Greenway Glow, 'Space Jam,' Oktoberfests galore: 49 things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

Drive-In Music & Movies

Drive-in movie nights featuring a live DJ to kick things off followed by movie screenings with sound piped into cars through FM transmitters. Tonight’s show is Space Jam and DJ Shannon Blowtorch. Tickets and more info here. 8 p.m. Sept. 25; $15 per car with up to 5 people. Bohemian Flats Park, 2100 W. River Parkway, Minneapolis.

Uptown Art Fair: Art Heals Mini Event: Local Motion Edition #2

Socially distanced indoor and outdoor shopping featuring over 12 local artists. 4-9 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Masks are mandatory. $5; RSVP at bpt.me/4689270. 2813 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408

Cirque Bingo Kick-off with St. Paul Parks

Hosted by Queer Bike Gang, featuring a DIY Cirque du SoGay BINGO-style scavenger hunt, a help tent to ask questions about bike maintenance, music, prizes, and more. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fri. Free. Como Park East Picnic Area, St.Paul.

Hotpants Dance Night 12th Anniversary

Soul, funk, and more dancing outside. 6-10 p.m. Fri. Free. Minnehaha Avenue and 35th Street South in Minneapolis.

The People's Floyd Commission Hearing 3

Hosted by Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) and others, this series features talk and testimonies, with food provided. Tonight's topic is the city's response since George Floyd's killing and impacts on small businesses. 6-7:30 p.m. Free. East Phillips Park, 2307 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis.

The Café- A Dance Cabaret

Outdoor performance presented by Collide Dance Company and Gremlin Theatre. Tickets and more info at gremlintheatre.org/the-cafe. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26; $25; $15 under 18. Gremlin Theatre, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 651-228-7008.

Terminal Comedy Showcase

With Alex Avery, Charlie Settles, James Thompson, Corey Nelson, and Kelly Berger. Friday, Sept. 25. Hot dog dinner starts at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. $5. Terminal Bar, 409 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Sign O' The Times Concert Screening + After Dark Party

The first public screening of Prince’s final concert for the Sign O’ The Times Tour held on December 31, 1987, which includes Prince’s only on-stage collaboration with jazz legend Miles Davis, followed by a listening party featuring Sophia Eris and DJ KEEZY. 21+. 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. $60. Paisley Park, 7801 Audubon Rd., Chanhassan.

Anthony DeVito

8 p.m. Sept. 24-26; 10:30 p.m. Sept. 25-26; $15-$20. Acme Comedy Co., 708 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393.

Jimmy Shubert

7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Sept. 25; 7 p.m. Sept. 26-27; 9:30 p.m. Sept. 26; $16-$23. Rick Bronson's House of Comedy, 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558.

Lori Dokken Presents: I Am Woman, Hear Me Roar

Featuring Lori Dokken, Debbie Duncan, Judi Vinar, Patty Peterson, and Rachel Holder. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; $35. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Dan Israel

Visit utepilsbrewing.com for more info. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 18. Free; reservations required. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.

Socially Distanced...Danger!

Featuring the Danger Committee performing material from their Renaissance Festival and holiday shows. The performances follow strict safety protocols with very limited attendance. For tickets and more info, visit www.thelabtheater.org/the-danger-committee. 6 p.m. Thu.-Sun. from Sept. 17-27; 8:30 p.m. Thu.-Fri. from Sept. 17-27; 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 17-27; $25. The Lab Theater, 700 1st St. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-3377.

Fandango Summer Outdoor Music Series

Weekly socially distanced outdoor music series every Friday and Saturday night. This weekend: Ironstar Friday; Jeff Ray & Hurricane Harold Saturday; and DeTrell Melodies, EatheDJ, and Happy Lance Brunious Sunday. For full schedule and lineup info, visit facebook.com. 6-8 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. Free. Keg and Case Market, 928 7th St. W., St. Paul.

Sever's Fall Festival and Corn Maze 2020

Featuring safe activities and attractions for the entire family, with a pick your own pumpkin patch, just-picked apples available for purchase, hayrides, giant slide, zip lines, magic shows, pony rides, food and beverage vendors, and more. Tickets and more info at www.seversfallfestival.com. 1-8 p.m. Fri. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat. Sept. 11-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. from Sept. 11-Nov. 1; $17; $14 seniors; free for kids 3 and under. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Sever's Stories, Riddles & Rhymes

Interactive outdoor drive-thru storytime event that winds through tree farms, cornfields, and rural prairie. Tickets and more info at www.seversfestivals.com. 1-9 p.m. Every Thu. and Fri. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Every Sat. and Sun. from Aug. 21-Nov. 1; $7 per person; $25 per car maximum. Sever's, 3121 W. 150th St., Shakopee; 952-270-6293.

