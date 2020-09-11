Grilled corn, distanced dance parties, Barbie on wheels: 51 things to do this weekend

Yep, that's period blood. Carly Swenson

FRIDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Bloodwork: A Contemporary Coping Mechanism

Exhibition featuring hand-lettered statements and large monochromatic portraits by Carly Swenson, using menstrual blood in the work as a reaction to current events, particularly the debasing of women and girls by men in positions of authority. Work can be viewed online, and in-person viewings can be scheduled by appointment by emailing [email protected] Sept. 4-30; Free. Lowertown Lofts Artist Cooperative, 255 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Stream of Consciousness

Virtual improv comedy experience by the Whose Line Is It Anyway comedy veterans, presented by the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and more info at ordway.org. 7 p.m. Sept. 11; $36.

Amplifying Solidarity: A Northrop Online Series

Online live streaming events using music and art to amplify the voices of marginalized people, featuring New Dawn Theatre's 'A Breath for George' (Sep. 11), Sapphire (Sep. 17), and Lady Midnight (Sep. 24). Presented by Northrop, Radio K, Weeks of Welcome, Multicultural Student Engagement, and The School of Music. More info at northrop.umn.edu. 8-9 p.m. Sept. 11.

Sunday on the River from Walker Art Center | Moving Image on Vimeo.

Virtual Screening: Black Livin' - Jazz, Gentrification & Get'n By

A virtual cinema presenting a series of films examining Black lives, curated by Dr. Steffan A. Spencer and presented by Walker Art Center. For more info, visit walkerart.org. Sept. 8-22; Free.

2020 MCAD Faculty Biennial

Online show featuring virtual presentations of the art and research undertaken by full and part-time faculty, with online viewing and participatory activities. More info at mcad.edu. Aug. 28-Oct. 28. Free.

Votes for Women

Online exhibition celebrating the 100 year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, presented by the Minnesota Historical Society. More info at mnhs.org/votesforwomen. Aug. 26-Nov. 4. Free.

Stuff to do in person:

Drive-In Music & Movies

Drive-in movie nights featuring a live DJ to kick things off followed by movie screenings with sound piped into cars through FM transmitters. Tonight’s show features 'Grease,' DJ Shannon Blowtorch, and Rollin' Nolens BBQ. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Sept. 11; $15 per car with up to 5 people. Bohemian Flats Park, 2100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Hipshaker/ Hotpants Outside

Social distance dance party. 6:30-10 p.m. Free. Minnehaha Avenue at 35th Street South, Minneapolis.

Black Out Friday

Masked-up, socially distant dance party with deep house and more from DJs Tommy Banks and WHITEWVSH. 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The Exchange and Alibi Lounge, 10 5th St., Minneapolis.

MCAD MFA Fall Show

Physically distanced exhibition of MCAD MFA candidates work at the outdoor perimeter of MCAD's main building, with an exhibition during the first hour, and screening of work during the second hour. More info at mcad.edu. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 11; Free. MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3775.

Mike E. Winfield

8 and 10:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Out From the Suitcase

A theatrical sidewalk spectacle performed in the Open Eye window, created by Michael Sommers and performed by Kalen Rainbow Keir. More info at openeyetheatre.org/out-of-the-suitcase. Shows start at 7, 7:30, 8, and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11-21; free. Open Eye Figure Theatre, 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338.



Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Blackfish (Fri.) and Lehto & Wright] (Sat.). For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat. from Aug. 14-Sept. 26. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Godfrey

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Fri.; 7 p.m. Sat.-Sun.; 9:30 p.m. Sat. $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

A Tribute to Chicago with Transit Authority

7 p.m. Sept. 11; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Fair State State Fair

Featuring State Fair food favorites served in the Fair State beer garden. More info at facebook.com. 2-10 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Aug. 27-Sept. 13. Free. Fair State Brewing Cooperative, 2506 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-444-3209.

Out and About

Exhibition featuring the work of artists Cynthia Starkweather-Nelson and Bonnie Cutts. For full safety precautions, visit www.robbingallery.org. 1-5 p.m. Fri. and Sat. from Sept. 3-26; Free. Robbin Gallery, 4915 N. 42nd Ave., Robbinsdale; 763-537-5906.

