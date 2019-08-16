Goodbye, summer: What to wear to the State Fair, late August weddings, Labor Day BBQs, and more

Can you feel its chilly little tentacles caressing your skin in the mornings? As the old saying goes, nothing gold can stay, and the final weeks of summer are upon us.



For many of us, the last weeks are summer are some of the busiest. People are taking off their final summer Fridays at work, planning their State Fair trip (or trips!), hitting up the cabin more frequently, and attending a few barbeques or August weddings. If your social calendar is filling up and you’re not sure quite what to wear to these very important summer occasions, we’ve got your back.



TO THE FAIR

We’ve covered State Fair dressing before, but it’s worth repeating: wear crappy shoes! There are literal cows walking on the street, and I’d hate to have you step in manure in your favorite sandals. Wear crappy shoes and a cross-body bag, and go forth and eat as many cookies as you can. A foolproof fair outfit is denim shorts (not too short, because you don’t want your butt touching the SkyGlide), a cute Instagrammable vintage tee or tank top (because hello, it’s the Fair), Converse or Vans slip-ons, and a cross-body bag that keeps your essentials at your side in the largest of crowds. Pro tip: The best vintage tees can be had at the Cat and the Cobra in Northeast or the Bearded Mermaid on West Sevent in St. Paul.

The Calle Skirt at Mille

TO A LABOR DAY BBQ

The Calle Skirt from south Minneapolis boutique Mille’s house line has been my go-to all summer. It’s made of a lightweight, breezy cotton gauze, ideal for humid days, and looks adorable with a casual tank top, over your swimsuit or dressed up for work. Wear it with a crop top for the Labor Day BBQ and then pair it with a cropped sweater and boots when the days get cooler.

Jack and Violet earrings, jumpsuit from Cliche

TO AN AUGUST WEDDING

Jumpsuits forever! If you’re sick of your floral dresses and in the mood for something new to round out the last few weddings on your calendar, go the jumpsuit route. After all, you can totally wear it again later, right? I love this bright orange option from Cliché, which is perfect for a summer evening but will look just as good at the pumpkin patch. Pair your new jumpsuit with a bold, graphic pair of handmade earrings from local designer Jac & Violet and hit the dance floor.

Baby Baggu at Parc Boutique

TO THE FARMERS MARKET

Whether you hit up St. Paul or are loyal to Mill City, you know that our fair cities are home to some incredible farmers markets. Take advantage of the seasonal produce before winter descends upon us and don’t forget to bring along a cute reusable tote or two. Parc has the cutest selection of Baggu bags, including this absolutely essential leopard print stunner. They fold up super-small, so they’re easily portable and will hold all the summer squash you can carry. Grab an extra to bring up to the cabin as a hostess gift and you’ll definitely be invited back next year.