Eagan Art Block 2020

Virtual and in person events celebrating the Eagan art community, with gallery shows, social distance concerts, kite flying, virtual film festival, and art experiences and activities. RSVP and more info on Facebook.com. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 12-26; Free. Eagan Art House, 3981 Lexington Ave., Eagan; 651-457-8497.

Virtual stuff to do:

Connecting Hearts - Raising Voices

Online benefit for Family Voices of Minnesota, supporting families raising children with extra needs, featuring author/playwright/storyteller Kevin Kling and a silent auction. Tickets and more info at www.auctria.com/auction/fvmnbenefit2020. 7 p.m. Sept. 25; $40 per household.

We Take Everything with Us

Virtual film screenings featuring new works by local and regional emerging filmmakers, guest curated by Valérie Déus and Merit Thursday, programmers and hosts of FilmNorth’s monthly Cinema Lounge series. Presented by Walker Art Center. More info at walkerart.org/calendar/2020/we-take-everything-with-us. Sept. 22-Oct. 6; Free.

Streaming: Nachito Herrera Returns to the Dakota

7 p.m.Sept. 25; $15. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis; 612-332-1010.

Janet Graber

Author gives a virtual presentation of her new book, 'The Sting Of Love.' Presented by Magers & Quinn. Streaming live at www.facebook.com/magersandquinnbooksellers. 5 p.m. Sept. 25; Free.

Minnesota Guitar Society Presents: Johan Smith

Livestream concert broadcast on the MN Guitar Society's YouTube channel. More info at www.mnguitar.org. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25; Free; donations are requested.

The Greenway Glow is in the fall this year. Charles Lyon

SATURDAY:

Stuff to do in person:

Greenway Glow 2020

One evening each summer the Midtown Greenway turns into a magical ride filled with twinkling art installations, electric performances, and illuminating activities. This year, the event has moved to the fall (thanks, COVID-19), but still promises to be a delightful celebration of bikes, artists, and beer. Choose how you travel, whether you prefer to go on foot, via scooter, or bicycle; along the five-mile stretch you’ll discover a variety of things to see and do, all from a safe distance (helmets, bike lights, and masks are required, of course). Eastlake will host a pop-up beer garden with staggered seating, and VIP riders will score a glow-in-the-dark T-shirt, appetizers, and coupons for brew and food. Virtual options -- with deals you can use later! -- are also available. 3 to 9 p.m. Free; VIP is $49 for adults, $29 for kids. Register and find the easiest Greenway entry point for you at go.midtowngreenway.org/glow. Midtown Greenway, from Uptown to Seward/Longfellow, Minneapolis (VIP can check in at 2834 10th Avenue South). Saturday, September 26 --Jessica Armbruster

Pay Gap Comedy & Music Festival and Marketplace

Outdoor festival at the West End Market, featuring a marketplace filled with wares from local vendors, comedy sets from Mary Mack, Mary Jo Pehl, and Miss Shannan Paul, and live music from Kat Perkins, Devon Worley Band, and the Steele Sisters. Tickets and more info at rockwhatyougotlive.com/pay-gap-comedy-music-festival. 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Sept. 26; Free for marketplace; $35-$69 for comedy and music. Minnesota State Fairgrounds, 1265 Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-288-4400.

7th Annual Schwandtoberfest

Featuring stein-hoisting, carnival games, and face-melting rock from DJ Stepmom, Michael Doucet,andvinyl with Mark Schwandt and Joshua Holmgren. Food includes Gerhard's Brats and Jamo's New Zealand Pie Co. RSVP required; do it here: opentable.com/restref/client/?restref=1048165. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis.

5th Anniversary Party

With live music, food trucks, new beer releases, and throwback beers. Tickets can be purchased here: http://ow.ly/vNwn50BqzxV. Saturday, noon to 9:30 p.m. OMNI Brewing Co., 9462 Deerwood Ln. N., Maple Grove.

Family Discovery: Native Pride Dancers

Outdoor performance in the park featuring storytelling, drumming, and dance by Native Pride Dancers. Registration and more info at www.facebook.com/events/747602519336744. 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26; Free; registration required. Huset Park, 40th Ave. and NE Jefferson St., Columbia Heights; 763-788-8428.

5th Annual Selby Stroll

Outdoor neighborhood celebration along Selby Ave., from Fairview to Saratoga, featuring streets lined with live music, special promotions, patio and outdoor dining, art work, and sidewalk sales. More info at www.selbyatsnelling.org/events. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 26; Free. Selby Avenue, From Fairview to Saratoga, Saint Paul.

Pleasant Street Art Walk

Open air festival highlights local and regional artists, food trucks, and live music. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free. Pleasant Street Southeast, Prior Lake.

