Guthrie adds two more pieces to its 2017-18 schedule

The clues: Work one is "a new play by a celebrated contemporary female playwright” and work two is “one of the most ambitious musicals in Guthrie history.”

Answer: Indecent and West Side Story. Indecent is a new work featuring music from Pulitzer Prize-winner Paula Vogel (How I Learned to Drive). The play is opening tomorrow on Broadway after a successful production at Vineyard Theatre in New York City.

This will be Vogel's Guthrie debut.

Also coming to the Guthrie stage in 2018 is West Side Story. The Romeo and Juliet revamp just finished dancing and dying its way through the Ordway last night. This will be the Guthrie's first spin on the iconic American musical, which features well-known songs like "Tonight," "Maria," and "I Feel Pretty."

Other plays on the schedule include the racially charged Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, a Joel Haj-directed Romeo and Juliet, and Familiar, a new piece by playwrite Danai Gurira (who can also be seen playing Michonne on the Walking Dead).

Season tickets go on sale May 9. Individual tickets will become available at a later date. An updated schedule is below.

Romeo and Juliet

by William Shakespeare

directed by Joseph Haj

September 9 – October 28, 2017

Wurtele Thrust Stage

Watch on the Rhine

by Lillian Hellman

directed by TBA

September 30 – November 5, 2017

McGuire Proscenium Stage

Blithe Spirit

by Noël Coward

directed by TBA

November 25, 2017 – January 14, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

Indecent

February 17 – March 24, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

Familiar

by Danai Gurira

directed by TBA

March 10 – April 14, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner

by Todd Kreidler

based on the screenplay Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner by William Rose

directed by TBA

April 7 – May 27, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

An Enemy of the People

based on the play by Henrik Ibsen

by Kia Corthron

directed by Lyndsey Turner

April 28 – June 3, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage

West Side Story

To be announced April 17

June 16 – August 26, 2018

Wurtele Thrust Stage

The Legend of Georgia McBride

by Matthew Lopez

directed by TBA

July 14 – August 26, 2018

McGuire Proscenium Stage