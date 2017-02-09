Gorgeous burlesque photography by Moustache Jim (and other cool art happenings)

"Attractions Unveiled" opening reception



Where it’s at: Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th. Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Old-school photography meets sexy performance at Rogue Buddha this week when James Prosper Carmouche (aka Moustache Jim) reveals his latest work. In addition to the opportunity to check out Carmouche’s latest experiments in traditional and alternative photography processes, the opening reception features performances by Musette Badeau, Tre Da Marc, and Foxxi Stiletto, who are all included in the pics.

Why you should go: Rogue Buddha is an ideal location for romance. With it’s dim lighting, gothic setting, and cozy atmosphere, this is the place to be if you’re looking to get into the Valentine mood.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday.

Mira Mi Corazón



Where it’s at: El Colegio High School, 4137 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis. El Colegio High School, 4137 Bloomington Ave., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: LatinX artists across the Twin Cities step up for a fundraiser for student scholarships in an event hosted by the U of M’s Department of Chicano and Latino Studies and El Colegio High School. Purchase a Xavier Tavera photograph, a print by political artist Ricardo Levins Morales, a new piece by local gardener/interdisciplinary artist Deborah Ramos, or one of the many works available from the artists in the Electric Machete collective.

Why you should go: Proceeds from this event go to a terrific cause while also showcasing some fantastic artists in town. So whether you have a date or are hoping to find one, come on out to support Latin artists both present and future.

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday.

"Mask & Doodle" public reception



Where it’s at: Serendripity Spot, 3300 Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Along with exhiiting the doodles and mask pieces of Alex Barreto Hathaway, this reception is also a coloring party for people of all ages. How adorable is that? So whether you’re coming with kids or just have a creative spirit, Saturday's happening should be a fun afternoon of lively art making and seeing, followed by an artist Q&A at 4 p.m.

Why you should go: For Valentine’s weekend, this is a great daytime activity. It will totally impress your date that you are not ashamed to be into coloring. Plus, there’ll be lots of photo ops to commemorate the occasion, courtesy the artist’s intricate original masks.

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday.

"Untitled 13"



Where it’s at: SooVAC, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: For its 13th year, SooVAC’s “Untitled” brings together artists of all stripes for a juried show. For this installment, guest jurors Dean Otto and Astrid Suparak have taken the reins, selecting artists from disciplines across the spectrum.

Why you should go: There’s a surprise element to the show, as the tastes and decisions of the jurors will reveal itself on opening night. Stop by SooVAC sometime in your evening, for a dose of fresh perspective.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday.