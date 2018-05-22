Graffiti artist Risk, Iceland inspired art, and other artsy things to do this week

Mia

The M Off-Site: Afrofuturism and the Urgency of (Re)imagination



Where it’s at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 S. Third. Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Four black artists and thinkers -- Beverly Cottman, Senah Yeboah-Sampong, Erin Sharkey, and Chaun Webster -- will serve on a panel moderated by poet/essayist Sun Yung Shin, where they'll be discussing Afrofuturism and its imaginative possibilities for revolution.

Why you should go: This should be a fascinating discussion exploring the intersection of science, technology, and the African diaspora. The topic is especially timely in the wake of Black Panther and its famous museum scene, which calls to question the colonialism and plunder that lies in the history of many historically white cultural institutions.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ryan Fontaine

Ryan Fontaine: The Confounding Variable

Where it’s at: Hair & Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: From traditional oil paintings to three-dimensional wall hangings and kinetic sculptures, Ryan Fontaine’s source material runs the gamut, and stylistically he goes in all different directions in this show where chaos and order dance around each other for one cohesive vision.

Why you should go: Since September of 2016, Hair & Nails Gallery owners Ryan Fontaine and Kristin Van Loon have brought a stellar slate of exhibitions and programming to the small storefront space. With this show, Fontaine will show his own work.

The Artwork of Risk

Where it’s at: CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: In anticipation for this year’s Soundset Festival on Sunday, check out paintings, portraits, and prints by legendary West Coast-based graffiti artist Kelly Graval, a.k.a. Risk. He’ll be doing live painting at Soundset on Sunday, but before that you can take a look at some of his recent work at this exhibition.



Why you should go: Risk’s roots as a street artist go all the way back to the early 1980s in Los Angeles, where he first started tagging around his neighborhood. From New York subways to murals all around the world, he’s been everywhere, doing both street art, commissioned murals, and museum and gallery shows. This is a great chance to see Risk’s work in person before the festival.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight Friday.

L-R: Work by Emily Dove Barton, Zoe Persico, Chloe Giordano

Immersion: Iceland Residency + Featured Collections



Where it’s at: Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Suite 101, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Light Grey Art Lab hosts four different shows all in one night, including work by over 50 artists who took part in Light Grey Art Lab’s 2017 residency in Iceland. In addition, you’ll see collaborative works about the environment by Julia Kuo and Emily Dove, a solo exhibition of woodland animal needlework by Chloe Giordano, and a bit of whimsy and magic by Junyi Wu and Jon Lau.

Why you should go: You’re going to get a lot of bang for your buck with this show, with a ton of different artworks from artists all over the world, with a particular emphasis on the wonders of the nature and place.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday.