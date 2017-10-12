Gorgeous portrait photography (and other art shows worth your time)

Promo image

Fashion, fonts, and semi-functional artwork: This week’s lineup of arts events has got all the F words covered. Check out the typography of the future, thought-provoking empty frames, photography of faces, and ancestral feather artwork in the Twin Cities.



Tokyo Type Directors Club



Where it’s at: MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: This exhibition heralding award winning typography from Tokyo TDC goes far beyond Helvetica. The show features some of the world’s top art directors, designers, and typographers of the past three years.



Why you should go: This is a show that will get you thinking about fonts and layout design in a whole new way. You’ll be marveling at the how these talents think about form, function, and communication.



When: The exhibition runs through November 7.



Teresa Audet: Evidence of Process



Where it’s at: Ditch. 400 First Ave. N., Ste. 535, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Sculptor of all things semi-functional, Teresa Audet presents her latest objects over at Ditch. Working in wood, steel, and paper, Audet’s earthy sculptures may be of use for your home -- or your soul.



Why you should go: Anybody can go to Ikea and grab a bookshelf, but what about buying something less utilitarian? Peruse these furniture-like items that will keep you organized and check out sculptures that may help you process difficult relationships. Audet has got your covered.



When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.



FACE



Where it’s at: Marsden/Gustafson Gallery at FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Suite 120, St. Paul.



What it’s about: Curators Nathan RP Young and Teqen Zéa-Aida of City Wide Artists join up for a portrait exhibition that looks at race, class, culture, and style in Minnesota. The show includes photography by Wale Deen Agboola, Pao Houa Her, Peter Phung, Bobby Rogers, and Sarah White.



Why you should go: City Wide Artists may have lost their space on Nicollet Avenue, but they're not out for the count. See what gallery owner turned politician Zéa-Aida has got up his sleeve as he collaborates with Young for a show with glamour and cultural critique all wrapped up in a bow.



When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday.



Salón México



Where it’s at: Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 8th St., St. Paul.



What it’s about: Nine Mexican artists have work on view at Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center this week, displaying a wide mix of identities and mediums that illustrate the diversity of Mexican culture. Artists include Ana Paula Vazquez, Andrea Ibarra, Daniel Camarillo, Emmanuel Sierra, Heder Contreras Ruiz, Isaac Mendiola Gonzalez, Mario Acosta, Ricardo Vanega, and Samara Colima.



Why you should go: With a mix of traditional artistry (including ancestral feather artwork), contemporary abstractions, fashion, and realism, this show runs the gamut. Make sure you bring a bit of cash, as five-percent of sales will be donated to organizations aiding survivors of the earthquakes in Mexico.