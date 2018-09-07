Goldzilla dog gathering, Borough Block Party, garage sale at California Building: 57 free things to do this weekend

L-R: Ellen Heck, Lynnette Black, Linda Whitney

FRIDAY:

Stand Out Prints: An International Juried Print Exhibition

Back for a fourth installation, this juried exhibition highlights the huge variety of styles that printwork can come in. The show features prints from 75 artists working around the world, and each was selected from over 900 applicants. Jan Jahnke celebrates nature with abstract pieces while Lynnette Black’s intaglio and stencil dances with details. Ellen Heck’s woodcut and tinted portraits are a sunny delight, and Linda Whitney captures movement and rich costume tradition in her print of Native dancers. See them all—and many more—at Highpoint. The opening reception is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, September 7, and will also include tours of the print shop. Opening reception 6:30-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7. Free. Highpoint Center for Printmaking, 912 W. Lake St., Minneapolis; 612-871-1326. --Jessica Armbruster

WAM-O-Rama 2018

WAM-o-Rama, the Weisman Art Museum’s art party series, returns this week with a variety of offerings. Bohemian Press, makers of delightfully edgy greeting cards, posters, and calendars, will be on hand to make some live print art, including T-shirts. Hosts WAM Collective will give tours of the galleries, and Mesa Pizza will serve eats. The evening will also include live music from Papa Velvet & the Good Ghost, Henry James Patterson, and YAM HAUS, plus a dance performance from Anna Marie Shogren. Be sure to stop by the photo booth for a memento of your evening. 6-11 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494. –Jessica Armbruster

The Brass

With Tarantula, Victory, and Ex Lex. 9 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Collab SooVAC

Collab

It’s not so much a trend, perhaps, as a return to the interdisciplinary collaborations that marked the fertile arts scene of the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. We’re speaking here of dance in museums, or in the case of this event, an art gallery. Nonetheless, anytime Laurie Van Wieren is on the docket (who finally, at long last, was selected in 2018 as a McKnight Choreographer Fellow), it’s a cause for celebration—as well as forays into the silly and cerebral. Here she’s helping launch a new series, Collab, with contributions by collaborators that include an exhibition, a live reading, costumes, and environmental design. The unparalleled Judith Howard, along with Marggie Ogas and Lauren Coleman, accompany Van Wieren on the floor. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-2263. –Camille LeFevre

Hotel

With Jonathan Ackerman 9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Kitty Cat Klub, 315 14th Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-331-9800.



James J. Hill Days

Featuring open-air street market, carnival, fireworks, car show, logrolling, food, drinks, family events, and Wayzata Beach Bash featuring live music from Toby Keith, Ned Ledoux, Jonny Lang, and Dirty Dozen Brass Band. Full schedule and info at jamesjhilldays.com. 4-10 p.m. Sept. 7; 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 8; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9; Free; some events and concerts are ticketed. Downtown Wayzata, 701 E. Lake St., Wayzata.

30th Annual Taste of Greece Festival

Featuring authentic Greek food, handmade desserts, live music, authentic Greek folk dances, church tours, a Greek boutique, Courtyard Cafe, and kid's area. 12-10 p.m. Daily from Sept. 7-8; 12-6 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. St. Mary's Greek Orthodox Church, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-825-9595.

"Commissar's Remains" Katherine Turczan

Commissar's Remains: Katherine Turczan Sabbatical Exhibition

Photographs. Public reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

Le Cirque Rouge Cabaret & Burlesque Show

With the Droors. 10 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Country Fest 2018

Featuring children's games, youth block party, 5K tribute run/walk, silent auction, fireworks, classic car show, BBQ RibFest contest, and live music from Angie Sanger, Church of Cash, and Touch of Magic. More info and full lineup at st-patricks.org/countryfest-2018. 8-11 p.m. Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 8; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. St. Patrick Catholic Church, 19921 Nightingale St. NW, Oak Grove; 763-753-2011.

"Facing America" Joe T. Burns

Facing America: An Exhibition of Immigrant Portraits

New works by Joe Burns. Displayed on the second floor of the East Lobby. Free. The Capella Tower, 225 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-672-3011.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri. Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Theatre De La Jeune Lune: A Photographic Celebration

Featuring photographs by Michal Daniel and Frederic Desbois. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7, hosted by Deirdre and Joe Haj. Free. FilmNorth, 550 Vandalia St., Ste. 120, St. Paul; 651-644-1912.



Transitions: Payne Avenue - Portrait of a Community

Photographs by Stephan Kistler. Sept. 6-Jan. 7; Free. East Side Arts Council, 977 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-774-5422.

At MCAD Emma Shen

MCAD MFA Fall Exhibition

Group show featuring student work. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7, with a panel discussion at 4 p.m. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 7. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

One World Over: An Illustration and Comics Focused Show

Group show featuring MCAD illustrators and comic artists. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.

"Nudes" Julia Haller

Julia Haller: Nudes

Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7. Free. Midway Contemporary Art, 527 2nd Ave. SE, Minneapolis; 612-605-4504.

