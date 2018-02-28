Gorgeous photography, cribbage night: A-List 2.28-3.6

Image courtesy event organizers

THURSDAY 3.1

Constance in the Darkness: A Musical in Miniature

Open Eye Figure Theatre

Open Eye Figure Theatre’s latest is an all-ages treat. When Constance’s mother goes missing, she begins a quest to find her. Though she has her astronomy knowledge and a telescope to aid her, this is no easy task: She’s up against the Evil Queen Harmonica and her empire of saxophones. What follows is a tale of whimsy and adventure as she travels the constellations of outer space in search of her mother. To create these fantastical worlds, the production features a variety of puppetry, live music, and a cast that includes local talents Maren Ward and Emily Zimmer. Find tickets at 72311.blackbaudhosting.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; 4 p.m. Sundays. $15-$20; $12 kids. 506 E. 24th St., Minneapolis; 612-874-6338. Through March 11 —Jessica Armbruster

Tim Meadows

The Joke Joint Comedy Club

At 10 seasons, Tim Meadows’ run on Saturday Night Live was one of the longest of any cast member. Still, he’s not often recognized by the general public. “People think I’m Don Cheadle,” he tells an audience. “I get that a lot, especially from white people. ‘Hey, Don Cheadle, I loved Iron Man 2!’ Black people see me they’re like, ‘Hey, I don’t know who you are.’” Meadows’ career stretches back to the mid-’80s, when he first started doing improv and standup in his hometown, Detroit. “I grew up in a rough part of Detroit,” he says. “It’s called Detroit.” 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 9:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $17-$28. 801 Sibley Memorial Highway, Lilydale; 651-330-9078. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Cribbage Night

Utepils Brewing Co.

Cribbage is an excellent game to play while drinking. The rules are simple enough to follow, even while buzzed. Think of it a bit like a pleasant combo of poker and rummy, with a board used to keep score. On Thursdays, Utepils will host a cribbage tournament where you can play the game while enjoying a pint. Each evening is limited to 32 competitors, with the winner taking home a $50 gift card. To opt in, simply buy a drink and let the bartender know that you are here to crush all your competitors (politely—this is a game that originated in England, after all). 7 p.m. Thursday nights. Free. 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612- 249-7800. —Jessica Armbruster

Nate Bargatze

Acme Comedy Co.

“I like to think of myself as a storyteller, but in joke form,” says comedian Nate Bargatze. “I don’t think I’m a storyteller like Ron White. My longest joke is like two minutes. But now I’m trying to look at a topic from every angle.” The son of a successful magician, Bargatze first got into comedy via improv with a friend. The format wasn’t for him, but he soon discovered standup. These days, he covers subjects that include travel and science. “I don’t believe in science,” he says. “I don’t understand it, so it’s easier to just not believe it.” He gives an example of why he feels this way. “I read where they said cockroaches are 350 million years old. Are they? Or do you know I don’t know how to go figure that out?” Bargatze has logged numerous appearances on The Tonight Show and Conan, and his fan base includes fellow comics Marc Maron and Jim Gaffigan. 18+. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. $18-$33. 708 N. First St., Minneapolis; 612-338-6393. Through Saturday —P.F. Wilson

Reflection House

Northrup King Building

A house of mirrors gets reconceived as a contemporary art piece and performance for Reflection House. Choreographer Jennifer Glaws’ latest work takes place inside an interactive installation that invites audiences into a mirror-filled environment where they’ll watch themselves as well as the show. Glaws has collaborated with a team of designers and five other dancers to explore notions of time and the delineation between personal self and being part of a group. There will also be free sessions outside of performances so that visitors can explore the installation. Open hours will be this Thursday, March 1, from 5 to 9 p.m., as well as one hour before and after each show. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $5-$25 (pay-as-able). 1500 Jackson St. NE, Gallery 332, Minneapolis. Through March 16 —Sheila Regan

