 346 N. Sibley St., St. Paul; 651-419-8022.

I Dwell In Impossibility

A mother/son collaboration between artist Susan Hensel and photographer John Hensel. Opening reception 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25. Free. Phipps Center for the Arts, 109 Locust St., Hudson; 715-386-2305.



MN Sinfonia

At Founders Hall. More info at www.mnsinfonia.org. 7-3 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. Metropolitan State University, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-772-7600.

"Moments of Motion"

Moments of Motion

Featuring work by father and son Bill and Todd Cameron. Public reception noon-2 p.m. Sat., Nov. 9. Free. Gallery 122 At Hang It, 122 8th St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-874-7222.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Fall Flower Show

Sunken garden in full bloom with hundreds of chrysanthemums of many different cultivars. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 5-Dec. 1. Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Nikki & the RueMates

Monthly residency on the fourth Friday of each month. 9:30 p.m. every fourth Fri. Free. Dusty's Bar, 1319 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-378-2118.



SlovCzech & Ukrainian Village Band

8:30 p.m. Oct. 25; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Unpacking Chaos" Alexander Smith

SATURDAY:

Unpacking Chaos

Original artwork by Alexander Smith. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26, featuring music by DJ Sarah White and refreshments. Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

Punch Bowl Social Halloween Party

A zombie Disney costume party. With a costume contest, DJ tunes, photobooth, Halloween punch, more. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Punch Bowl Social, 1691 Park Place Blvd., Minneapolis; 763-400-3865.

Halloween Party

With costume contests for adults and kids, pumpkin carving, games, Indeed Brewing Company beers, and live music from the School of Rock Eden Prairi at 8 p.m. Saturday, 7-11 p.m. Pizza Luce Eden Prairie, 11347 Viking Dr., Eden Prairie; 952-999-4244.

Embark Breed Reveal Party with Sidewalk Dog

Featuring the results of the Embark SuperMutt Contest, giveaways, pet deals, pet photography, and more. Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Inbound BrewCo, 701 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-615-8243.

612Brew Halloween Bash

Kid- and dog-friendly party with Hallowen-themed flash from Metal Mike from Nokomis Tattoo from 1-4 p.m., eats from El Burrito Mercado, DJ Bob Marino, and a costume contest at 10 p.m. eith the chance to win free beer for a year or one free pint of beer every visit for a year. 1 p.m. to midnight, Sat. 612BREW, 945 Broadway St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-930-4606.

Free Ink Day

Make a print and take it home. This installment is lead by Jim Denomie and Alex Buffalohead. Noon to 4 p.m. Sat. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Back Alley Halloween Party

8:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 26; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



CBN

With Leech Parade and Dirty Fur. 9 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Chase Vibe (Record Release Show)

With Destiny Roberts, Knucky, Ozzy the Painter, DJ Michael.Be, and hosted by Zeus James. 10 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Dogs of MSP Doggone Halloween

Featuring dog costume contest, free dog photo shoots, and candy and beer pairings for the dog owners. 12-4 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. HeadFlyer Brewing, 861 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-567-6345.

Minneapolis Art Lending Library Fall Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. More info at www.artlending.org. 12-3 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Rondo Community Outreach Library, 461 N. Dale St., St. Paul; 651-266-7400.

Third Annual Minnesota Bat Festival

Featuring live bats, bat cave exploration, crafts, face painting, educational experiences, and free bat house kits. 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.

Wag N' Wash 1 Year Anniversary

Two-day dog party features dog adoption events, a kid and dog costume contest, deals, b-day cake for people and animals, and North Star Donuts Food Truck (Sat., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sat.; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sun. Wag N' Wash, 20139 Idealic Ave., Lakeville; 952-985-1400.



5-8 Grill's 15th Anniversary

Featuring a Halloween-themed party with a costume contest and free cake while it lasts. Sat., Oct. 26, from 8-11 p.m. 5-8 Grill & Bar, 6251 Douglas Ct. N., Champlin; 763-425-5858.

"Far Away, Deep Inside" Circa Gallery

Far Away, Deep Inside

Featuring Devra Freelander's sculptures, collaborative projects, and a performative work filmed in the Arctic. Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sat., Oct. 26. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Harmon Leon

Author presents his new book, 'Tribespotting: Undercover (Cult)ure Stories,' with Paul D. Dickinson and Danny Klecko. 8 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Dead Media, 1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-222-1655.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. every last Sat. Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



Wax Sessions

All vinyl night featuring Nick Twist, Modest Nation House Sessions, DJ Encounter, Mr. BlaQ, and Risin' Son. 9 p.m. Oct. 26; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Getty Images

SUNDAY:

Hewing x Tito's Halloween Yappy Hour

Dogs in costumes encouraged. Every Bloody Mary purchased benefits Secondhand Hounds. Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Hewing Hotel, 300 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 651-468-0400.

Wordbrew 7

Featuring readings from the Minnesota Speculative Fiction Writers' Group, networking, and ook sale. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 Sixth St. N., Minneapolis; 612-339-4499.

J.N. Monk and Harry Bogosian

Authors present their new book, 'Topside,' with fellow writers and artists Blue Delliquanti and Lee Blauersouth. 5 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. every last Sun. Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



MN Sinfonia

More info at www.mnsinfonia.org. 2 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Thinning of the Veil: A Visual Exploration of Hallowe'en

Art show by Cogito Prints. 4-7 p.m. Oct. 27. Free. Pinwheel Arts and Movement Studio, 2731 E. 25th St., Minneapolis.



United in Autism and Finding Cooper’s Voice Event

Special needs moms will be pampered with dinner, drinks, gifts, and inspirational speeches by Julie Hornok and Kate Swenson. Registration and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 6 p.m. Oct. 27; Free; registration required. Freight House, 305 S. Water St., Stillwater; 651-439-5718.



Wildflyer Coffee Launch Party

Fundraiser for Wildflyer Coffee, featuring a reading of 'No House to Call My Own' by Ryan Berg, and programming from Wildflyer. 5-7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. All Square, 4047 Minnehaha Avenue, Minneapolis.