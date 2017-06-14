Graywolf's Pulitzer Prize-winning Tracy K. Smith named United States Poet Laureate

The California native, who is currently on staff at Princeton University, strongly believes in the relevance of poetry.

“I am so deeply honored to have been appointed by the Librarian of Congress, and I'm thrilled that the position of Poet Laureate will allow me to profess my deep and ongoing conviction that poetry really does matter to an even broader national audience,” Smith says.

Graywolf has published three collections of poetry from Smith, including Life On Mars, a sci-fi-tinged exploration on the meaning of life, science, and time. The book won the Pulitzer in 2011.

“Tracy K. Smith is the poet that we need as Poet Laureate right now," says executive editor Jeff Shotts. "... [S]he shows us an America that is infinite and that is made of a boundless music.”

Smith's tenure will begin in September 2017.