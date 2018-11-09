Gorgeous photos from Africa, beer-release parties, winter markets: Free things to do this weekend

FRIDAY:

Sensory Series: Resolve

Photography by Wale Deen Agboola. 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Studio 125 Mpls, 1621 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

Flowtus

With Rebel the DJ, Lt. Sunnie, George Jetson, and Los Pinches Gueys. 9 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

The Technician

With Holler House and Short Timer. 10 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Yule 2018 Release

For the seventh iteration of this annual brew, Boom Island has taken inspiration from Aquavite, adding Caraway seeds and Star Anise. Pours will be available in the taproom on Friday. 4-9 p.m. Free. Boom Island Brewing Company, 2014 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-227-9635.

Painter Carolyn Brunelle's space Do the Dow

Do the Dow

Artists from the Dow Artist Building—including painters, sculptors, woodworkers, metalworkers, ceramic artists, muralists, screen printers, and installation artists—will be showing off the fruits of their labor at the annual Do the Dow event in St. Paul. There will also be drummers, poets, and musicians performing over the course of the two-day event, and eats from the Twin Grill food truck. Stop in to see Erik Pearson’s giant pirate sculptures, Carolyn Brunelle’s moody abstract paintings, Karen Searle’s intricate textile pieces, and much more. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 9; 12-8 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Dow Art Gallery and Picture Framing, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-607-9203. –Sheila Regan

Minnesota Music Cafe 21st Anniversary Celebration

Weekend long celebration of the club's 21st anniversary, featuring live performances by the High & Mighty Band (Fri.), The Good, the Bad, and the Funky (Sat.), and Wee Willie Walker (Sun.). Daily from Nov. 9-11; Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

Weavers Guild of Minnesota's Fiber Fair

Annual sale of handcrafted items by local artists. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10; 12-4 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. Northrup King Studios, 1500 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-363-5612.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.

"Material Futurity"

Material Futurity

Group show co-curated by Jehra Patrick and Susannah Magers. Gallery talk 4:30 p.m. Fri., Nov. 9, with curator Susannah Magers and artist Grace Rosario Perkins giving a walk-through the exhibition. Free. Macalester College Law Warschaw Gallery, 1600 Grand Ave., Fine Arts Commons 105, St. Paul; 651-696-6416.



Alyson Hagy

Author presents her new book, 'Scribe.' 7 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Milkweed Books, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Ste. 300, Minneapolis; 612-332-3192.



MCBA/Jerome Book Arts Fellowships Series XIV

Work by Cathy Ryan, Ioana Stoian, Peng Wu, and Jammo Xu. Public reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Nov. 9. Free. Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-215-2520.



MacPhail New Music Ensemble Presents: Unremembered

Song cycle for 3 voices and chamber orchestra by Sarah Kirkland Snider. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Freewill offering. Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-0667.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.

Mercedes Llanos

Mercedes Llanos: Entrecuerpos

Oil paintings and drawings. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Nov. 9. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Arts of the Holidays Show and Sale

Featuring handmade arts and crafts ideal for holiday giving. Nov. 8-Dec. 22; Free. Minnetonka Center For The Arts, 2240 N. Shore Drive, Wayzata; 952-473-7361.



BLCA November Reading Series

Featuring authors Caitlin Bailey and Sagirah Shahid. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

Alex M. Petersen, Sophia Heymans

SATURDAY:

Alex M. Petersen: In the Future We'll All Be Happy

Despite what the show’s title implies, the future that Alex M. Petersen hypothesizes is fairly dystopian. In graphite drawings and acrylic paintings, he considers a post-human world where the inhabitants have inherited our waste and the damage we’ve done to the environment. These mural-sized installations examine queer voices and those on the fringe, while featuring Minnesota flora and fauna, and speculative technology. “Without Us,” a show featuring work by Sophia Heymans, also examines a world after we’re gone. See both exhibitions at the opening reception on Saturday, November 10, from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Jessica Armbruster

Sophia Heymans: Without Us

Landscape paintings. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 10. Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263.

Lost Tribes of the Moon

With Grogus, Feral Light, and Uhtcearu. 9 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Minneapolis Vintage Market

Minneapolis Vintage Market

This Saturday, the Minneapolis Vintage Market returns to Modist Brewing for an afternoon of beer and shopping. Twenty different vendors will be selling their wares at this traveling pop-up shop. Check out colorful costume jewelry, collectible vinyl from eras past, classic home goods, and retro clothing. Even better? You can shop while enjoying beer, which Modest has plenty of on tap. 12-5 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Modist Brewing Co., 505 N. 3rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0258. –Jessica Armbruster

Tree of Life AR/VR Mural Community Creation

Help paint a mural in response to Jewish community members locally and in Pittsburgh. Bring a donation of new socks, gloves, hats, blankets, feminine hygiene, or gift cards to gift our local members in need at the tent encampment Wall of Forgotten Natives. Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. Better World Museum, 40 S. Seventh St., Minneapolis; 612-801-2642.

