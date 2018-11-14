Grrrl Scout turns 5, Insight takes a trip around the sun: A-List 11.14-20

WEDNESDAY 11.14

Sound Unseen

Various locations

Since 1999, Sound Unseen has offered a cool selection of events that mix movies with music through screenings, concerts, parties, panel talks, and happy hours. This year, the festival offers a wide variety of documentary films. Subjects include megastars, underappreciated musicians, a record store and label, and the great photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. Narrative films that prominently feature music as part of the storyline will also be screened. There’s Saints Rest, about two estranged sisters who bond over music after their mother’s death; Lords of Chaos, a death-metal horror film by famed music video director Jonas Åkerlund; and Taking Off, a classic 1972 film by Milos Forman about grieving parents who take a nosedive into youth counterculture. Meanwhile, there are plenty of panel discussions that will give you the chance to hear from some of the filmmakers presenting at the festival, and social events include bowling sessions at Bryant-Lake Bowl. For the full lineup, screening schedule, and info on locations, visit www.soundunseen.com. $12/$14 at the door; some events are also free. Through Sunday —Sheila Regan

Tamsie Ringler

THURSDAY 11.15

Dana Gould

Acme Comedy Co.

“My last album was called Mr. Funny Man, and the one before that was called I Know It’s Wrong,” says comedian Dana Gould. “The gist of I Know It’s Wrong was there are things that are becoming taboo to joke about.” That album was recorded in 2015. “I couldn’t do half that album now,” he says. But that’s the point. “To me it’s really fun to explore, which is what I’m doing now. I talk about things in a fun way, not whining about the dearth of privilege, but really examining what’s changing and in a way that’s not, ‘Oh, the poor white guy can’t do or say what he wants to anymore.’” This reminds him of a quote: “When you’re used to privilege, equality feels like oppression.” That applies to comedy, too. “People who think they’re being oppressed will have strong reactions. Society doesn’t change in a comfortable or easy way.” He’s had some surprising reactions lately as well. “The trope was always conservatives are tough and liberals are snowflakes,” he says. “But I was in Portland. Liberal Portland, Oregon. I did a mild joke about Trump—it wasn’t even directly about him—and someone threw a beer bottle at me,” he says. “When I make jokes about Trump, conservatives throw a tantrum more than any liberal I’ve ever seen. They just don’t want to hear it.” 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Tamsie Ringler: Still Life

Minneapolis Institute of Art

Exquisitely mysterious, Tamsie Ringler’s landscape sculptures and public art installations usher the uncanny and the unexpected into the realm of magnificent possibility. Scale, context, gravity—they all take a backseat to a creative practice where singular juxtapositions of materiality, form, and light are given precedence. Ringler will transform Mia’s gallery for the Minnesota Artists Exhibition Program (MAEP) into a sculptural adventure, investigating the history of still life, the importance of environmental responsibility, and the qualities of ephemerality. Among the objects inserted in the installation are a car, a canoe, a banquet table, and, most quotidian of all, a fiberglass grain silo. The show opens on Thursday, November 16, during Mia’s monthly Free Third Thursday event from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131. Through February 24, 2019 —Camille LeFevre

MCAD Art Sale 2018

MCAD Galleries

With 7,000 or so artworks from 400-something individuals at this MCAD event, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. Each year, the school packs pieces by students and recent graduates into every inch of space possible, so skipping a room or hallway nook could mean passing by hundreds of works. If your heart is set on buying a piece, we recommend coming up with a game plan. Choose a medium (photography, furniture, paintings, drawings, comic art, etc.), a size (works on display can go from mere inches to over five feet), and a price range (some items are $20-$50, others are in the thousands). Or, if you’re brave, go in blind and see what pulls you in. Whatever your plans are, grab a glass of wine, and get exploring. You’ll discover some duds, some weird stuff, and, best of all, some really cool pieces from emerging artists. Tickets to Thursday’s posh party will score you first-day admission, appetizers, drinks, and free valet parking; Friday’s shindig has a cash bar; and Saturday is free, with plenty still to explore and shop. Proceeds from the event go to MCAD’s scholarship fund. The benefit sale has generated over $3.3 million over the years. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. $150 Thursday; $25-$30 Friday; free Saturday. 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700. Through Saturday —Jessica Armbruster

Nancy Carlson

FRIDAY 11.16

A Doodle a Day: Ten Year Doodle Journey

Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts

After a happy childhood, a happy marriage, and a lively career as a beloved artist and children’s book illustrator and author, Nancy Carlson found herself in a quandary. Her husband, who helped manage her career, was diagnosed with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD), a particularly nasty brain disorder. Through his illness and after his passing, Carlson nonetheless kept drawing. She even created a blog to express the challenges of caring for her husband and the planning for his eventual death. This exhibition of small drawings documents her journey, which took the form of a doodle a day. It also celebrates, in true Carlson fashion, her indefatigable spirit. There will be an opening reception Friday, November 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., and an artist’s talk at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 11. Free. 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575. Through December 28 —Camille LeFevre