Tanya Kateri Hernandez

Author reads selections from the new book, 'Multiracials and Civil Rights: Mixed-Race Stories of Discrimination.' 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Lowertown First Fridays

Featuring special receptions, open studios, and more. For more info, visit lowertownfirstfridays.org. 6-9 p.m. Every 1st Fri.; Free. Lowertown, 5th St. E. & Sibley St., St Paul.

New works at Rosalux L-R: Shannon Estlund, Melissa Borman

Melissa Borman; Shannon Estlund

Women and nature have always been inseparable, whether the context is biological, mythological, psychological, theoretical, medical, or academic. Still, when female artists turn their attention to the natural environment, the frisson that arises from seeing women in the wild—from a woman’s perspective—can be revelatory. Painter Shannon Estlund and photographer Melissa Borman return to the wild in dual exhibitions, with work that blends mystery with realism that takes viewers back to the primordial garden. There will be an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, September 7. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Sep. 7. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942. –Camille LeFevre



Minneapolis Farmers Market

Arguably the city's largest and most famous market, with hundreds of vendors weekly. Visit www.mplsfarmersmarket.com for more info. 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily from June 6-Oct. 31. Free. Minneapolis Farmers' Market, 312 E. Lyndale Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-333-1718.



Retro Game Show Night

Play classic game shows hosted by local comedy celebrities. 9-11 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Every Fri. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Summer Flower Show

Featuring a mixture of Oriental lilies, cordyline, petunias, geraniums, and dichondra, with a soft palate of pink and white. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from April 28-Sept. 30. Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.

Check out California Building's art and garage sale. Courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Second Saturday & Art Studio Garage Sale

Each month, artists in the California Building in northeast Minneapolis open their studios up for special sales, receptions, activities, and demonstrations. This weekend, however, they will expand the event with pop-up shopping that goes beyond typical art offerings. Oddities to be discovered include ballet slippers, old frames, art books, antique furniture, and scratch-and-dent art pieces at bargain prices. Check out the fourth-floor lobby, where one artist boasts that you’ll find tropical-themed items, kitschy knick-knacks, and possibly even a signed cookbook by Linda McCartney. For starving artists who need to get creative for cheap, many studios will also be selling things like secondhand art supplies and other related items. Stop by Mojo Coffee Gallery for free caffeinated beverages. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551. –Jessica Armbruster



Sociable Summer: Market Fest

Featuring vendors, artisans, and makers from Minneapolis Craft Market. 12-5 p.m. July 14; 12-5 p.m. Aug. 11; 12-5 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-758-0105.



The Section of Disapproved Books

Collection of books curated by Daniel McCarthy Clifford and Betsy Friesen, featuring titles in the library catalogue that are banned in U.S. incarceration facilities. Sept. 8-Dec. 16; Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.

An installation by Presley Martin "This is Ours"

This Is Ours: Our Park, Our Lake, Our Trash

What are we doing to preserve and protect the water that we love, revere, enjoy, and need in order to live? For three years, artist and activist Sean Connaughty has been wading into Lake Hiawatha to collect the trash that washes up on or near the shoreline. During this one-day exhibition, Connaughty and his collaborators will raise your consciousness. John Schuerman, whose politically inflected art is achingly humanist and emotionally resonant, is one of them. Erica Spitzer Rasmussen’s pop-up paper shop invites visitors to make paper from local flora. Presley Martin’s sculptures and installations are otherworldly, yet constructed from flotsam and jetsam. The event runs from sunrise to sunset, with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Lake Hiawatha Park, 2701 E. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-370-4930. –Camille LeFevre



Twin Cities Pagan Pride Fall Festival

Featuring workshops, rituals, discussions, vendors, food drive, community groups, and entertainment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Minnehaha Park and Falls, 4801 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis; 612-230-6400.

Calamity and the Owl

With Dingus and Circle of Heat. 10 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

Motari Jaguar

With Speedweed, Muscle Beach, and Orbot. 9 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Art at Rice Creek Festival

Featuring art making, food, entertainment, and artist vendors. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Banfill-Locke Center for the Arts, 6666 E. River Rd., Fridley; 763-574-1850.

"Aragti Wadaag" Tariq Tarey, illustration by Amani M

Aragti Wadaag

Soomaal House of Art is at it again, hosting its third-annual exhibition highlighting the talents of Somali artists here in the Twin Cities and around the world. Titled “Aragti Wadaag,” which means “shared vision,” the show features work by 12 artists: six from the U.S., two from the U.K., one from Canada, and one from Sweden. They’ll be showing their pieces in at the Darul Quba Cultural Center, a mosque located in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. The collection includes drawings, photography, collage, painting, graphic design, poetry, illustrations, and installations made from metal, concrete, and wood. The reception this Saturday, September 8, features a tour of the exhibit, poetry readings, and a discussion with the artists from 5 to 8 p.m. Public reception 5-8 p.m. Sat., Sep. 8. Daily from Sept. 1-30; Free. Darul Quba Cultural Center, 1501 S. 6th St., Minneapolis; 612-332-0104. –Sheila Regan

Some Pages for a Book of Hours

Books, photographs, and a suite of broadsides assembled by Joyce Lyon, celebrating the heroic final years of four women. Opening reception 6-8:30 p.m. Sat., Sep. 8. Free. Form + Content Gallery, 210 N. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-436-1151.

Caroline Kent: Beyond the Karman Line; Melanie Pankau: Thresholds

Abstract paintings. Opening reception 4-6 p.m. Sat., Sep. 8. Free. Catherine G. Murphy Gallery, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Paul; 651-690-6644.



Crossing Borders Concert

Benefit concert for children and families seeking asylum, featuring performances by Leo Hawkins, Nici Peper, and Liliana and Harold, with a Latin themed buffet. 6 p.m. Sept. 8; Free will offering. Olivet Congregational Church, 1850 Iglehart Ave., St. Paul; 651-646-1478.



Dan Bruggeman: From Voids That Are Never Empty; Dan O'Kane: Slow Blue

Paintings. Opening reception with the artists 2-5 p.m. Sat., Sep. 8. Free. Groveland Gallery, 25 Groveland Terrace, Minneapolis; 612-377-7800.



Fall Open House

Meet teachers and staff, tour the historic building, and sample a French class. 12-3 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Alliance Francaise, 113 N. 1st St., Minneapolis; 612-332-0436.



MacPhail's 50th Birthday Party

Featuring a live band, outdoor fun, musical storytime, sample classes, and giveaways. 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. MacPhail Center for Music, 501 2nd St. S., Minneapolis; 612-321-0100.

"Ways of Knowing" Modus Locus

Ways of Knowing

Installation by KNZ, with animation by Miko Simmons and soundscape by MMYYKK. Opening reception 8-11 p.m. Sat., Sep. 8. Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.

10th Annual Minneapolis Monarch Festival

Featuring art-related activities, dance, games, tours, and food, all celebrating the monarch butterfly's migration from Minnesota to Mexico. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Lake Nokomis Park, 4955 W. Lake Nokomis Parkway, Minneapolis.



2018 Selby JazzFest

11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 8; Free. Selby Avenue, Fairview to Dewey, Saint Paul.



Mill City Farmers Market

Long running market in the shadow of Mill Ruins Park, featuring local, sustainable, and organic groceries and produce, with weekly cooking clinics and live entertainment. More info at www.millcityfarmersmarket.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 12-Oct. 27; Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.



New Hope Community Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from June 21; Free. New Hope Farmers' Market, 4300 Xylon Avenue N., Minneapolis; 763-531-5196.



Northeast Minneapolis Farmers Market

Featuring locally grown produce, live music, children's activities, and food trucks. More info at www.northeastmarket.org. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sat. from May 19-Oct. 20; Free. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 629 2nd St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-2761.

Goldzilla Getty Images/iStockphoto

SUNDAY:

9th Annual Goldzilla

Largest gathering of Golden Retrievers in America, with a walk for rescue, pet activities, games, photo contest, beach swimming, and raising awareness for Retrieve a Golden of Minnesota. More info at goldzilla.ragom.org. 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Highway 8, New Brighton, Minneapolis; 651-748-2500.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Borough Block Party 2018

The eats and drinks at Borough’s annual block party might be a little bougie, but after a summer of fried cheese, light beer, and meat on a stick, you might be ready for something a little more refined. This Sunday, the North Loop bar and restaurant will host an outdoor party featuring live music, drinks, and more. The music lineup includes Americana group Radda Radda, yacht rocker Al Church, funk group Pho, and rocking cover band Viva Knievel. Friendly dogs are also welcome. All ages. 12-8 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. Borough & Parlour, 730 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-354-3135. –Jessica Armbruster



Bunny's Funnies

Comedy open mic showcase hosted by Trish Cook. 7:30 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Bunny's Bar & Grill NE, 34 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-545-5659.



Can Can Wonderland Bingo

12-2 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Linden Hills Farmers Market

Featuring goods from local growers, flowers, work by local artisans, craft market, and live music. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Every Sun. from May 27-Oct. 29; Free. Linden Hills Farmers' Market, 2813 W. 43rd St., Minneapolis; 612-345-0946.



Minnesota Comic Book Convention

Featuring dealers with comics from past and present, collectibles, and comic book buyers. More info at www.epguides.com/comics. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. LivINN Hotel, 5201 Central Ave. NE, Fridley; 763-571-9440.



Mumblin' Drew

Weekly residency with a variety of special guests and opening acts. 7-9 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



PEN America's BreakOut: Voices From the Inside

A celebration of America's prison writing program, with panels, workshops, moderated conversations, and poetry readings. 12-4 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.



Urban Growler's Farmers Market

With live music and special beers, plus locally made foods, artisan items, and more. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Every Sun. from June 3-Oct. 14; Free. Urban Growler Brewing Company, 2325 Endicott St., Saint Paul; 612-501-1128.



William Reichard and Ellen Lansky

Authors present their new books, 'The Night Horse: New and Selected Poems,' and 'Suburban Heathens.' 5 p.m. Sept. 9; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.