Grand Old Day, beer fests, Patrick's Cabaret's grand finale: This week's top events

WEDNESDAY 5.30

Underneath the Lintel

The Ritz Theater

Underneath the Lintel , a one-person play by Glen Berger, follows the journey of a longtime librarian whose routine is upended by the belated return of a book some 113 years after its due date. The title in question, an antiquated travel guide, contains precious few clues as to the borrower’s identity other than cryptic scribblings in the margins and a receipt from a London dry cleaner circa 1913. Despite the minimal leads, the librarian becomes obsessed with identifying the borrower, finding in this investigation a sense of purpose long absent from her life. An international adventure ensues, one that reveals as much of the librarian’s character as that of her quarry. This Peter Rothstein-directed production from Theater Latté Da features Sally Wingert, one of the most honored actors to grace Twin Cities stages. She can be relied upon to draw forth her character’s endearing idiosyncrasies with her signature charisma and resonant range. Supported by the original music of Frank London, Underneath the Lintel looks to find a purposeful existence in the most eccentric of pursuits. The show is in previews May 30 through June 1. 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays; 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. $49. 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-339-3003. Through July 1 —Brad Richason

THURSDAY 5.31

Bryan Callen

Rick Bronson’s House of Comedy

“Someone said to me, ‘Dude, you’re so successful, how did you do it?’” says comedian and actor Bryan Callen. His response: “By failing a lot.” Callen is being a bit modest, as he has worked steadily in television for two decades, headlines comedy clubs and theaters across the country, and has two successful podcasts. But his career got a bump when his character Rick Mellow, from The Goldbergs on ABC, got his own series starting this fall. “It’s hard to pat yourself on the back when it took 21 years,” he notes. As huge as that is, he’s even more excited about shooting his third special in July in Chicago. His current material is focused on big ideas and new ways of thinking, inspired by his podcast The Bryan Callen Show (formerly Mixed Mental Arts). On that program, Callen and his co-host Hunter Maats talk to thinkers and academics from a variety of disciplines, focusing on new ways of looking at important issues and topics. “My next special is all about that,” he states. “It’s the best thing I’ve ever done, in my opinion, by far, artistically. And it’s because of the podcast and being exposed to these new ideas.” 16+. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Friday; 9:45 p.m. Friday; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $26.95. 408 E. Broadway, Mall of America, Bloomington; 952-858-8558. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

FRIDAY 6.1

Cocktails at the Castle: Fantastical Worlds

American Swedish Institute

Check out Kim Simonsson’s peculiar-looking moss people at the Cocktails at the Castle party. The exhibit, “The Fantastical Worlds of Kim Simonsson,” will be on view as part of an evening of entertainment and socializing. In addition to these eerie ceramic sculptures covered in moss, the celebration offers live music from the synth-pop band Graveyard Club, psychedelic dance-punk band Gramma’s Boyfriend, and DJ tunes from Feel Free Hi Fi. There will be pop-up performances by theater/music group Impossible Salt and dance troupe Kelvin Wailey, plus vintage horror films by Twin Cities Psychotronic Film Society and Maniac Video. Activities include a seed-bomb making workshop with Northern Clay Center and a scavenger hunt. Be sure to try the delectable bites and cocktails created by FIKA. 21+. 7 to 11 p.m. $20/$25 at the door (if available); $17 ASI members. 2600 Park Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-4907. —Sheila Regan

Postmortem

Theatre in the Round

William Gillette was one of the most celebrated American actors of the late 18th and early 19th centuries, and was influential in transferring written murder mysteries to the stage. His association with the genre can be attributed to his defining portrayal of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s archetypal sleuth, Sherlock Holmes. Gillette played the role some 1,300 times, making it tempting to blend the two personalities, a notion that contemporary playwright Ken Ludwig wittily explores in Postmortem. Set in 1922, Postmortem finds Gillette hosting a soirée at his Connecticut castle. The guests (consisting of the cast of Gillette’s latest Holmes adaptation) find themselves privy to a séance intended to deduce the circumstances that led to the tragic death of their host’s late wife. Ludwig has a knack for spoofing the more timeworn clichés of the murder mystery genre, even while enthusiastically embracing its conventions. Rife with red herrings, secret identities, and nefarious motives, this production from Theatre in the Round Players is designed as a tribute to Sherlock Holmes, the actor who immortalized the role, and the generations of fans who remain enthralled by tales of suspense. 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays. $22. 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-3010. Through June 24 —Brad Richason

SATURDAY 6.2

Art Fair

Porch Gallery

For this group show at the Porch Gallery, 24 artists were tasked with creating pieces in response to the art fair phenomenon: how it showcases artists, impacts sales, or does neither of those things. Given a “booth,” artists have made pieces on a 1:12 scale to effectively fit as many works in the space as possible. The resulting collection includes installation, photography, collage, and drawings. See them for yourself at the opening reception this Saturday, June 2, from 8 to 11 p.m. 3306 Park Ave., Minneapolis; 617-283-9752. Through July 14 —Jessica Armbruster

City Pages Beer Festival

The Shops at the West End

At 26 years and counting, City Pages Beer Fest is older than the vast majority of breweries producing beer in the state today. There will be 50 or so different beer makers pouring samples, including local (Insight, Bent, 612 Brew), outstate (Castle Danger, Lift Bridge, Mankato), and national brews (Horny Goat, Sixpoint). Meanwhile, Some Sh!tty Cover Band, lawn games, giveaways, and food trucks will compete for festival-goers’ attention. From the moment the bagpipes signal the gate opening to the hazy last call, City Pages Beer Fest is a summer tradition. VIP ticket holders get free food, bigger beers, and fewer lines. A portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit Finnegans’ charitable operations. Tickets and more info can be found at beerfest.citypages.com. 21+. 4 to 8 p.m.; 3:30 p.m. VIP. $35; $55 VIP; $10 designated driver. 5376 Gamble Dr., St. Louis Park; 763-450-0554. —Loren Green

Michael Paul: Quiet Water

Groveland Gallery

If you can’t vacation by a lake this summer, artist Michael Paul’s new exhibition, “Quiet Water,” might just be the next best thing. In this collection of artwork, Paul jettisons his usual Northern Great Plains and prairie landscapes to focus on bodies of water like Lake Superior, the Boundary Waters, Big Lake, and Battle Lake, in addition to the forests and horizons that surround them. Through encaustic (hot wax) paintings and silverpoint drawings, Paul captures massive rock formations, soothing wave motions, and awe-inspiring aquatic expanses. The result is a study in the peaceful sanctuary of the natural world that dwellers of the Land of 10,000 Lakes will surely find meditative. Paul, who holds a BFA from Minnesota State University Moorhead and a BA in Art History and Mathematics from Concordia College, began painting professionally in 1996 after serving as a geodetic surveyor for the Air Force. He lives in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where he established his workspace, Flathead Studio. There will be an opening reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 2. Free. 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800. Through July 14 —Erica Rivera

BAD NEWS! i was there

Guthrie Theater

The eminent JoAnne Akalitis, a five-time Obie Award-winning theater director and writer, and co-founder of the critically acclaimed avant-garde theater company Mabou Mines, returns to the Guthrie Theater ( The Rover, The Screens) with an immersive movement/theater work that requires audience members to roam with the performers in the theater’s lobbies. BAD NEWS! i was there, created and directed by Akalaitis with original music and sound by Bruce Odland, is based on Hermes, the messenger character from Greek mythology. Just as the Greeks used theater to question audiences’ beliefs and perceptions, so will this production. The tragedy of our political times will resonate, but remember: You won’t be alone. 5:35 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday; 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday. $9 818 S. Second St., Minneapolis; 612-377-2224. Through Sunday —Camille LeFevre

SUNDAY 6.3

FUNeral

LUSH

The time has finally come for Patrick’s Cabaret to say goodbye, but they’re not going away without a big party first. The queer-led performance-art incubator has had a rough go of it in the last couple of years; after losing their venue on Lake Street and Minnehaha in 2016, they were based out of Intermedia Arts... until that space also shuttered. Earlier this year, the company announced they’re closing for good, but planned to go out with a bang, hosting performances, conversations, and celebrations throughout spring. That all culminates, just in time for Pride month, with FUNeral this Sunday. Performers include storytellers, drag artists, speculative fiction writers, and others presenting eulogistic performances, funeral rites, and tall tales of Patrick’s incredible history. After the show, there’ll be a dance party that’s free and open to the public, so come on by and pay your respects. You can also pick up a copy of Out on the Edge: Three Decades of Patrick’s Cabaret, a book that covers the history of the theater. Find tickets at funeral.brownpapertickets.com. 7:30 p.m. to midnight. $5-$20 sliding scale. 990 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-208-0358. —Sheila Regan

Grand Old Day 2018

Grand Avenue

This Sunday, Grand Avenue in St. Paul will close to cars and welcome people to explore the street on foot. No, this isn’t an Open Street happening; Grand Old Day has been around much longer: 45 years. This huge and well-attended event is loaded with things to see and do. It kicks off in the morning with a parade at 9:30 a.m. Then art, food vendors, and roving entertainment abound. This year’s fest will feature six beer gardens, where a $10 wristband scores you access to drinks, F1rst Wrestling matches, and live music from Boogie Wonderland, Viva Knievel, White Iron Band, and others. The family-friendly zone will offer craft projects and games. Spend $8 for an all-access, all-day pass to the bounce houses for a guaranteed early evening from your kids. Visit grandave.com/grand-old-day for more info. 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Free; $10 for all-access to beer garden zones (must be 21+). Grand Avenue, from Dale to Fairview, St. Paul; 651-699-0029. —Jessica Armbruster

Farmers Market Opening Day Party

Urban Growler Brewing Company

They may have “urban” in their name, but since opening in 2014, St. Paul’s Urban Growler Brewing Company has emphasized outstate, Minnesota-grown ingredients in their signature Plow to Pint series. It’s only fitting that, on Sundays throughout the summer and into the fall, visitors can shop local at the weekly farmers market outside. The kickoff event on June 3 features live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. Score a dollar off your pint when you purchase something from the market. It’s a perfect mix of running weekend errands, socialization, supporting local business, and enjoying a cold beer on a patio. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 2325 Endicott St., St. Paul; 651-340-5793. Through October 14 —Loren Green

Never Not Funny Podcast

Acme Comedy Co.

Hit podcast Never Not Funny is recording a live episode this Sunday at Acme. The series features standup Jimmy Pardo and writer Matt Belknap in conversation, with other standups frequently visiting. The show was created in 2006, and grew out of an interview with Pardo that Belknap did for another podcast. After growing bored with his day job, Belknap started going to comedy shows and writing about the local scene, which led to the interview with Pardo. Belknap himself tried standup briefly. “I was turning 30, and figured if I was ever going to do it, it was time,” he says. “Also, I’d been writing about comedy, and while no one said this to me, if I had seen someone doing that I would have thought, ‘Who are you to write about standup having never been up there?’” His comedy career was short-lived, but the podcast with Pardo has endured. “Open mics aren’t fun,” he says, “and the people that do it have a real passion for it. I had zero passion.” Oddly, Belknap has sort of come full circle, as he will be onstage—albeit working in a different format—at one of the top comedy clubs in the country. 18+. 3 p.m. $25. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. —P.F. Wilson

TUESDAY 6.5

Evan Kail

Magers & Quinn Booksellers

When lifelong Minnesotan Evan Kail signed up to be a rideshare driver, he thought it’d be a fun job that would allow him to make enough money to support his budding screenwriting career. Little did he know the side hustle would alter his life forever. His first book, Ubered, is a true account of his bizarre experiences behind the wheel, including barely escaping a fist fight, repeated sexual harassment, and staring down the barrel of a man’s loaded gun. While cruising his BMW 528 Sedan around the Twin Cities at the beck and call of riders, Kail learned a few things about humanity, namely that people are predictable and everyone is dumber drunk. He also became a shrewder businessman, figuring out which types of riders were most profitable and that on slow nights it pays to pick up a puker (thanks to Uber’s vomit fee). Given the buzz Ubered has already garnered, Kail decided to give up on screenwriting altogether and is writing a sequel to be released this summer. 7 p.m. Free. 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611. —Erica Rivera