Go Back for Murder

Theatre in the Round

Considering Theatre in the Round Players’ superlative track record with previous Agatha Christie whodunits, audiences can expect to be thrilled by Go Back for Murder. Adapted by Christie from her novel Five Little Pigs, the play centers on Carla Crale, a young woman whose mother was convicted of killing her father some 15 years past. After receiving a posthumous letter from her mom, Carla becomes convinced of her innocence, and sets out to uncover the true perpetrator. In classic Christie fashion, an eccentric gallery of suspects soon emerges, as Carla (accompanied by her assertive fiancé and an inquisitive solicitor) seeks out five people connected to her father’s death. As each of the suspects provides fresh revelations, long-hidden secrets are unearthed, along with an array of sinister motives. As in prior Christie productions, would-be detectives in the audience are sure to enjoy deducing the identity of the guilty party, undeterred by the skillfully deployed red herrings and false leads of this murder-mystery. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $18-$22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through December 16 —Brad Richason

Norway House

SATURDAY 11.17

Gingerbread Wonderland

Norway House

The holiday tradition of gingerbread houses made its way to the U.S. via Norway, where the structres are called “pepperkake.” Each winter people create tiny homes made from cookies, icing, and candy. This season at the Norway House, creative confectioners will come together to build a village inspired by the Twin Cities. There will be landmarks galore, with details so spot-on that you’ll want to pause to take a closer look. Past years have featured miniature takes on First Avenue, dotted with colorful gumballs; the Mill City area, complete with a tiny museum, ruins, and the Gold Medal Flour silos; the iconic Grain Belt beer sign, looking uncannily like the real thing; and the Minnesota State Capitol, with icing details as intricately delicate as lace. People of all skill levels are welcome to submit their pieces; this year’s cityscape will include efforts from professional bakers, novices, and kids. To contribute, find more info at www.norwayhouse.org. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. $5; free for kids under 12. 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-871-2211. Through January 6, 2019 —Jessica Armbruster

Wildish

Yess Yoga

Immersive art embraces all of the performing arts disciplines in this event featuring work by emerging women artists. Movement is the key operating principal in this theatrical experience. That includes dance, animation, film, improvisation, and digital motion. Live music is also on tap. Blending feminism and experimental art, the all-encompassing performance generates an ambient experience in which Marissa Jax, Miranda Harincar, Shelby Dillon, Liza Goncharova, Anna Faught, Liz Deyoe, and Amelia Morris address the state of internal and external worlds with the freedom of possibility. 6 to 9:45 p.m. $15. 23 E. 26th St., Minneapolis. —Camille LeFevre

Trip Around the Sun

Insight Brewing

A Trip Around the Sun is more than an anniversary celebration. It’s a bottle release party of the limited-edition Gravity Well imperial stout, it’s a block party under a heated tent, and it’s a concert that kicks off with cover band Pleezer in the early afternoon and ends with the layered beatbox flow of Heatbox at night. Double Barrel-Aged Gravity Well won best beer (limited release) in City Pages’ 2018 Best Of issue. This new batch offers big notes of bitter chocolate and a smooth finish with subtle hints of oak and vanilla. Enjoy it this Saturday, along with five variant bottles available at the party and for take-home. Five more unique versions will also be sold exclusively in the (already sold-out) VIP room. 2 to 10 p.m. Free; $2 for a 21+ wristband. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. —Loren Green

Do It Green! 13th Annual Green Gifts Fair

Midtown Global Market

Holidays are about celebrations and, oftentimes, excess, which can mean they’re not exactly environmentally friendly. Those looking to go green for Christmas can do so and still enjoy all the Christmastime fixings their hearts desire. Sometimes it’s just a matter of making sustainable adjustments, like using totes or bandanas as wrapping paper, buying upcycled items, and switching to more energy-efficient electronics. The annual Green Gifts Fair will help you get there. This Saturday, you’ll find over 80 vendors at Midtown Global Market selling Earth-friendly products and recyclable gifts, as well as hosting homemade craft sessions. Learn a few simple tricks on how to make your holiday more gentle for future generations. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $1. 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-872-4041. —Jessica Armbruster

Grrrl Scout: High Five Anniversary

Varsity Theater

Queer dance party Grrrl Scout celebrates its fifth birthday with a party at the Varsity Theater this week. The night will include good tunes, dancing, entertainment, and fun. Girl Named Jack will headline, along with the Troop 612 dancers and City Pages’ 2018 Picked to Click winner, the Gully Boys, playing mini sets. Burlesque performer Scarlette Revolver hosts the evening, which will offer gifts and prizes from local businesses, drink specials, a photo booth, and more. It’s a great time for fun and sexiness, all wrapped in a safe environment where consent is mandatory. 21+. 10 p.m. $10.75. 1308 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-217-7701. —Sheila Regan

