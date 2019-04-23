Grand Old Day is taking a year off, says Grand Avenue Business Association
Until about an hour ago, Grand Old Day was set to take place on the usual first Sunday of June. Now it looks like it's not happening at all this year.
“It was a difficult and unanimous decision but one that the board of directors made to keep the event fresh for 2020,” says interim president Allison Penner-Hurst on the organization's Facebook page. "It is our wish to make sure we produce a successful, safe, and fun event next year."
While the festival is canceled this year, it does sound like the nonprofit organization that puts the event together plans to return in 2020.
"We will be looking to the community for input to create an event that reflects the traditions and interests of the businesses and neighbors who call Grand Avenue home," the statement reads.