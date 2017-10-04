'Gods & Monsters' art show wants to scare the crap out of you (and other art shows this week)





2016/17 Jerome Fellowship Exhibition Reception



Where it’s at: MCAD, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis.



What it’s about: This year’s recipients of the Jerome Fellowship for emerging artists take over the galleries at MCAD, offering a look into what’s new and fresh in the Twin Cities art scene. The lineup includes Nikki McComb, Kelsey Olson, Edie Overturf (work featured above), and Jovan Speller of the Twin Cities, plus Amanda Wirig of Mankato. The group was selected from a pool of 229 applicants through a panel of curators from the Twin Cities and around the country. They’ll show their work in photography, painting, and printmaking.



Why you should go: Speller engages with traditional photographic techniques to create meditative, reflective work, while Edie Overturf also looks back to old printmaking processes to create contemporary work. Wirig goes retro with her humorous paintings and mixed media. See what these and the other recipients are up to at the show.



When: 6-8 p.m. Friday.





Feral Fables: Areca Roe and Terrence Payne



Where it’s at: Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Rosalux artists Areca Roe and Terrance Payne are featured this week in “Feral Fables.” Roe filters current political and natural disasters through the photographic styles of old Western landscapes, while Payne mines faith and family through bright colors and dazzling designs.



Why you should go: Both of these local artists share a knack for mingling whimsy with darker themes, and this show should reflect that. See beautiful artistry mixed with political and social commentary at the opening reception.



When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday.





Gods and Monsters



Where it’s at: Artspace Jackson Flats, 901 18 1/2 Ave. NE, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Now that October is here, it’s time for the Halloween-themed events, which is just fine by us. At “Gods and Monsters,” wander into worlds of dark horrors and mysterious creatures with works from over 70 artists.



Why you should go: Let your imagination unleash at this show full of witches, ghosts, and everything spooky and weird. Get your Tarot card read by the Fate Mistresses and sit for some henna art by High Five Henna.



When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday.





Travelers, new work by Mark Ostapchuk



Where it’s at: Form + Content Gallery, 210 Second St. Ste. 104, Minneapolis.



What it’s about: Mark Ostapchuk exhibits new paintings and watercolors at Form + Content Gallery. In the solo show, Ostapchuk shares the "travels" his pieces have taken through over the years as he reworks them over years in different work places.



Why you should go: How do you know when a painting is finished? Sometimes you don’t. In this show, you’ll see what happens when an artist takes the long game, working and reworking colors, shapes, and patterns until they are just right.



When: 6-8 p.m. Saturday.