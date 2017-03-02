Guthrie's 2017-18 schedule includes a play by Danai Gurira ('Walking Dead')

“This mix of plays has such relevance today, and allows us to hold a mirror up to society and address timely questions about ourselves and our world,” proclaimed artistic director Joseph Haj via release.

Nine plays are planned, two of which won't be announced until April 17. The list includes many pieces that should be familiar to audiences, including Romeo and Juliet, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and Blithe Spirit.

Familiar, a work penned by Macalester College alumni Danai Gurira, who currently stars on The Walking Dead, will be coming to the Guthrie in spring of 2018. The story follows a Zimbabwean-American family as they plan their daughter's wedding.

Season subscriptions will go on sale May 19. Single tickets will go on sale closer to the event date of each play. Below is the schedule, which includes two additional shows that will be announced at a later date.

Romeo and Juliet

by William Shakespeare

directed by Joseph Haj

September 9 – October 28, 2017

Wurtele Thrust Stage

Watch on the Rhine

by Lillian Hellman

directed by TBA

September 30 – November 5, 2017

McGuire Proscenium Stage

Blithe Spirit

by Noël Coward

directed by TBA

November 25, 2017 – January 14, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

A play by a celebrated contemporary female playwright

To be announced April 17

February 17 – March 24, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

Familiar

by Danai Gurira

directed by TBA

March 10 – April 14, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

by Todd Kreidler

based on the screenplay Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner by William Rose

directed by TBA

April 7 – May 27, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

An Enemy of the People

based on the play by Henrik Ibsen

by Kia Corthron

directed by Lyndsey Turner

April 28 – June 3, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

A large American musical

To be announced April 17

June 16 – August 26, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

The Legend of Georgia McBride

by Matthew Lopez

directed by TBA

July 14 – August 26, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage