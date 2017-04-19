Guthrie adds two more pieces to its 2017-18 schedule
Last week, we speculated as to what the two unannounced shows of the Guthrie's 2017-18 season could be. Well, it's not Hamilton (our betting odds were 1,000,000 to 1), but one of our other, higher ranked guesses was correct.
The clues: Work one is "a new play by a celebrated contemporary female playwright” and work two is “one of the most ambitious musicals in Guthrie history.”
Answer: Indecent and West Side Story. Indecent is a new work featuring music from Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive). The play is opening tomorrow on Broadway after a successful production at Vineyard Theatre in New York City.
This will be Vogel's Guthrie debut.
Also coming to the Guthrie stage in 2018 is West Side Story. The Romeo and Juliet revamp just finished dancing and dying its way through the Ordway last night. This will be the Guthrie's first spin on the iconic American musical, which features well-known songs like "Tonight," "Maria," and "I Feel Pretty."
Other plays on the schedule include the racially charged Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a Joel Haj-directed Romeo and Juliet, and Familiar, a new piece by playwrite Danai Gurira (who can also be seen playing Michonne on the Walking Dead).
Season tickets go on sale May 9. Individual tickets will become available at a later date. An updated schedule is below.
Romeo and Juliet
by William Shakespeare
directed by Joseph Haj
September 9 – October 28, 2017
Wurtele Thrust Stage
Watch on the Rhine
by Lillian Hellman
directed by TBA
September 30 – November 5, 2017
McGuire Proscenium Stage
Blithe Spirit
by Noël Coward
directed by TBA
November 25, 2017 – January 14, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
Indecent
February 17 – March 24, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
Familiar
by Danai Gurira
directed by TBA
March 10 – April 14, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
by Todd Kreidler
based on the screenplay Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner by William Rose
directed by TBA
April 7 – May 27, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
An Enemy of the People
based on the play by Henrik Ibsen
by Kia Corthron
directed by Lyndsey Turner
April 28 – June 3, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
West Side Story
To be announced April 17
June 16 – August 26, 2018
Wurtele Thrust Stage
The Legend of Georgia McBride
by Matthew Lopez
directed by TBA
July 14 – August 26, 2018
McGuire Proscenium Stage
