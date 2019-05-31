Grand Old Day, Open Streets, drag queen-fun for kids at the Walker: 33 free things to do this weekend

LynLake Brewery

FRIDAY:

Summer Rooftop Kickoff Weekend

The Lyn-Lake neighborhood has plenty of great patios, but rooftop bars are harder to find. The LynLake Brewery has one, and will be opening it up this weekend with a three-day summer party. Things kick off Friday with acoustic music and the chance to win free beer for a year. On Saturday, folks will continue to enjoy skyline views while the brewery debuts its brand-new Sota Summer Berry Sour, and local T-shirt makers Sota Clothing will host a caravan pop-up. Festivities conclude on Sunday during Open Streets with a beer run, which is part of the MN Brewery Running Series, plus log-rolling demonstrations (presumably not on the roof). Daily from May 31-June 2; Free. LynLake Brewery, 2934 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-224-9682. –Jessica Armbruster

The Aftergreens

10 p.m. May 31; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Edina Art Fair 2019

Featuring work from local and national artists, with food trucks, family activities, live music, kid's zone, beer and wine gardens, and interactive displays. More info at www.edinaartfair.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Daily from May 31-June 1; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2; Free. 50th & France, 3925 50th St. W., Edina; 952-922-1524.



Part Time Ex's (EP Release Show)

9 p.m. May 31; Free. Day Block Brewing Co., 1105 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-617-7793.



Ross William Perry

8:30 p.m. May 31; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Sexy Delicious

9 p.m. May 31; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Tony Fuel (Record Release Show)

With ACG, Girl E, G. Kue, and Jake Encinas. 8 p.m. May 31; Free. AC Hotel by Marriott Minneapolis Downtown, 401 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-338-0700.

"Spring" Bockley

Spring Show

Work by Carolyn Anderson, Julie Buffalohead, Andrea Carlson, Cara Romero, Maggie Thompson, and Dyani White Hawk. 4-7 p.m. Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis; 612-377-4669.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Darrel J. McLeod

Book launch for the author's new memoir, 'Mamaskatch: A Cree Coming of Age.' RSVP and more info here. 7-9 p.m. May 31; Free; RSVP encouraged. Lake of the Isles Lutheran Church, 2020 W. Lake of the Isles Parkway, Minneapolis; 612-377-5095.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of roses and lilies, with filler plants augmenting the main colors of lavender, purple and peach. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 27-Sept. 29; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Free First Saturday Walker Art Center

SATURDAY:

Free First Saturdays: Fab Fams

Featuring drag story hours, garden tours, storytelling sessions, karaoke, bike bedazzling, and more in honor of Pride month. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Every 1st Sat.; Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

Union Depot Train Days

Featuring train-inspired activities including tours of locomotives, model railroads, family fun, musical entertainment, and special events for all ages. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Union Depot, 214 Fourth St. E., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Art in the Hollow X

Featuring over 50 visual and performing artists creating works on site, with a sculpture installation contest, teen gallery, and Swede Hollow history booth. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1; Free. Swede Hollow Park, 650 Payne Ave., St. Paul.



EcoArts Fest 2019

Outdoor arts, environmental, and cultural celebration, featuring student art work, cultural dance and music performances, nature activities, food, live animals, and hands-on art activities. More info at www.artstart.org/ecoarts-fest. 12-5 p.m. June 1; Free. Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge Education and Visitor Center, 3815 American Blvd. E., Bloomington; 952-854-5900.



K. Raydio

Featuring D'Allen White, Mixie, and DJ Bob Marino. 10 p.m. June 1; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



LTD Brewing 5th Anniversary Block Party

Featuring specialty beer releases, games, activities, family events, brewing demonstrations, food trucks, and live music from Jamison Murphy, School of Rock Eden Prairie, Josh Cleveland & Cedar Street Trio, Band 51, adn the Morning Kings. 2-10 p.m. June 1; Free. LTD Brewing Co., 8 8th Avenue N., Hopkins; 952-938-2415.

