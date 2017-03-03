'Golden Girls' bar crawl: Help set a Guinness World Record in Minneapolis

The dance-night masterminds at Flip Phone started selling tickets Thursday to "Golden Girls Bar Crawl." Planned for Saturday, May 13, the day-long event will "pay tribute to the best foursome in television history." Partygoers are encouraged to dress as their favorite character while enjoying karaoke, drag shows, trivia, dancing, and DJs at five different bars.

Things are set to kick off at Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis, and the stakes are high: Organizers hope to set the Guinness World Record for "most people dressed as Golden Girls under one roof." Nearly 1,000 folks have already RSVP'ed on Facebook.

Golden Girls began streaming on Hulu last month, to the delight of Twin Cities mega-fans.

Tickets to "Golden Girls Bar Crawl" -- $15-$30 -- are available here. A portion of bar sales will benefit Outfront Minnesota, an LGBQT charity that we're sure will respond thusly: