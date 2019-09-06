Goldzilla golden retriever gathering, Dear Gaza block party, Greek Fest: 54 free things to do this weekend

Dougie Padilla

FRIDAY:

Lucky 70 (suerte): New Work by Dougie Padilla

Local artist Dougie Padilla is turning 70. To celebrate, Rogue Buddha Gallery is hosting an exhibition of his art, as well as a number of related events. Padilla works in a variety of mediums, often drawing on spiritual themes for his pieces, which feature bright colors, vivid creatures, exploding patterns, and mystical energy. The show will include paintings, drawings, original prints, tile work, and an immersive ofrenda (altar) installation of Día de los Muertos skulls. Things kick off at the opening reception on Friday, September 6, where you can wish Padilla a happy birthday from 7 to 11 p.m. Other events include a conversation with Karen Mary Davalos on September 12, a performance and book launch on September 26, and a talk with Padilla on October 3. Free. Rogue Buddha Art Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-3889. –Sheila Regan

Taste of Greece Festival 2019

Featuring authentic Greek food, handmade desserts, live music, authentic Greek folk dances, church tours, a Greek boutique, Courtyard Cafe, and kids play area. 12-10 p.m. Sept. 6-7; 12-6 p.m. Sept. 8. Free admission; tickets for food and drink are $1 apiece. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-9595.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Flowerstalks

With Pinched and Goodnight Gorillas. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

River Sinclaire

With Prathloons and Ollo 11. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Hip-Hop Dance Party

Featuring hip-hop music from the '80s to current hits, curated by DJ Manny Duke. 10 p.m. every Fri. Free. Hickory n' Hops, 2937 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-856-2150.



Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. every 1st Fri. Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.

Be Kind, Rewind! 90’s/00’s Bangerz & Jamz

DJ dance party. 9 p.m. Moxy Minneapolis Uptown, 1121 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-822-5020.

James J. Hill Days

James J. Hill Days 2019

Featuring an outdoor night market, ninja challenge, car show, corgi races, food, drinks, family events, and live music from Free & Easy, Stephanie Varone & Starlett'es Web, the Plott Hounds, Powertap, Black Van, and Chad Edwards Band. Full schedule and info at jamesjhilldays.com. Daily from Sept. 6-8. Most events are free; some require tickets. Downtown Wayzata, 701 E. Lake St., Wayzata.

Archie Bongiovanni

Release party for the author/illustrator's new book, 'Grease Bats.' 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 6; Free. Moon Palace Books, 3032 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Erin Schwab and Jay Fuchs

8:30-11:30 p.m. every Fri. Free. Birch's Lowertown, 289 Fifth St. E., St. Paul; 651-432-4677.



Joel Shapira Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 6. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring open studios, special receptions, and more showcasing artists working in Lowertown. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. every 1st Fri. Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.



Nancy Hedin

Author presents her new book, 'Stray.' 7 p.m. Sept. 6; Free. Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Sarah Elaine Smith

Author presents her new book, 'Marilou Is Everywhere.' 7 p.m. Sept. 6; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Sumi-e Society of America’s 56th Annual National Juried Exhibition

Group show. Artists' reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sep. 6. Free. Artistry at Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Rd., Bloomington; 952-563-8575.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Dear Gaza Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Dear Gaza Block Party 2019

This Saturday, folks will come together in the Wedge neighborhood to celebrate Palestinian culture and to showcase the local Arab-American community. The afternoon will include music onstage from the likes of Hello Psychaleppo, a Syrian artist who mashes 1950s Arabic pop with electronic music, and Brooklyn-based garage-rock girl band Habibi. Clarissa Bitar, Yevrah, WNDRLND, DJ Yasmeenah, Kamoon, and others will play sets as well. There will also be dance performances, and art activities exploring traditional Palestinian textiles. World Street Kitchen and Milkjam Creamery will serve up special menus inspired by Arab eats. This event, now in its fifth year, has raised over $90,000 for organizations that offer aid to people in the Gaza Strip; this year’s $10 suggested donation will benefit the Anera In-Kind Medical Relief Program. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Find the fun at West 24th Street, between Lyndale and Garfield, Minneapolis. --Jessica Armbruster

My Aqual Stage

In 2017, multimedia artist Ifrah Mansour teamed up with people in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood to create a giant nomadic Somali house, called an “aqal.” The interactive installation was part of the Northern Spark festival. This week, Mansour is returning to the project. Over the course of three days, she will lead the building of a new aqal. Then, on Saturday, it will open up to the public. There will be a reception starting at 6 p.m., which will include snacks and mini-performances. Starting at 9:30 p.m., guests can enjoy live music from Thunder Band, buraanbur poetry led by Caasho Buranburtooy, and a set featuring the Somali Museum Dance Troupe. The aqal will return for several pop-ups, including events on September 13 and 20, and it will also be at the Global Roots Festival from September 23-25. 6-11:55 p.m. Sept. 7. Free; register on Eventbrite.com. The Cedar Cultural Center, 416 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-338-2674. --Sheila Regan

Motosota 2019

All-day motorcycle celebration with food from Butcher Salt and Gerhard's Brats, over 40 vendors, giveaways, beer, bikes on display, and live music from Astronautalis, the Bad Man, NUR-D, Blackbird Bridge, and more. Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Bauhaus Brew Labs, 1315 Tyler St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-276-6911.

Animal Actor (Tape Release and Tour Kick Off Show)

With Loud Sun and Healthy Competition. 10 p.m. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Fierro MPLS

With Diminished, Infuriate, Exlex, and Borrachoz Inc. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Red Bull Flugtag Image courtesy Red Bull

Red Bull Flugtag St. Paul

“Flugtag” is German for “Flying Day.” And while flying is definitely the goal of this competition, most entrants will probably be doing more of a flop or a crash into the water. But that’s part of the fun. This international event is stopping by St. Paul for the second time. Fifty Twin Cities teams have created contraptions to hurl off a runway over the Mississippi River. A panel of judges will determine winners based on distance, creativity, and showmanship. Competitors include the Jucy Lucy-inspired Das Fliegenlucy, featuring employees from the Nook in St. Paul; the St. Paul RacoonTeurs, who will honor the racoon who took the internet by storm after climbing the UBS Building; and the Spoonbridge Cherry Glider, named after the iconic Minneapolis Sculpture Garden piece. After the event, stop by the Flugtag Block Party on West Seventh Street for live music, beer, and eats. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Harriet Island, 200 Dr. Justus Ohage Blvd., St. Paul. –Jessica Armbruster

Flugtag Street Party

Two-block street party with food, drinks, music from City of the Weak, Hillbilly Inc., Chris Hawkey, DJ Mark Haugen. Saturday, 2-11 p.m. West Seventh (pick up/drop off zones for shuttles at corner of Robert and Fillmore), St. Paul.

Jasper Marsalis

A Star Like Any Other

Paintings and sculpture by Jasper Marsalis. Opening reception 3-5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Geeks of Color Reading & Open Mic: Overcoming Otherness

Writers include Erin Sharkey, Rob Callahan, Bryan Thao Worra, Irna Landrum. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.

Night Market at Chroma Zone Mural & Art Fest

The Creative Enterprise Zone, an artist hub located in the Raymond/University area of St. Paul, invites you to immerse yourself in the world of street art. This multi-day festival features mural painting, nighttime fun, and beer. Things kick off Friday with a reception and party at Dual Citizen Brewing Co. (725 Raymond Ave.), which will get a new outdoor mural this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, barhoppers will be encouraged to drink beer at a variety of St. Paul breweries—including Lake Monster, Can Can, Black Stack, and Bang—with $1 from each branded pint benefiting the festival. Saturday and Sunday, Little Mekong Night Market returns with an artsy edge. In addition to Asian eats, dance, and performances, local artist Reggie LeFlore will create a glow-in-the-dark mural using fluorescent spray paint. Sunday will include a “sound mural,” hosted by experimental artists Beatrix*Jar. Find the complete schedule of happenings at www.chromazone.net. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Sept. 7; 3-10 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. University Avenue, from Lexington Pkwy. to Marion St., St. Paul; 651-224-8555. –Jessica Armbruster

Theaster Gates Photo by Sara Pooley

Theaster Gates

For his first major U.S. exhibition, Chicago-based social practice artist Theaster Gates bucks Marie Kondo-ization and other minimalist trends to methodically install four rooms with castoff objects he’s collected. The objective behind re-contextualizing these items is to inject them with new meaning. As viewers, looking at them provides only one pathway in. Gates encourages us to also investigate their historical and cultural provenance, delight in the inspiration behind them, celebrate the conversations they elicit, and reach deeply into their resonance as representations of African-American material culture. In the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden stands Gates’ first outdoor commission, Black Vessel for a Saint, in which a salvaged statue of Saint Laurence, the patron saint of librarians and archivists, stands watch. Sept. 7-Jan. 12. Included with museum admission; free on Thursday nights and first Saturdays (aka today!). Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

September Free First Saturday: Dance the Day Away

Family-friendly outdoor activities in the Sculpture Garden, featuring a performance by the Somali Museum Dance Troupe, a kids’ dance party, kinetic sculpture discussion, and a workshop led by professional dancer Kenna-Camara Cottman, with games, art-making, kids films, and free gallery admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600.

11th Annual Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Featuring hands-on art activities, native plant sales, music, food, dance, and games, celebrating the monarch butterfly's migration from Minnesota to Mexico. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Pkwy., Minneapolis.

The Art of John Sauer

Oil paintings, curated by Angel Hawari. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 14. Free. Cryptid Hair Parlour, 2358 NE Stinson Pkwy., Minneapolis; 612-354-7328.

NOUVEAU

Group exhibition featuring CIRCA artists. Opening reception 4-8 p.m. Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Circa Gallery, 1125 Buchanan St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-332-2386.



Phatic Food

Paintings by Bonnie Heller. Public reception 6-9:30 Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Traffic Zone Center for Visual Art, 250 3rd Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-247-1244.

Bands for the Brave

Benefit for Helping Out Our American Heroes, featuring a silent auction, BBQ, beer, and live music from 10 bands including NOS, Logan's Zeroes, and the CeeGees. 12-8 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Maple Island Brewery, 225 Main St. N., Stillwater; 651-430-0044.



Beverley Oliver Hawkins and Nieeta Presley: Influential St. Paul Developers

Exhibition chronicling Hawkins and Presley's experiences and motivations to pursue funding for affordable, quality housing that has influenced the design and development of the Central Corridor. Free. Ralph Rapson Hall, 89 Church St. SE, Minneapolis; 612-625-5000.



Edina Fall into the Arts Festival 2019

Featuring more than 225 artists and exhibitors showing and selling photography, jewelry, pottery, sculpture, wearable art, glass, fiber arts, wood, and paintings, with a variety of food vendors. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Centennial Lakes Park and Putting Course, 7499 France Ave., Edina; 952-832-6789.

Nicollet Island: A Visual History

New paintings by James Conaway. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.

James Conaway

Shorelines

New paintings by Anne DeCoster. Opening reception 2-5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival 2019

Featuring workshops, rituals, discussions, vendors, food drive, community groups, and entertainment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.



Midtown Farmers Market

Featuring farm products, prepared and cottage foods, and ready-to-eat local cuisine, local artwork, and live entertainment. More info at midtownfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 18-Oct. 26. Free. Midtown Farmers Market, 3032 Minnehaha Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-724-7457.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. every Sat. from May 4-Oct. 26. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



Vine Arts Center’s 12th Annual Member Show

Featuring 24 current members exhibiting their artwork. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Sep. 7. Free. Vine Arts Center, 2637 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-728-5745.



Zacc Harris Trio

8 p.m. Sept. 7; 8 p.m. Sept. 28. Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-289-4990.

Borough Block Party

SUNDAY:

Borough Block Party 2019

All ages outdoor party, featuring food and drinks from Borough and Parlour, and live music from the Gentlemen's Anti-Temperance League, Private Oates, Black Market Brass, and Viva Knievel. 12-8 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Borough & Parlour, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135.

XRTC Critical Mass International Solidarity Ride

Cyclists will meet at the dandelion fountain, then ride through downtown Minneapolis, ending at Open Streets at the University of Minnesota. Sunday, 1-3:30 p.m. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Sekrete

With Hellish View and Pissonyourdad. 9 p.m. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

ExtraVEGANza

Sundays in September at Linden Hills Market will be all about showcasing local vegan businesses and animal-rights organizations. This includes savory and sweet treats from Prairie Vegan Pies, popsicles made from locally sourced ingredients by Saint Pops, and goods from a variety of Twin Cities bakeries and pastry shops. Sample your way through and find new things to crave. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946. –Jessica Armbruster

10th Annual Goldzilla

Largest gathering of Golden Retrievers in America, with a walk for rescue, pet activities, games, photo contest, vendor village, and raising awareness for Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest. More info at goldzilla.ragom.org. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton, Minneapolis; 651-748-2500.

Jerry Schumm

Author presents his new book, 'Pass the Paddle: Mississippi Dreamin' Come Hell or High Water.' 5 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.

Open Streets University Ajith George

Open Streets Minneapolis: University of Minnesota

Featuring live music, skateboard demos, sidewalk sales, and more as the street closes to cars. More info at www.openstreetsmpls.org. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. U of M campus, from 14th Avenue Southeast down University Avenue Southeast, and Oak Street Southeast, Minneapolis.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8. Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Open Jam

8 p.m. every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.