We Are the Story: We Who Believe In Freedom

Part of a multi-site, juried quilt exhibition focusing on liberation, resistance, and empowerment,curated by Dr. Carolyn Mazloomi and organized by Women of Color Quilters Network and the Textile Center. Displayed in ASI's ground floor Osher Gallery. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Sept. 10-Nov. 1. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, just-picked apples available for purchase, hayrides, giant slide, zip lines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. Tickets and more info at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Sept. 11-Nov. 1; $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Chalkfest at Arbor Lakes 2020 Mural Tour

Visit chalkfestarborlakes.com for a map of locations or take a virtual tour online. Noon to midnight daily from Aug. 12-Sept. 30. Free.

Trees as Sanctuary

Featuring tree inspired work by artists Ashley Dull, Catherine Hearding, and Dan Wiemer. Located in the Reedy Gallery. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 25-Oct. 11; $15 non-members; kids 15 and under free. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Dr., Chaska; 952-443-1400.

SATURDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Can Do Woofaroo

Virtual benefit for Can Do Canines, featuring an assistance dog demonstration, an online presentation, video from the inmate dog training program, cute puppies, and fun surprises. More info at candowoofaroo.org. 11 a.m. Sept. 12; Free.

Stuff to do in person:

Barbie Pop-Up Truck

Outdoor mobile pop-up experience featuring exclusive Barbie-themed apparel and accessories for fans of all ages. Face masks and social distancing required of all guests. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 12; Free. Ridgedale Shopping Center, 12401 Wayzata Blvd., Hopkins; 952-541-4864.

Grill Your Ace Off

BBQ contest and beer patio. Noon to 11:30 p.m. Free. Bent Brewstillery, 1744 Terrace Dr., St. Paul.

Be The Change Golf Tournament

Charitable event presented by Be The Change Golf, promoting social justice conversations and community engagement. RSVP and more info at bethechangegolf.com/golf-details. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 12; $150. Theodore Wirth Golf Course, 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway N., Robbinsdale; 763-522-4584.

Bourbon Creek

RSVP and more info online. 8 p.m. Sept. 12; $5. The Pourhouse Uptown, 2923 Girard Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-886-1213.

Chroma Zone Mural Festival

Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival 2020

Family-friendly art festival along University Avenue, featuring programs and events showcasing the muralists, the local arts community, and the makers and entrepreneurs in the area. More info at www.chromazone.net. Sept. 12-19; Free. University Avenue, from Lexington Pkwy. to Marion St., St. Paul; 651-224-8555.

Dan Bruggeman – Blue Wood

Exhibit of new paintings by the St. Paul artist. 12-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. from Sept. 12-Oct. 10; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

Dani Roach – Elsewhere

Exhibition of new paintings. 12-5 p.m. Tue.-Sat. from Sept. 12-Oct. 10; Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

David Rathman – Home Schooled

Solo exhibition of artworks by David Rathman. Opening reception 2-7 p.m. Sat., Sep. 12. Sept. 12-Oct. 17; Free. Burnet Fine Art & Advisory, 775 Lake St. E., Wayzata; 952-473-8333.

"Designs for Different Futures" Keiichi Matsuda, 'Merger'

Designs for Different Futures

Featuring 80 dynamic works addressing the challenges and opportunities that humans may encounter in the years ahead, organized by the Walker Art Center, Philadelphia Museum of Art, and the Art Institute of Chicago. Sept. 12-April 11; Included with museum admission. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Eagan Art Block 2020

Virtual and in person events celebrating the Eagan art community, with gallery shows, social distance concerts, kite flying, virtual film festival, and art experiences and activities. RSVP and more info on Facebook.com. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 12-26; Free. Eagan Art House, 3981 Lexington Ave., Eagan; 651-457-8497.

Four Painters

Exhibition featuring paintings by Minnesota artists Samuel Bjorgum, Regan Golden, James Holmberg, and Syed Hosain, curated by Patrick Pryor and Betsy Ruth Byers. Viewings are from 12-4 p.m. on Saturdays and by appointment, or can be viewed online at kolmanpryorgallery.com/exhibition/paint. 12-4 p.m. Sat. Sept. 12-Oct. 31; Free. The Kolman & Pryor Gallery, 1500 NE Jackson St., Minneapolis; 612-385-4239.

