Gremlin Theatre is moving into a new space

Over the past couple of years, plays produced by the theater have popped up at the Minneapolis Theatre Garage, New Century Theater, Bloomington Center for the Arts, and Open Eye Figure Theatre. Now, the organization is settling in to a space of its own in the Vandalia Tower complex.

They'll have some good neighbors, as Lake Monster Brewery is also in the space, and the friendly outdoor patio area often hosts a variety of food trucks.

While the entertainment space will host Gremlin productions, the theater plans to make its stage available to other troupes as well. The space will seat 120 patrons, and will boast a thrust stage with easy sightlines for that small-theater intimate feel.

There's no word yet on when construction will begin or when the project is set to be finished. This will be the third space that the organization has built; they vacated their spot on University Avenue in St. Paul in 2013.