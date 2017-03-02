Guthrie's 2017-18 schedule includes a play by Danai Gurira ('Walking Dead')
This afternoon the Guthrie released a schedule outlining what will be taking the mainstage through 2018. Midwest and world premieres, a racially charged classic, and a political thriller are on the roster.
“This mix of plays has such relevance today, and allows us to hold a mirror up to society and address timely questions about ourselves and our world,” proclaimed artistic director Joseph Haj via release.
Nine plays are planned, two of which won't be announced until April 17. The list includes many pieces that should be familiar to audiences, including Romeo and Juliet, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and Blithe Spirit.
Familiar, a work penned by Macalester College alumni Danai Gurira, who currently stars on The Walking Dead, will be coming to the Guthrie in spring of 2018. The story follows a Zimbabwean-American family as they plan their daughter's wedding.
Season subscriptions will go on sale May 19. Single tickets will go on sale closer to the event date of each play. Below is the schedule, which includes two additional shows that will be announced at a later date.
Romeo and Juliet
by William Shakespeare
directed by Joseph Haj
September 9 – October 28, 2017
Wurtele Thrust Stage
Watch on the Rhine
by Lillian Hellman
directed by TBA
September 30 – November 5, 2017
McGuire Proscenium Stage
Blithe Spirit
by Noël Coward
directed by TBA
November 25, 2017 – January 14, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
A play by a celebrated contemporary female playwright
To be announced April 17
February 17 – March 24, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
Familiar
by Danai Gurira
directed by TBA
March 10 – April 14, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
by Todd Kreidler
based on the screenplay Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner by William Rose
directed by TBA
April 7 – May 27, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
An Enemy of the People
based on the play by Henrik Ibsen
by Kia Corthron
directed by Lyndsey Turner
April 28 – June 3, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
A large American musical
To be announced April 17
June 16 – August 26, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
The Legend of Georgia McBride
by Matthew Lopez
directed by TBA
July 14 – August 26, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