Franconia Art Park

24th Annual Art and Artists Celebration

Featuring art, activities, performances, live music, and tours, coinciding with the Grand Opening of the Franconia Commons. 3-9 p.m. Sept. 26; Free; parking is $5. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

New Domestics

Inaugural group exhibition in the Gallery @ Franconia Commons, curated by Ginger Shulick. Opening reception 4-6 p.m. Sat., Sep. 26. Sept. 26-Dec. 31; Free. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 St. Croix Trail, Shafer; 651-257-6668.

Maud Hixson Presents: The Great American Songbook

Outdoor performance at the Lakeside Cafe. 5:30 p.m. Sept. 26; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Minnesota Opera Presents: Opera in the Outfield

Launch celebration of Minnesota Opera's 2020 Fall Season, featuring an innovative outdoor digital performance presented on CHS Field's giant video board. Tickets and more info at mnopera.org/season/fall-season/opera-in-the-outfield. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 26; $10-$50. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.

Vitus Shell

New Age Nostalgia, Full Spectrum, and Plates

Work by Vitus Shell, Chris Heidman, Lauren Krukowski, and Christopher Selleck. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 26-Oct. 25; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

The Young and the Rest with Billy McLaughlin and Simple Gifts

7 p.m. Sept. 26; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Minnesota Renaissance Festival on Parade

Drive-through experience featuring over 30 of your favorite Renaissance Festival foods, with live entertainment and featured artisans. Tickets and more info at www.renaissancefest.com/parade. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. and Sun. from Sept. 19-Oct. 4; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 2; $20 per vehicle. Renaissance Festival Site, 12364 Chestnut Blvd., Shakopee; 952-445-7361.

Virtual stuff to do:

Transmission Presents: The Best of 1987

A virtual dance party featuring four hours of the best music videos from 1987, presented by DJ Jake Rudh and Slicing Up Eyeballs. Streaming live on Rudh's Twitch channel. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/786445955423513. 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Sept. 26; Free.

Frank F. Weber

Author gives a virtual presentation of his new book, 'Lying Close.' More info at onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org/event/frank-f-webers-lying-close-virtual. 7 p.m. Sept. 26; Free.

Sassy Lassy Trivia

Online trivia contests every Wednesday and Saturday, with special "Music & Movies" themed trivia on Wednesdays. Participants can play alone or pull together a virtual team. More details at Sassy Lassy's Facebook page. 8 p.m. Every Sat. from April 13-July 1; Free. City Pages, 650 3rd Ave. S, Ste. 1300, Minneapolis; 612-372-3700.

SUNDAY:

Virtual stuff to do:

Huge Theater BIPOC Improv Jam - Virtual Edition

Virtual night of improv for people of color, hosted by Chris Rodriguez and Shoshana Alexander-Daniels. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/2551550601837141. 4-7 p.m. Sept. 27; Free.

Jack Zipes

Author gives a virtual presentation of two rediscovered children's books, 'Keedle the Great,' and 'Yussuf the Ostrich.' Presented by Magers & Quinn. Streaming live at www.facebook.com/magersandquinnbooksellers. 3 p.m. Sept. 27; Free.

Ronald E. Peterson

Author gives a virtual presentation of his new book, 'Gardeners of the Universe,' presented by Next Chapter Booksellers. For more info and registration, visit www.nextchapterbooksellers.com. 7 p.m. Sept. 27; Free.

Stuff to do in-person:

A Celebration of Black Art

Featuring a variety of work by Black artists, presented by Dads are Dope, with DJs and finger food served each night from 5-7 p.m. RSVP and more info at www.facebook.com/events/629207431050736. Daily from Sept. 27-Oct. 1; Free. Creators Space, 218 7th St. E., St. Paul; 877-417-4551.

autonomous zine fest

Hang out and share zines. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Free. Powderhorn Park, north of the lake by the baseball diamonds, Minneapolis.

Kid Dakota

Sunday, 2-5 p.m. Twin Spirits Distillery & M Coffee Shop, 2931 Central Ave., Minneapolis.

Sara Renner: A Night of Soulful & Spiritual Original Songs

4 p.m. Sept. 27; $20. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Michael Monroe Presents: I Dig Peter, Paul and Mary

7:30 p.m. Sept. 27; $30. Crooners Supper Club, 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Fridley; 763-571-9020.

Ooh là l'Alliance

Fall fashion fundraiser for Alliance Française, featuring an outdoor runway show showcasing fall trends available from local boutiques and made by local designers, with snacks, drinks, pop-up shops, prize drawings, and a keynote address from Jean McElvain, Associate Curator at the Goldstein Museum of Design. Tickets and more info at afmsp.extranet-aec.com/events/detail/621. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 27; $50. Royal Foundry Craft Spirits, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-208-1042.

Lowertown Art Market

Family friendly, outdoor art market at CHS Field plaza, featuring a variety of work from local artists. RSVP and more info at facebook.com. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from Aug. 16-Sept. 30. Free. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway St., St. Paul; 651-266-6400.