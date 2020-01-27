Glensheen Mansion plans to build a giant shark and set it on fire

Next week the mansion will become a pyromaniac’s delight, as a variety of items are being prepped to go up in flames. That includes: over 30 bonfires, a variety of beverages, and a large wooden shark.

At the party you’ll be encouraged to play with fire, with s’mores supplies and sticks for marshmallow roasting on hand. You’ll be able to watch fire experts mess with fire as well, as there will be blacksmith demonstrations and fire dance performances.

The fire will also be consumed by patrons, as Vikre Distilling will set up a bar where they will be lighting your beverage on fire, Flaming Moe-style. You can also try caramelized beer, as they’ll be sticking brew with hot pokers to create the novel effect.

The blazing flames will culminate in a conga-line of sorts down to the lake were “Clark” awaits, a wooden shark about the size of the infamous creature from Jaws. Shark haters and fire fans should find this part extra therapeutic, as Clark will be lit and will burn until he is no more.

For those who need a break from the hot winds of hell, there will also be self-guided mansion tours, snow shoeing, Minnesota comfort food, and other wholesome, wintertime activities. (This is a family-friendly fire party, after all.)

This thing is going down in fames next week. Fire Fest

Fire Fest will take place on Saturday, February 15. Tickets are a reasonable $10 presale, or $15 at the door (kids are free). Glensheen is in Duluth, so you’ll need to make travel plans. Find tickets and more info at glensheen.org.

