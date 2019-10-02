Halloween freak-outs, beer parties, MCBA FallCon: A-List 10.2-8

WEDNESDAY 10.2

The Hollow

Tek Box

Trademark Theater describes The Hollow as a “music/movement mashup.” What, exactly, does that mean? “It’s a concept album performed live with movement and dance,” says Tyler Michaels King, the company’s artistic director. King is one of two performers who will be propelling the story through onstage movement. The other is his wife, Emily Michaels King, whose entrancing solo show Magic Girl was a highlight of this year’s Minnesota Fringe Festival. They’ll share the Tek Box space with seven musicians, including singer-songwriters Jenna Wyse and Joey Ford. “There’s a lot of exploration of the mysticism of the great outdoors,” says King, as well as an “exploration of a modern relationship.” This world premiere has been gestating for three years, about as long as Trademark has existed as a company. King and his collaborators have made it a hallmark of their process to involve their audience in the long-term development of new work. While King says The Hollow will have brooding, “super eerie” elements, it’s also “just a fucking rock concert, so we’re just gonna rock out and have an awesome night.” For tickets, email [email protected] This show is in previews October 2-3. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Wednesday, October 2 and 16, and Monday, Octoer 14; 2 p.m. Sundays. $25. 528 Hennepin Ave., Cowles Center, Minneapolis. Through October 20 —Jay Gabler

MN Burlesque Fest 2019 L-R: Wang Newton (photo by Eric Jukelevics); IZOHNNY (image courtesy event organizers); Indigo Blue (pic by JiJi Lee Photography)

THURSDAY 10.3

Minneapolis Burlesque Festival 2019

The Lab Theater

Every year, revered burlesque artists from around the globe come to town to celebrate the fine art of striptease with Twin Cities talents. Over the weekend, revelers will be able to take in a variety of one-time-only events, special editions of regular burlesque nights, and even sign up for a class or workshop if they feel like getting more hands-on. A staggering number of performers—over 100 in total!—will take the stage each night. Highlights from out of town include Indigo Blue (Seattle), Isaiah Esquire & Johnny Nuriel (Portland), and Marinka (Las Vegas). At the Lab Theater, patrons will be able to take in four completely different cabarets Thursday through Saturday. Meanwhile, over at LUSH, Black Hearts Burlesque will present two special shows, including Sunday night’s Community Chest fundraiser. Classes offered this week will tackle topics like finessing high-heel struts, working with props onstage, and body-positive explorations. Find tickets and more details at thelabtheater.org. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9:30 p.m. Friday at LUSH; 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday; 6 p.m. Sunday at LUSH. $30-$55; $100-$175 weekend pass. 700 First St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377. Through Sunday —Jessica Armbruster

The Haunted Basement 13

Rosedale Shopping Center

How scary can a mall be? If you’ve ever seen Dawn of the Dead, then you know the answer is: hella scary. This year, the Haunted Basement crew is moving into an abandoned Herberger’s, where it will freak out brave shoppers in what they are calling a “necropolis for the mall enthusiast.” “It’s a big growth spurt for us,” says Sarah Salisbury, production director for Haunted Basement. “This being our 13th year, we thought we’d test our boundaries as ‘teenagers’ and try something bigger and scarier.” The new space is a sprawling 20,000 square feet, meaning the ghosts, ghouls, and other creepy characters will have plenty of room to spread out. That’s not the only thing that’s new this year. For those who aren’t into handsy scares but want to explore the dark abyss, no-touch tours will be offered. Teens 15 and over with a guardian will also be able to enjoy these evenings. And since the new location is ADA compliant, folks with varied needs will have more access than what was possible in the OG Soap Factory Basement or in their old warehouse space on Hennepin. For those who love the original event, the Basement will still be offering 18-plus nights for full-on freak-outs. And yes, you’ll still have to sign a waiver. Come for the artist-curated experience, run from the scares. Find tickets and info at hauntedbasement.org. 18+; 15+ no-touch sessions. $30-$50; $15 fraidy-cat tours. 1595 MN-36, Roseville; 612-444-2191. Through November 2 —Jessica Armbruster

