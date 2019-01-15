Gold cars, rare films, and other art happenings worth your time this week

Yes, and the Body has memory



Where it's at: Law Warschaw Gallery, Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 130 S. Macalester St., St. Paul

What it's about: This group photography exhibition by guest curator Mara Duvra interrogates the way that trauma and memory is passed on over generations. Artists featured include Leah Edelman-Brier, Lorena Molina, Carla Alexandra Rodriguez, and Rikki Wright.

Why you should go: The artists featured in this exhibition go to places of raw vulnerability. Through portraits of herself and her family members, Edelman-Brier questions notions of beauty and ugliness, and highlight resiliency. Molina uses textiles and color to investigate painful histories. Wright captures the intimacy of black female sisterhood, and Rodriguez finds roots, meaning, and strength in tussles of hair.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; artists’ talk 6:30 p.m. next Wednesday, January 23.

Tamsie Ringler Mia

Artist’s Talk: Tamsie Ringler



Where it's at: Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis

What it's about: During the Minneapolis Institute of Art's monthly Third Thursday event, stop by the MAEP gallery for an artist talk with sculptor Tamsie Ringler. The show riffs off the notion of still life paintings, with sculptures that pair objects like a car and a canoe alongside natural forms.

Why you should go: Besides the very neat car painted in gold, Ringler's gorgeous use of iron to evoke the Mississippi watershed is something you won't want to miss.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday (Third Thursday runs from 6 to 9 p.m.)

Mario Garcia Torres

Mario Garci­a Torres: Tea



Where it's at: Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

What it's about: As part of Mario Garci­a Torres' “Illusion Brought Me Here” exhibition at the Walker Art Center, the museum is screening one of his films. The outcome of a gesture, an art gesture, is always unpredictable is about Italian artist Alighiero Boetti, who opened a hotel in Kabul, Afghanistan, as a creative project during the 1970s. Torres travelled to the hotel 30 years laters as a way to probe the nature of parallel histories and artmaking.

Why you should go: Part of the conceit of Torres’ exhibition is looking back at art movements and artists of past generations to find ways their impulses and innovations are relevant today. This film follows that same desire; to look back at great thinkers of the past as source material for contemporary artwork.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday. Free tickets are available from 6 p.m. at the Main Lobby desk.

Gallery B

Gallery B Grand Opening



Where it's at: Gallery B, 1459 St. Claire Ave., St. Paul

What it's about: Mac Groveland is getting a new art space. Gallery B's mission is to support underrepresented and emerging artists, and they're doing it through a membership model using Patreon.

Why you should go: This is a chance to find out more about what Gallery B will be offering in the coming months, including monthly showings and other events.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday