Halloween barhopping, dog parades: 70 free things to do this weekend

Alex Dos Diaz

FRIDAY:

Swarm

Group show featuring creepy specimens. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27 Daily from Oct. 27-Nov. 24; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Bewitcher

With Antiverse, Mutation, and Plagued Insanity. 9 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Calamity: Hexes, Plagues, and Prophecies

Group show curated by Teagan White. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Zoe Keller

Graphite and ink drawings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Daily from Oct. 27-Nov. 24; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.

Double Grave

With Another Heaven and Tungsten. 10 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things Viewing Party

Last fall, Stranger Things inspired many a Halloween costume. This year shouldn’t be much different, as season two of the popular Netflix series debuts this weekend. On Friday, Northeast shop Wanderlust is hosting a party in honor of the show. There’ll be vintage and retro finds for your shopping pleasure during regular store hours. At 7 p.m., folks will be invited to board the caravan, a wooden school bus-type vehicle with a posh interior, to enjoy a screening of the first new episode. Do it for Barb, RIP. 6-10 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Wanderlust Vintage Market, 349 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-466-0785.

Odd Daughters

With Splimit and Weathered. 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

Scott Streble: Personal Work

Photographs. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Free. St. Paul Academy And Summit School, 1712 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-698-2451.



Spontaneous Combustion, Vol. 2

Featuring a writers' night on Oct. 19 where authors are given story prompts and have 24 hours to write. Top 15 stories earn a spot in the story showcase on Oct. 27, where audience votes on stories read by authors. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/218340912031246. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Dogfish Head: Flesh & Blood Halloween (Rare & Seasonal Tapping)

Seasonals Flesh & Blood IPA, Pumpkin Ale, and Indian Brown will be on tap all day, as will Barton Oak Aged Imperial IPA. 4 to 11:55 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Muddy Waters, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-872-2232.

Patty Peterson and Andrew Walesch

8 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Peter Schimke Trio

7-11:30 p.m. Oct. 27-28; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Playlabs

A series of works in development. 7 p.m. Every Mon., Tue., Wed., Fri., and Sat. from Oct. 23-28; 1 p.m. Oct. 28; 12 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. The Playwrights' Center, 2301 Franklin Ave. E., Minneapolis; 612-332-7481.

Promo

Lake Street Beat and Alt-Truth

Group show. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Daily from Oct. 27-Dec. 8; Free. Pirsig Projects, 734 E. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Late Night Jazz in the Dunsmore

Featuring a variety of bands and musicians. 9-11 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Leif Pettersen

Author presents his recent book, 'Backpacking With Dracula.' 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



Minneapolis Art Lending Library Fall Lending Event

Patrons check-out original artwork for a three-month period. More info at www.artlending.org. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Bryant Square Neighborhood Center, 3101 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-370-4907.

L-R: Jason Ramey, Jennifer Davis, Margie Rotondo

Art is My Weapon

We need to talk about guns. Two separate gallery exhibitions, one at Gamut Gallery and another at Space 369, are adding to the discussion. “Art Is My Weapon” takes a page from Brian Borrello’s Guns in the Hands of Artists project, where decommissioned guns became non-deadly works of art. For this group show, 250 guns, collected in 2016 through a buyback program, were sent to artists to become raw material in their artwork. The results include sculptures, photography, paintings, and glasswork. Some guns have become candle holders, others are now lawn tchotchkes, and others have inspired new takes on shooting-range targets. The closing reception from 7 to 9 p.m. features a panel discussion at 8 p.m. Friday, October 27. Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Diwali Celebration

Hindu Festival of Lights celebration with performances by Bollywood Dance Scene, kids performances, food specials, Indian marketplace, henna, and children's crafts. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Midtown Global Market, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041.



Jeremy Walker

6:30 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Kenneth Antonio Rivera - Suenos y Pesadillas (Dreams and Nightmares)

New paintings. Opening reception 4-9 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27. Daily from Oct. 27-Dec. 9; Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.



Minnesota Sinfonia

Featuring violinist Ilya Kaler. 7 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Metropolitan State University St. Paul Campus, 700 E. 7th St., St. Paul; 612-376-7715.



NEMAA's AutumNE Member Art Show

Group show. Opening reception 6:30-10 p.m. Fri., Oct. 27; Free. Solar Arts Building, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.



Nickelodeon Boo-niverse

Halloween festivities throughout Nickelodeon Universe, with a dance party, pumpkin carving contest, costume parade, trick-or-treating, and fright lights. For a complete list of events and schedules, visit nickelodeonuniverse.com/event/halloween. Daily from Oct. 20-31; Free. Nickelodeon Universe, 5000 Center Court, Bloomington; 952-883-8600.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Dee Miller Band

9 p.m. Oct. 27; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Tom Hunter

5-7 p.m. Daily from Oct. 23-27; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Mike Madison

SATURDAY:

Transmission Presents: Halloween 1984

Transmission is once again taking over Psycho Suzi’s for an epic night of Halloween fun, ’80s-style. Don’t expect a cheesy take on the decade, however; this was a time when brutal horror movies thrived and MTV videos sometimes felt like an acid trip. Some of those videos will screen as you dance to pop, New Wave, punk, rock, and R&B jams. Come in costume, as prizes—including a framed severed arm and a $250 gift card—will be awarded to those with the best looks. 21+. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge, 1900 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-9069.

Brit's Birthday and Halloween Bash

Featuring drink specials, costumes featuring British fashion, and live music from ABBAsolutely Fab. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.

Stop, Shop & Brew Pop-Up Record Store

Featuring records for sale from vendors Down in the Valley, Total Drag Records, Elseware Vintage, and Soft Abuse. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Hey, That's My Jam: Halloween Dance Party

Featuring Hey There Handsome and Slow Moe. 10 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Elay & Mylo Present: A Spooky Pop-Up Show

Featuring Breezy, Mylo Original, TheBoyRoy, Disciple of Vapour, and Ramses. 9 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Off-Leash Art Box Grand Opening Weekend

Featuring open house, theater tours, raffle, workshops, classes, reception, live music by Pete & Doug, and dancing. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28; 1-10 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Off-Leash Art Box, 4200 E. 54th St., Minneapolis; 612-724-7372.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Zombie Puppy Crawl

While the Zombie Pub Crawl continues to attract hordes of undead, there is a newer, cuter trend emerging in the Twin Cities this Halloween: zombie pup crawls. These happenings are more chill, and allow you to celebrate the holiday sitting down with a beer and your dog. Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room will be hosting a shindig on the “paw-tio” with a special dog-friendly menu and Finnegan’s beer deals for humans from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. There will be a variety of opportunities for your pup to shine, with a costume contest, a short parade at 5:30 p.m., and a “play dead” contest. 3-7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-2529.



TWP Halloween Party

Featuring art auction, dancing, DJ tunes, a fun house, and more. 7 p.m. to midnight. Sat., Oct. 28. The White Page, 3400 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis.



Dark Fatha Returns

Costume contest at 8 p.m. Come as your favorite Brewstillery character for extra points. Noon to midnight Sat., Oct. 28. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., Roseville.

Smash Line 3

Punk rock benefit for water protectors of the Makwa frontline camp. 7 p.m. Oct. 28; Free; donations accepted. Viking Bar, 1829 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-353-4794.

FB

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Ridgedale Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Minnetonka; 952-541-4864.

Fall Free Ink Day

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326.

Jeffrey Stenbom: Lasting Impression

Glass art. Public reception and artist talk 3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 28. Free. Foci Glass, 2010 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-623-3624.



Arne Fogel: September of My Years

6:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



Bat Week Celebration

Featuring entertaining and educational activities and presentations by bat biologists, crafts, bat cave, trivia, face painting, and children's story corner. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.



Boom Room Jazz

Monthly jazz series featuring variety of acts. 7 p.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.



Halloween Party and Costume Contest

Featuring cash prizes for best costumes, photo station, DJ, and music from Alex Rossi. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake; 800-262-7799.



Halloween Party with Back Alley

With Soul Tree. 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



History Harvest

Featuring documents, artifacts, and photographs illustrating the history of the African American community in Minneapolis' Southside. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. St. Peter's A.M.E. Church, 401 E. 41st St., Minneapolis; 612-825-9750.



Jerome Tupa

New paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 28. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Jon Wayne

TTBF after party. 9:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Hoversten Chapel, 2211 Riverside Ave., Minneapolis; 612-330-1000.



Kenwood Symphony Orchestra

Featuring soloist Paul Shaw performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. St. Albert The Great Church, 2836 33rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-5392.



Moonstone Fever

Featuring Legion's Halloween costume contest. 7-11 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Rosetown American Legion #542, 700 County Rd. C. W., St. Paul; 651-483-4405.



Neumann's Halloween Costume Party

Featuring food and drink specials, costume party, and live music from Off the Record. 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Oct. 28; Free. Neumann's Bar, 2531 E. 7th Ave. N., Maplewood; 651-770-6020.



Nightmare by the Park

9 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Gabe's by the Park, 991 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-646-3066.



Nikki Roux and Rich Rue

6:30 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.



Paintings by Jerome Tupa

Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Oct. 28. Free. Douglas Flanders & Associates, 818 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-791-1285.



Wayzata's Boo Blast

Featuring trick-or-treating at area businesses, live music, boo bash dash, photographer, trolley, community BBQ, and family activities. More info at WayzataChamber.com. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28; Free. Lunds & Byerlys Wayzata, 1151 Wayzata Blvd., Wayzata; 952-476-2222.



Yoga For Intimacy: Pelvic Floor Mindfulness

Registration and more info at www.eventbrite.com. 10 a.m. Oct. 28; Free; registration requested. The Smitten Kitten, 3010 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-721-6088.

Howl-o-Ween at Lakes & Legends. Lindsey Kramer

SUNDAY:

Howl-O-Ween Canine Costume Party

Visit Lakes and Legends Brewing Company on Sunday for Howl-o-ween. In addition to a costume contest, there will be dog photography, treats from Finley’s Barkery, and prizes from 2 to 5 p.m. Pups will be welcome both inside and outside. 2-5 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Caffeine and Correspondence

Host Jessica Lindgren provides stationary, writing implements, and postage for correspondence. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. The Coffee Shop Northeast, 2854 Johnson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-259-8478.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Kid's Halloween Dance

With Chopper the DJ and Mr. Magic. 2:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Free with food donation. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Hamel; 763-478-6661.



Minnesota Sinfonia

Featuring violinist Ilya Kaler. 2 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Basilica of St. Mary, 88 17th St. N., Minneapolis; 612-317-3511.



The Birthday Club with Dan Chouinard

7:30 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Crooners Lounge & Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis; 763-571-9020.



The Plymouth Concert Band Presents: Spooktacular Concert

A celebration of Halloween featuring costumes, treats, and suspenseful music. 4 p.m. Oct. 29; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



Vikings Viewing Party at Brit's

Screening of the Vikings game against the Browns from London on big screen TVs, with English breakfast available and drink specials. 8:15 a.m. Oct. 29; Free. Brit's Pub & Eating Establishment, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-3908.