Sherin Guirguis, 'Azbakeya (Sun Disk),' 2018 Courtesy of Panic Studio Los Angeles and the artist

Sherin Guirguis: Here I Have Returned

Minnesota Museum of American Art

Los Angeles-based Egyptian artist Sherin Guirguis is the latest to have work featured in the Minnesota Museum of American Art’s Rauenhorst Court. The space’s high ceilings create a wonderful openness that is perfect for installations, which can be viewed from the skyway. Guirguis’ art brings together architectural design, craft traditions, language, and poetry. She finds inspiration from feminist writer and leader Doria Shafik, who was part of the Egyptian women’s liberation movement in the 1940s. Shafik fought for women’s suffrage, at one point organizing what was called the “Feminist Congress,” where 1,500 women from the American University in Cairo stormed the gates of Parliament. The installation will include hand-cut works on paper as well as sculpture. There will be an opening reception on Thursday, October 3, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. (RSVP at mmaa.org). Free. 350 Robert St. N., St. Paul; 651-797-2571. Through March 1 —Sheila Regan

Pipeline

Penumbra Theatre

The title of Pipeline refers to the troublingly well-worn path that shunts students—particularly young men of color—from school straight into prison, with law enforcement called in to handle infractions that would earn more privileged students just get a slap on the wrist. “It’s relevant all across the country,” says Penumbra Theatre founder Lou Bellamy, who’s directing the company’s production. “Every minute we lose in not inspiring a young mind will cost us down the line. This play deals with a family who has a young boy, and the young boy is in a private school where he’s sort of given the responsibility of being a representative for his race. The weight is too much for him, and he cracks.” Acclaimed playwright Dominique Morisseau won raves for Pipeline when it opened off-Broadway in 2017, with Variety calling it “an emotionally harrowing, ethically ambiguous drama.” Bellamy says Penumbra has co-commissioned an upcoming Civil War play, Confederates, by the MacArthur Genius Grant winner. “I just really, really am impressed with her voice,” he says. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, plus Monday, October 7; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $15-$40. 270 N. Kent St., St. Paul; 651-224-3180. Through October 27 —Jay Gabler

Carissa Rodriguez: The Maid

Walker Art Center

In a Matryoshka doll-like stacking of instances, New York artist Carissa Rodriguez based her short film, “The Maid,” on sculptures created by Sherrie Levine in the 1990s, which in turn were inspired by Constantin Brancusi, whose work was based on his notions of birth. Levine’s responses, which were cast in crystal and black glass, can be found in collections public and private around the world. Rodriguez sought them out, then unpacked and interrogated this lineage in her film, while also bringing Levine’s “children” back together. The title? It comes from a Robert Walser short story about a maid searching for a lost child. Free with museum admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through February 2 —Camille LeFevre

"Gods and Monsters" returns L-R: Work by Shannon Higgins, A. Kolisnyk, Erik Anarchy

FRIDAY 10.4

Twin Cities Oktoberfest

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

Two days of Bavarian-style beer, food, and games are on tap this weekend at the fairgrounds, with brews including Summit’s Oktoberfest, Keller Pils, and at least one surprise made specially for the event. If beer is not your thing, order up a pint from Sociable Cider Werks or a glass of wine from St. Croix Vineyards. Tasty eats include sweet and savory potato pancakes from Burbach’s European Pancakes; sausages, spaetzle salad, and German potato salad from Black Forest; chicken and turkey legs from Big Guys BBQ; and more. Live music, dancing, and family-friendly games round out the event. Admission is a mere $10, but fancy packages include a $25 ticket that scores you a beer and a 24-ounce stein, while the $35 admission comes with a beer served in a commemorative liter glass. Don’t freak out if you see some superheroes walking around on Saturday; the fairgrounds is also hosting FallCon this weekend. Find tickets and more info at twincitiesoktoberfest.com. 5 to 11 p.m. Friday; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. $10 general admission; $25-$35 for special packages. 1621 Randall Ave., Progress Center, St. Paul; 651-288-4400. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!

Phoenix Theater

When the low-budget indie Night of the Living Dead lurched into movie theaters in 1968, few would have predicted its lasting influence. Yet 51 years later, the film has been canonized as the horror classic responsible for reinterpreting the zombie movie as a surprisingly malleable social metaphor. The durability of these flesh-eaters was demonstrated most recently by playwright/composer Jordan Wolfe in his off-Broadway creation Night of the Living Dead! The Musical!. Following the film’s basic structure, the story begins with siblings Barbara and Johnny dutifully visiting their father’s grave, only to encounter the undead. Things soon veer into camp with a musical number serenading Barbara as she seeks sanctuary in a farmhouse occupied by bickering survivors. As the zombie masses gather outside, the scenario grows increasingly surreal—even before the corpses break into choreographed dance. Directed by Ryan McGuire Grimes, this local premiere looks to kick off the Halloween season with some riffs on horror conventions and cultural dysfunctions embodied by both the living and the dead. Find tickets at www.aboutmmt.org. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Sundays, plus Monday, October 7, and Thursdays starting October 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27. $25-$35. 2605 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-377-2285. Through October 27 —Brad Richason

"Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce" 'Anti-Retro,' by Andrea Carlson

SATURDAY 10.5

Gods and Monsters

Jackson Flats Gallery

Just in time for Halloween season, group show “Gods and Monsters” has returned with a collection of frightfully compelling art. Presented by Otherworldly Arts Collective, this exhibition will feature a variety of pieces, ranging from creepy camp to the stuff of nightmares. There will be portraits of iconic figures like Elvira and Vincent Price. Tributes include memorable moments from A Nightmare on Elm Street and Beetlejuice. You’ll also see dark crystals, animal skull art, original creations dripping with blood, and a piece inspired by Guillermo del Toro’s traveling installation, last seen in town at Mia. The public reception on Saturday, October 5, runs from from 4 to 11 p.m., and will include dark arts, mind-altering drinks, and macabre music. $5 sliding scale donation. 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis. Through October 26 —Jessica Armbruster

Elektra

Ordway Center for the Performing Arts

This fall, the Minnesota Opera kicks off its 2019-20 season, which includes Flight, a modern-day piece about the refugee experience, and the debut production of Edward Tulane, an opera for children based on a book by Minneapolis’ own Kate DiCamillo. The company starts off with a classic, though, in Richard Strauss’ Elektra, a story dating all the way back to the days of Sophocles and Euripides. Here the canonical tragedy is reimagined on the set of a 1920s German film, where an actress pursuing a perfect performance blurs the line between fantasy and reality. Sabine Hogrefe and Alexandra Loutsion alternate performances of the title character in this show directed by Brian Staufenbiel and conducted by Elias Grandy. Opera-curious newbies take note: This one-act production clocks in at a tight hour and 40 minutes and features music by one of the great German composers, making it an excellent entry point for those who wouldn’t know an aria from an overture. 8 p.m. Saturday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from October 8-12; 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13. $25-$215. 345 Washington St., St. Paul; 651-224-4222. Through October 13 —Bryan Miller

Msp FallCon

Minnesota State Fairgrounds

This Saturday, Minnesota Comic Book Association’s FallCon returns. Superheroes and villains will be in attendance, as will the people who help create them. The group of inkers, pencillers, and writers here today will include talented folks who have worked on projects associated with Star Wars, Spider-Man, Legionnaires, Dr. Strange, and Star Trek, among many others. The artists’ alley will host a variety of vendors selling original art and other items to geek out to. Cosplay will abound, making for excellent people-watching and kid-friendly photo ops. Find a complete schedule and more info at www.mcbacomicons.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. $8-$10; $1 off admission with food shelf item; kids 10 and under get in free. 1265 Snelling Ave. N., the Education Building, St. Paul. —Jessica Armbruster

"There, Then" Jodi Williams, 'Weaver Dunes'