'The Leopard'

FRIDAY 3.2

Luchino Visconti: Resolute Maestro

Trylon Cinema

Identifying a signature style from the films of Italian director Luchino Visconti is no less challenging than attempting to summarize the man’s idiosyncratic character. Defiantly open both in terms of his personal relationships as a gay man and his political affiliations as a communist during World War II, Visconti followed the unapologetic path of his own ungovernable sensibilities. For all the stylistic diversions of his storied filmography, Visconti’s movies tend to feature characters with headstrong beliefs driving their actions, regardless of their class or status. A three-film series at Trylon Cinema, Luchino Visconti: Resolute Maestro, delves into the director’s philosophical perspective. One of Visconti’s most celebrated films, The Leopard (1963), is a sweeping period piece centered on a charismatic member of the Sicilian aristocracy who accepts the inevitability (and even necessity) of revolutionary change. Less screened, particularly in its non-excised four-hour entirety, is Ludwig (1973), an even more ambitious epic concerning the conflicting convictions of King Ludwig II of Bavaria, whose dashed aspirations and repressed sexuality led to a tragic downfall. Le Notti Bianche (1957) looks to Dostoevsky’s White Nights as inspiration for a love triangle in which the inevitable strains of committed relationships dash the ideals of romantic devotion. 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mondays through Wednesdays; 4 p.m. Sundays; 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 4; 9:15 p.m. Sunday, March 11. $8. 3258 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-424-5468.Through March 13 —Brad Richason

Second Annual Battle of the Brews

Top Ten Liquors Woodbury

There’s free beer at this Friday night party. The catch? Unless you already live there, you have to make the trek to Woodbury. But at this epic beer competition revelers will be invited to sample a handful of local brews in order to determine who will win the battle. Tastings will include efforts from Fair State, Indeed, Lagunitas, Founders, Bad Weather, Lupulin, Deschutes, Utepils, and Fulton, who will be defending their win from last year. There’s a fancy trophy at stake here, so vote carefully. Admission is free, but you’ll want to RSVP to reserve a spot. Visit www.eventbrite.com for details and more info. 21+. 6 to 8 p.m. Free. 9887 Norma Ln., Woodbury; 651-501-1199. —Jessica Armbruster

Vesna Kittelson

SATURDAY 3.3

Altered Language Dictionaries

Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art

With her global awareness as an immigrant of Croatian descent, Minneapolis artist Vesna Kittelson astutely brings her concerns about conflict and violence into fabulous sculptural expression. In this exhibition, she has started with the written word. Her concept is the Tower of Babel. Her intention is to explore how language, in today’s politics, is consistently mistranslated, misconstrued, and otherwise manipulated to obscure authentic meaning. Dictionaries are her medium. She transforms them into other three-dimensional objects with materials including tar, gold leaf, encaustic, and adhesive letters. The result recontextualizes language’s potential in the 21st century. There will be a public reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 3. Free. 250 Third Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244. Through April 6 —Camille LeFevre

Company Wang Ramirez

Northrop

Honji Wang was raised in Germany by Korean parents, where she trained in ballet but was enamored with hip-hop and martial arts. (She also performed on Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour.) Sébastien Ramirez was born in the South of France, where he excelled at hip-hop (as a b-boy prodigy) and learned aerial rigging. Their combined dance styles and choreographic invention result in highly physical works with an ethereal theatricality. The piece on this program,Borderline, juxtaposes a grounded earthiness with the fluidity of weightlessness. Set to original music by lacrymoboy, the work transforms the stage into a scene of visual poetry in which floating shapes and gravity-defying motion escalate the artistry. 7:30 p.m. $18-$46. 84 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-624-2345. —Camille LeFevre

Big Bad Beer Fest 2018

New Bohemia

Beer pairs great with bratwurst and sausage. New Bohemia, a local chain featuring all-natural sausages, was born of this mentality. Their restaurants mimic the industrial vibe of taprooms, and their draft lines double down on this appreciation. This Saturday Big Bad Beer Fest, at the Golden Valley location, presents over two dozen big, bold, dark beers on tap (and available as flights). This includes vintage verticals of imperial stout; popular winter warmers like Indeed’s Rum King and Bent Paddles’ barrel-aged Double Shot Double Black; and, yes, some lighter pilsners for those who don’t want such a heavy and high-alcohol refreshment with their cured meat. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Free. 8040 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley; 763-544-1882. —Loren Green

Vintage Bike Show

Freewheel Bike

This might sound crazy, but bike season is just around the corner. Yes, there are mighty folks who ride year-round, but not all bikes are meant for all seasons. To celebrate the coming months, which will include 30 Days of Biking and a ton of cycling-themed events, Freewheel Bike is hosting a bike show where you can ogle rides and chat with owners, the way classic-car owners do. Bringing a vintage bike scores you a $20 gift card to the store. There will also be some friendly competition, with awards for best in show. If you have a vintage vehicle you’d like to show off, be sure to email [email protected] 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. 1812 S. Sixth St., Minneapolis; 612-339-2219. —Jessica Armbruster

Naoya Hatakeyama

SUNDAY 3.4

Excavating the Future City: Photographs by Naoya Hatakeyama

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The points at which nature and urbanization converge—along with such attendant impacts as destruction and construction, transformation and re-formation—have long been the concern of Japanese photographer Naoya Hatakeyama, who still shoots with film. In this survey exhibition, the first in the U.S. on Hatakeyama and his work, 12 of the artist’s series will be on view. Presenting an evolutionary vision of Japan’s cities on a meticulously detailed yet grand scale, the show includes 100 works created in the past 30 years. Topographies ranging from close-ups inside blasted quarries to serene aerial shots of urban development illustrate the scope of documentation with which Hatakeyama records his insights. Free. 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.Through July 22 —Camille LeFevre

Archie Lee Coates IV

TUESDAY 3.6

2018 Insights Design Lecture Series

Walker Art Center

Since Minneapolis has become a hotbed of design, so has the Walker and AIGA’s annual Insights Design Lecture Series, which started back in 1987. While the series focuses largely on graphic design, the enthusiasm, freshness, and spirit of innovation that each speaker brings to the podium infuses new possibility in how we see and think about our world. Visual culture, along with its environmental and educational interventions, is always at the fore. When Archie Lee Coates IV of New York City’s Playlab kicks off the series, minds will be blown. His work includes creating a graphic identity for a millennial sex-toy company, exhibiting paintings in Reykjavik, making films of Joaquin Phoenix walking, and designing a clothing collection for a nonprofit. He’s seemingly done it all—and brilliantly. 7 p.m., Tuesday. $10-$24; packages $30-$72. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. Through March 27 —Camille LeFevre

School of Rock

Orpheum Theatre

School of Rock (2003) was an ideal vehicle for the manic stylings of Jack Black. As a floundering musician who impersonates a teacher at a prestigious private school, Black’s character headbanged through rockstar legacies and musical theory via face-melting guitar solos, all while preaching the integral link between rock and rebellion. In adapting the film to the Broadway stage, producers enlisted Andrew Lloyd Webber, a composer whose popular acclaim would seem to run contrary to the subversive ethos of rock. Few would consider writer Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) or lyricist Glenn Slater (Sister Act, The Little Mermaid) to be malcontented outsiders, either. But rock has always been an ungovernable beast, diverse enough to include both garage-band thrashers and lavishly orchestrated power ballads, all of which can be expected from this traveling production led by the anarchic energy of Rob Collett. Keeping both the spirit of the film and the mythology of the music, School of Rock boasts the live musicianship of an unruly ensemble of kids rocking from the ornate Orpheum stage. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. $39-$135. 910 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-339-7007. Through March 11 —Brad Richason