Cider House Grand Opening

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Number 12 Cider, 614 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 651-246-9995.

Angel Hawari

Adorably Awkward: A Monstrously Cute Art Show

Paintings by Angel Hawari. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Nov. 10. Free. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 NE Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-354-7328.

Minnesota Music Cafe 21st Anniversary Celebration

Weekend long celebration of the club's 21st anniversary, featuring live performances by The Good, the Bad, and the Funky (Sat.), and Wee Willie Walker (Sun.). Daily from Nov. 9-11; Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.

Go For Retro (EP Release Show)

With Ripper and Night of Joy. 10 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Jean-Michel Wicker

Jean-Michel Wicker: antibook neonevvconcrrrretistas e ffffffuturrrrristas

First U.S. solo exhibition of Wicker's antibooks installations. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Sat., Nov. 10. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 10. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

3rd Annual Coffee Crawl - North East Minneapolis Edition

Meet at Five Watt Coffee, then get your caffeine fix at stops that include Spyhouse, Anelace, and El Taco Riendo. 10 a.m. Five Watt Coffee, 861 E. Hennepin Ave. #106, Minneapolis.

Arton Erthnif Collective

Lie Cheat Steal

Featuring work by Arton Erthnif Collective. At Storage Contemporary. Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

William Linmark

Art Show and Music

Featuring works by William Lindmark and acoustic songs by Andra Suchy, with a raffle and complimentary cold cider and chocolate treats. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. L'Occitane Galleria, 3462 Galleria, Edina; 952-925-4321.

Andrea Debbink

Author presents her new book, 'Spark: A Guide to Ignite the Creativity Inside You,' featuring a reading, Q&A, signing, and activities inspired by the book. 3 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

12th Annual Fair & Ethical Trade Sale

Featuring unique gifts, household items, crafts, clothing, and food products, with lunch served from 11:30-2:30 p.m. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. St. John Neumann Church, 4030 Pilot Knob Road, Eagan; 651-454-2079.



Elizabeth Verdick

Author presents her new book, 'Small Walt and Mo the Tow.' 10:30 a.m. Nov. 10; Free. Red Balloon Bookshop, 891 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-224-8320.

World Art Car Day

A flash parade around the area begins at noon. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mall of America, 60 E. Broadway, Bloomington.

Michael Brodkorb and Allison Mann

Authors present their new book, 'The Girls are Gone.' 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Eat My Words Bookstore, 1228 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-804-7985.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.

Maureen Welter

Solstice

Recent works by Maureen Welter. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Nov. 10. Free. Gallery 360, 3011 W. 50th St., Minneapolis; 612-925-2400.



Third Annual McDermott Lecture Featuring Dr. Niklas Salmose

University professor gives talk entitled, “Fitzgerald in a Swedish Context: Translation, Publication, and Representation,” about translating the works of F. Scott Fitzgerald into Swedish, with hors d'oeuvres and cash bar at 6:15. 7 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. The University Club of Saint Paul, 420 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-1751.



Your Shining Life Expo

Featuring workshops, demonstrations, samples, and exhibitors, geared towards promoting healthy lifestyles. More info at www.yourshininglifeexpo.com. 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10; Free. Radisson Hotel Roseville, 2540 Cleveland Ave., Roseville; 651-636-4567.

Grease Rag skill share

SUNDAY:

Grease Rag Presents: 10th Annual Winter Skill Share

Learn about winter biking and share your knowledge. With snacks and more. This event is open to all skill levels, and is for femme, trans nonbinary, two-spirit and women riders. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Blake School, 511 Kenwood Pkwy., Minneapolis.

Death Cáfe Twin Cities

Discuss death and all aspects of dying in a friendly safe space. Sunday, 7-9 p.m. Rogue buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889.

Handmade for the Holidays

Featuring local artisans and makers, food trucks, goods from Dulceria Bakery, and beer on tap. Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. La Doña Cervecería, 241 Fremont Ave. N., Minneapolis.

3rd Annual Holiday Bazaar

Featuring local vendors, live music, food. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Paikka, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul.

Armistice Day Observance

Featuring a bagpipes and bells performance commemorating the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, with poems, prayers, and worship service. 6-11 a.m. Nov. 11; Free. House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-227-6311.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Honoring Our Veterans Concert

Featuring the University of Minnesota Health Sciences Orchestra, with special guest Elise Bombaro on piano. Reception to follow the performance. All donations benefit St. Stephen's Human Services and Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans 2 p.m. Nov. 11; Free; donations accepted. St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral, 519 Oak Grove St., Minneapolis; 612-870-7800.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 4-Dec. 23; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



MN Christmas Market

Pop-up holiday shopping event featuring local brands and vendors, food, and drinks, with portions of sales benefiting local charities. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 11; Free. The Hutton House, 10715 South Shore Dr., Minneapolis; 952-470-0788.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

Minnesota Music Cafe 21st Anniversary Celebration

Weekend long celebration of the club's 21st anniversary. Tonight features Wee Willie Walker. Free. Minnesota Music Cafe, 501 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-776-4699.