Transference: Printmakers in Mni Sota Makoce

Highpoint Center for Printmaking

This fall, Highpoint Center in south Minneapolis continues to show how printmakers push the boundaries of the medium, from thoughtfully fresh takes on traditional approaches to edgy political statements using new techniques. For “Transference,” the space will host a collection of work from printmakers with connections to Mni Sota Makoce, a Dakota phrase that translates to “land where the waters reflect the clouds.” Curated by Alexandra Buffalohead, the show features Native artists including Dyani White Hawk, whose works are reminiscent of textiles; Julie Buffalohead, with her animal characters that are both playful and scathing; and Gordon Coon, whose pieces boast a colorful spirituality. Jim Denomie, George Morrison, Frank Big Bear, Star Wallowing Bull, Angela Two Stars, and Andrea Carlson are among the many artists highlighted in this exhibition. The show is on view now, and there will be a public reception on Friday, October 4, from 6:30 to 9 p.m.; and a Free Ink Day event with Denomie and Alex Buffalohead from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26. 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. Through October 26 —Jessica Armbruster

Fulton’s 10 Year Anniversary Bash

Fulton Taproom

Over the past decade, Fulton has evolved in tandem with the Minnesota beer scene, from its beginning in a garage to contract brewing to opening its own space in the North Loop to owning a second production brewery. Now Fulton is one of the state’s biggest in the biz, and has even shown up in a question (or is it an answer?) on Jeopardy!. To mark its anniversary, the taproom is hosting a free event with new varieties for early arrivals, the return of retired favorites, and a selection of Jameson Caskmates brews. Live entertainment will include tunes from All Tomorrow’s Petty, Monica LaPlante, Dwynell Roland, and Drew Peterson and the Dead Pigeons. 2 to 9 p.m. Free. 414 Sixth Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3208. —Loren Green

'The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms,' 1953

There, Then

Groveland Gallery

Jody Williams’ exquisite book productions and multimedia installations expand notions of place and product by juxtaposing surprising details. Her tiny books and revelatory Cornell-like boxes are on display this month at a pop-up show at Groveland Gallery, as well as in a group exhibition, “Bibliographic in Nature,” at the Minneapolis Central Library and in an installation at the Walker Art Center gleaned from its library. From these multiple opportunities to admire Williams’ art and craft arises the opportunity to also be astounded by her contemplative aesthetic. There will be an opening reception on Saturday, October 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. Through November 9 —Camille LeFevre

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair: Reboot

Minnehaha Park and Falls

All right, let’s try this again. This summer, artists had planned to convene at Minnehaha Park and Falls. Then, the rain came. It was so torrential that event organizers canceled the festival, with plans to host a re-do in the fall. This Saturday, they’ll do exactly that. With the falls as its incredible backdrop, this reboot will showcase over 100 local makers sharing their wares, including plants and planters, paintings, foodstuffs, tarot tools, beauty products, and more. Kid-friendly fun includes face painting, hands-on projects, and demonstrations. This is a dog-approved event, with unique pet services, homemade treats, and more available. The falls’ regular amenities will also be available, so take in the views, hike along the trails, make new friends at the dog park, and grab a beer and some fried fish at Sea Salt. Find more details at minnehahafallsartfair.com. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis. —Jessica Armbruster

SUNDAY 10.06

Stop-Motion Monsters

Trylon Cinema

Crafted by FX pioneer Willis O’Brien, the titular character in 1933’s King Kong embodies the enduring appeal of stop-motion animation, a rudimentary but revered cinematic craft in which inanimate objects are adjusted ever-so-slightly between frames to create the illusion of movement. In utilizing the technique, director Merian C. Cooper not only populated an entire island with supersized beasts, but imbued Kong with a wide emotional range. Inspired by O’Brien, Ray Harryhausen took stop-motion methods even further, cleverly transposing his strikingly designed dinosaurs and mythological terrors into action-packed sequences, as memorably displayed in The Beast from 20,000 Fathoms (1953) and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (1958). Showing that stop-motion techniques still had teeth, director Joe Dante’s Piranha (1978) even manages to make time amid the frenzied feeding of genetically modified killer fish to showcase an animated mutation, courtesy of Phil Tippett, whose adorable ugliness serves as yet another fine tribute to an indelible form of cinematic artistry. 3 p.m. Sundays; 7 and 9 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays (8:45 p.m. October 13). $8. 2820 E. 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468. Through October 29 —Brad Richason