Waldmann Brewery

Waldmann Brewery Tours

Waldmann Brewery, St. Paul’s oldest commercial building, has a quaint and historic vibe. It was constructed in 1857, a few years before the Civil War began and months before Minnesota became a state. Located between the High Bridge and West Seventh Street, the business features a stone exterior that comes across as modest yet cultured. Inside it’s charming and warm, with original pine floors, wood stoves, oil lamps, hand-blown glass windows, and a half-dozen draft beer options. They specialize in traditional German-style lagers, making a visit the perfect opportunity to take in some St. Paul history while enjoying a sunny spring day near the Mississippi. They also offer a full menu featuring housemade wursts, shareable fish plates, and salads, and the space is filled with old maps, photos, and breweriana. If you stop by on Saturdays, you can take a free tour through the building and brewery, including its deconcotion system. Just call ahead to reserve a spot. Tours start at noon each Saturday. 12 p.m. Every Sat. from May 18-June 27; Free. Waldmann Brewery, 445 Smith Ave. N., St. Paul; 651-222-1857. –Loren Green

LeDuc Rhubarb Festival

Featuring baked treats, freshly cut rhubarb, plants for sale, flea market, story time, and make-and-take art projects. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 1; Free. LeDuc Historic Estate, 1629 Vermillion St., Hastings; 651-437-7055.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



St. Anthony Park Arts Festival

50th annual arts festival, featuring over 70 juried artists, food, live music, a used book sale, a plant sale, games, and art activities for children and adults. For more info visit www.sapfest.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 1; Free. St. Anthony Park Branch Library, 2245 Como Ave., St. Paul; 651-642-0411.



Stories From the Drum

An indigenous-led performance piece in collaboration with local Native communities and artists Larissa FastHorse and Ty Defoe. 7:30 p.m. June 1; 1 p.m., 7 p.m. June 2; Free. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224.

Grand Old Day Star Tribune

SUNDAY:

Grand Old Day 2019

Turns out Grand Old Day isn’t canceled after all. The popular St. Paul street festival nearly wasn’t this year, as the Grand Avenue Business Association voted to take a year off due to financial reasons. But it was back on after two St. Paulites, Andy Rodriguez and Ashley LeMay, decided to organize a pub crawl, called Grand Old Day Anyway, along with a successful GoFundMe campaign. Soon after, the association was able to leverage sponsorships and work with the city to bring back the full festival. Things kick off this Sunday with a parade along Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, followed by music, beer gardens, a street fair, roving entertainment, food, children’s activities, and more. The entertainment area is between Dale and Lexington, and that bar crawl is still happening. 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. June 2; Free; $25 for the bar crawl (thelexmn.com); beer garden wristbands are $10 (grandave.com). Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029. –Sheila Regan

Funk Fest 2019

Featuring live music from JC Brooks Band, Annie Mack, Jaedyn James & the Hunger, and Alex Rossi, with specialty beers and ciders, food trucks, art and craft vendors, and yard games, benefiting Souther Anoka Community Assistance. 2-8 p.m. June 2; Free; $5 wristbands to drink. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.

Volvpac Summer Bike and Gear Swap.

Tables are free and first come, first serve. Setup is at 1 p.m. Bikes, parts, tools or adventure/outdoor gear of any kind are welcome. Sunday, 2-6 p.m. Eastlake Craft Brewery, 920 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-224-9713.

Pride at the J

Celebration of the Twin Cities LBGTQ+ Jewish community, featuring a reception, community chuppah, drag story hour, and art exhibition. 2-5 p.m. June 2; Free. Sabes Jewish Community Center, 4330 Cedar Lake Rd. S., St. Louis Park; 952-381-3400.



Queer Music Consortium Pride Concert

Featuring members of One Voice Mixed Chorus, Twin Cities Gay Men's Chorus, Minnesota Philharmonic Orchestra, Minnesota Freedom Band, and Calliope Women's Chorus. 3 p.m. June 2; Free. Como Lakeside Pavilion, 1360 N. Lexington Parkway, St. Paul; 651-488-4920.

Open Streets Northeast Austin Lentz

Open Streets Minneapolis: Lyndale

This Sunday, the Open Streets series returns with a car-free day of fun. Throughout the summer, main drags around town will close to cars, opening the streets to cyclists, rollerbladers, and pedestrians. Each installment will feature a variety of things to see and do, including live music, street performers, morning yoga sessions, sidewalk sales, art making, skateboard stunts, and plenty of fun people-watching. Things kick off this weekend on Lyndale Avenue South, and other stops this summer include street parties along Lake and Minnehaha (July 21), northeast Minneapolis (August 4), Franklin Avenue (August 25), on the U of M campus (September 8), along West Broadway on the North Side (September 14), and on Nicollet Avenue South (September 22). Find more details at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 2; Free. Intersection of Lake Street and Lyndale Avenue, 3001 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis. –Jessica Armbruster

Open Streets 2019 Parking Lot Party

Featuring Lil Jam Weenies food truck, cocktails and boozie slushies, beer taps from Indeed Brewing,

Milkjam Creamery, and live tunes from DJ Rowsheen and Frogleg. Free. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. World Street Kitchen, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-8855.

Dogs of MSP June Meet Up

Drink with your dog. 1-4 p.m. Lakes & Legends Brewing, 1368 Lasalle Ave., Minneapolis.

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.