Wells Fargo Winter Skate

Landmark Plaza

Once again, the Landmark Plaza and Rice Park in downtown St. Paul will become a winter wonderland for the season. As the temperature drops, the rink will grow more busy, with open skate sessions, broomball and hockey leagues, and free lessons taking over the space throughout the coming months. Things kick off this Saturday, November 17, with a party open to all from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Festivities include live holiday music, free hot cocoa, DJ sets from KS95, a performance from pro figure skaters, and a giant Christmas-tree lighting ceremony capped with fireworks in Hamm Plaza. For weather updates and schedules, visit www.visitsaintpaul.com. Skate rentals are $4, or score a free rental when you flash a Wells Fargo debit or credit card. 75 W. Fifth St., St. Paul. Through February 3, 2019 —Jessica Armbruster

MST3K

Mystery Science Theater 3000

Historic State Theatre

First broadcast on Twin Cities independent television in 1988, Mystery Science Theater 3000 has experienced a remarkable evolution over the past 30 years. The show quickly became a cult favorite, running a decade on cable and spawning a feature film before shutting down. In the years since, appreciation for the show’s inspired concept of layering comical commentary over abysmal B-movies (aka riffing) has only grown, leading to a Netflix revival in 2017. In anticipation of the show’s upcoming 12th season, MST3K has charted a 30th anniversary tour concluding with two homecoming shows at the State Theatre. For fans, the biggest draw will likely be witnessing MST3K’s creator and original host, Joel Hodgson, back in his signature red jumpsuit, reprising his role for the first time in decades. In keeping with tradition, Joel will maintain his sanity in the face of cinematic inanity with the help of his robot friends, Tom Servo and Crow, as well as current MST3K host Jonah Ray. With two unique performances scheduled, attendees can choose between The Brain (1988) a ridiculously inept sci-fi alien thriller, and Deathstalker II (1987), an aspiring fantasy epic. 7 and 10 p.m. $39.50-$49.50. 805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. —Brad Richason

Minneapolis Craft’za 2018

Grain Belt Studios

Forget Black Friday. Now that we’re past Halloween, holiday shopping season is in full swing, and you don’t have to spend it in a mall. Each weekend the Twin Cities will offer a variety of pop-up events, special sales, and markets showcasing local artisans and makers. This Saturday, there’s the always popular Minneapolis Craft’za, a daylong party in the huge Grain Belt Studios building. You’ll find all kinds of potential here, whether your shopping list contains twee, rustic, practical, or raucous gifts. That includes handmade soap (Noble Soap Gallery), makeup (the Elixery), striking jewelry (Burly Babe, LaLunette Jewelry), gig posters (Aesthetic Apparatus), and sassy cross-stitch (Third Daughter Restless Daughter). Food trucks and hands-on activities round out the event. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. 79 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-333-9012. —Jessica Armbruster

Small Town Murder: Shut Up and Give Me Murder!

Varsity Theater

With new gruesome TV shows, documentaries, and podcasts released every day, it seems like murder is having a moment right now. Not so, says James Pietragallo, one half of the wildly popular Small Town Murder podcast. “I think murder has always been hot; it’s just more available now,” he says. “Whether it was shows like Law & Order, which has been on for like 30 years, all the way back to the old days of sensationalized yellow journalism, people have always been drawn to murder as entertainment.” This week Pietragallo, along with fellow comedian Jimmie Whisman, will bring the small town to the big city when their tour stops at the Varsity. Standing out in the growing sea of murder podcasts isn’t easy, but these guys are confident that their show stacks up well. “We’re one of the only ones making it funny,” Pietragallo says. “We’re serious when we need to be, but we like making jokes about the real estate reports on the house, and how the cops messed things up.” The live show is like the podcast on steroids, with more visuals and audience participation than you can get yelling at your phone in the car. “Sometimes we get people at the meet-and-greets who want us to help them solve an open murder case,” Pietragallo laughs. “We’re not cut out for that!” Whismas adds, “We’re like Ice-T on Law & Order, because we have no clue what’s going on.” All ages. 5:30 p.m. $35-$55. 1308 Fourth St. SE, Minneapolis; 844-678-5483. —Patrick Strait

Leslie Thornton’s 'They Were Just People,' 2016. Photo courtesy Ruben/ Bentson Moving Image Collection

SUNDAY 11.18

Platforms: Collections and Commissions

Walker Art Center

In this exhibition, the moving image isn’t allocated to a static surface, time period, or cultural touchstone. It roves through the minds of emerging and established artists, iconic and archival reference points, and from screen sizes ranging from the palm of your hand to a wide white gallery wall. Since 2014, the Walker has curated existing works and commissioned 12 new ones to investigate the dynamic breadth and depth of film and video. Every seven weeks, the show changes. The works in this collection by artists including Bruce Conner, Marcel Broodthaers, Shahryar Nashat, and Moyra Davey course through sonic landscapes, politics, culture, and life reimagined. Free with admission. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through August 25, 2019 —Camille LeFevre