My Funny Quarantine

A 45-minute comedy created by Twin Cities actors Jen Maren and Peter Simmons, featuring songs, stories, audience participation, and sword fighting. RSVP and more info online. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13. Free; registration required. The Bakken Museum, 3537 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-926-3878.

Neighborhood Corn Roast

Featuring a variety of roasted Minnesota sweet corn, food and drink specials, cornhole games, Twins game broadcast on the patio TV and speakers, socially distanced seating, and dozen or half-dozen bags of sweet corn available to go. RSVP and more info at the Facebook event page here. 2-9 p.m. Sept. 12; Free. Thr3 Jack, 729 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-354-3667.

Seltzerland

Featuring seltzer samples from local and national brands served across nine holes of the Phalen Park Golf Course, with games, activities, and bacon brunch bites served. Tickets and more info at www.seltzerland.com/minneapolis-2020. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 12; $49-$89. Phalen Park, 1600 Phalen Dr., St Paul; 651-771-7507.

Songs In The Key of Life: A Tribute to Stevie Wonder

Featuring Jay Bee, Lynval Jackson, Art Haynes, Brian Kendrick, Kathleen Johnson, Germain Brooks, Kevin Jackson, Lamont Keten, Ryan Bynum, and Kevin Anderson. 4 p.m., 7 p.m. Sept. 12; $35-$40. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Super Duty

Outdoor live performance on Day Block's patio. 6-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12; $5. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.

Twin Cities Walk to Defeat ALS

Benefit for the ALS Association. Registration and more info at www.walktodefeatals.org. 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 12; Free. Mall of America TCF Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.

Moises Salazar, Cameron Downey, and Anat Shinar

Group show featuring the exhibitions, 'Ni de aquí, ni de allá / Neither from here nor from there' (Salazar), 'Three Things Last Forever' (Downey), and 'Inherited, Invented' (Shinar). Open from 2-6 p.m. Sat. and Sun., and by appointment. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.

Johan Bavman

SUNDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Swedish Dads - Johan Bävman

Fifteen portraits from the photograph series 'Swedish Dads,' by Johan Bävman. Featuring two virtual discussions with the artist on Sep. 13 and 23. More info at www.asimn.org/swedishdads. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Sept. 10-Oct. 4. American Swedish Institute, 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907.

V.T. Bidania

Author gives a virtual presentation of her book, 'Astrid and Apollo,' presented by Moon Palace Books. More info at www.moonpalacebooks.com. 3 p.m. Sept. 13; Free.



Stuff to do in-person:

9th Annual National Homeless Day

Event to raise awareness and political action to address the homelessness issue in Minnesota, hosted by Minnesota Acts Now and the Spiritual Church of God, featuring speakers from George Floyd's family who will be launching the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, the mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, and elected officials. 5 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. The Salvation Army Harbor Light Center, 1010 Currie Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-767-3108.

Celebration of Cinema

Classic film festival throughout September at the Heights Theater, featuring screenings of 'Way Out West: The Laurel & Hardy Comedy Festival (Sep. 13), 'Rebecca' (Sep. 14-15), ‘Harold and Maude' (Sep. 21), and a 35th anniversary screening of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' (Sep. 28). For tickets and safety procedures, visit www.heightstheater.com. 1 p.m., 5 p.m. Sept. 13; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-15. $10-$12. Heights Theater, 3951 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights; 763-788-9079.

Delphia Cello Quartet

An evening of classical covers of popular songs both past and present, performed outdoors in a socially distanced setting on the Icehouse patio. 7 p.m. Sept. 13; $10-$12. Icehouse, 2528 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-276-6523.

Hecho Con Love Latinx Craft Show

Featuring a variety Latinx arts and crafts, presented by Hecho con Love. 12-6 p.m. Sept. 13; Free. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis.

Lori Dokken Presents: 'Stories' with Michael Monroe, Judi Vinar, and Rachel Holder

4 p.m. Sept. 13; $30-$35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

The Daisy Dillman Band Sings Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young

7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30. Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.