Grand Old Day is taking a year off, says Grand Avenue Business Association

“It was a difficult and unanimous decision but one that the board of directors made to keep the event fresh for 2020,” says interim president Allison Penner-Hurst on the organization's Facebook page. "It is our wish to make sure we produce a successful, safe, and fun event next year."

Regardless of whether the event has grown stale, it's certainly popular. It's one of the most well-attended festivals in Minnesota, and has been an annual event for 45 years. Past events have featured over 100 food vendors, multiple music stages, beer gardens, art shows, and family fun.

While the festival is canceled this year, it does sound like the nonprofit organization that puts the event together plans to return in 2020.

"We will be looking to the community for input to create an event that reflects the traditions and interests of the businesses and neighbors who call Grand Avenue home," the statement reads.