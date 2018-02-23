Glam Doll turns 5, ukulele workshop: 40 free things to do this weekend

FB

FRIDAY:

Glam Doll 5 Year Anniversary Party, Part 1

Featuring cocktails for purchase from Eat Street Social, music by DJ Espada, and free hot doughnuts circulating throughout the evening. Half of all proceeds will benefit Youthlink MN. Friday, 7 p.m. Glam Doll Donuts, 2605 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-345-7064.

Mammoth Grinder

With Hive, Decomposer, and Deterioration. 9 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Carrie Schneider (Record Release Show)

With Stripes on Stripes. 10 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

We Need to Talk: The Dollhouse

Film screening followed by a panel discussion on race, representation, and the issues facing African-American women today. Moderated by Social Justice Advocate Jehmu Greene. RSVP here. 6 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.

Star Tribune

Barrel-Aged Week 2018

Established in 1997, Town Hall at Seven Corners turns 21 this year. Impressively, the brewpub and restaurant started barrel-aging way before it was cool. Throughout their annual Barrel-Aged Week, they’ll release popular and award-winning rare beers that have been—you got it—aged in liquor barrels. Each year, they travel to Kentucky to get freshly emptied bourbon barrels straight from the source. Now they’re ready to be consumed. A new beer is tapped every day this week, so visit frequently to get the full experience. Expect a variety of high-ABV styles, including stout and grand cru. Daily from Feb. 18-24; Free. Minneapolis Town Hall Brewery, 1430 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-8696. --Loren Green



Cajun Dance

Featuring a Cajun potluck (bring a dish or beverage to share), live music from the New Riverside Ramblers, and two-step dance lessons. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 23; Free-will offering. St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 1895 Laurel Ave., St. Paul; 612-646-6175.

The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



Crooked Dice

8:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Dan Newton

6:30 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Vieux Carre, 408 St. Peter St., St. Paul; 612-332-5299.

Raymond Avenue Gallery

Organic Influences

Pottery and prints by Marjorie Wade and Diana Hatchitt. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23. Free. Raymond Avenue Gallery, 761 Raymond Ave., St Paul; 651-644-9200.

I Want to Live Under You

Work by Nancy Julia Hicks. Opening reception 6-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23. Free. MCAD Gallery, 2501 Stevens Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Imagination Playground

Portable playground set for children. Registration and more info here. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Feb. 23-24; Free; registration required. Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-225-6000.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.



Orchestra Concerto Concert

8 p.m. Feb. 23; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.

Bo Zheng, 'Socialism Good,' 2016

Politics of Weeds

Group show centered on our cultural relationships with plants that question the politics of the weeds. Public reception 7-10 p.m. Fri., Feb. 23; Free. Katherine E. Nash Gallery, 405 21st Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-624-6518.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri.; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat.; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.

Image courtesy event organizers

SATURDAY:

Norseman's 2nd Birthday Party

This Saturday, Norseman Distillery will celebrate the second anniversary of their cocktail room, where they'll be slinging their Minneapolis-made concoctions all night. Try the refreshing Lucky Dragon (hibiscus tea, pineapple-chipotle gin, lime), the healing Penicillin (ginger, lemon, honey, harvest whiskey), or the really weird-sounding Rituell (aquavit, brown butter). There are usually a few really tasty non-alcoholic drinks on the menu as well. Edibles include meat and cheese plates, fried-chicken tacos, and deviled eggs. In an attempt to escape the dreary late-February doldrums, 1970s/Hawaiian-style threads are encouraged. Winter evenings in Minnesota are long, so make the most of it by celebrating with local cocktails in Norseman’s industrial space, which is a nighttime treasure. There will also be giveaways and other customer rewards throughout the party. 5 p.m.-12 a.m. Feb. 24; Free. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-643-1933. --Loren Green

Africa Is Not A Shithole

A celebration of African music featuring Broadband with Papa Shalita and friends. 8 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Red Sea, 320 Cedar Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-333-3349.

Sammy P and Friends

7 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Urban Forage Winery and Cider House, 3016 E. Lake St., Minneapolis; 651-235-2726.



The Fontanelles

With Emily Haavik and Jacob Mahon. 10 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

How to Play Ukulele Workshop

Kids and adults ukulele instruction led by Joshua Espinosa, with ukuleles on hand to learn on. RSVP here. 1-3 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Minnehaha United Methodist Church, 3701 E. 50th St., St. Paul; 612-721-6231.



Invidiosus

With Demifiend, King Goro, and Gorgatron. 9 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.

Gigi Berry

Cherry Moon Press Pin Pop Up - Geezyseason Edition

Check out Minnesota-themed pins and enjoy a doughnut. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. B. Resale, 2613 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-1292.

3 Minutes to Midnight

With Soul Beautiful and Reverend Doctor. 8:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Acadia Cafe, 329 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-874-8702.



Ben Greilanger: Then In Now

Pop-up photography show. 4-8 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Lake Monster Brewing, 550 Vandalia St., St. Paul; 612-964-6288.

Bethany Grabert

Purge

New work by Bethany Grabert. Opening reception 6 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24; Free. Modus Locus, 3500 Bloomington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-382-9477.

A. Rose

Author presents her new book, 'Imitatore.' 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Boneshaker Books, 2002 23rd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-871-7110.



Back Alley

8:30 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Chaotic Playground Youth Art Festival

Featuring dance, theater, media arts, literary arts, music, visual arts, film, poetry, performance, and photography from local arts partners. Registration here. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 24; Free. Perpich Center For Arts Education, 6125 Olson Memorial Highway, Robbinsdale; 763-591-4700.

L-R: Jaffa Aharonov, Marc Lamm, Kelley Meister, Josie Winship

Jaffa Aharonov, Marc Lamm, Kelley Meister, Josie Winship

Group show featuring installation, drawing, photography, woodcarvings, and assemblage. Opening reception 6-9 p.m. Sat., Feb. 24; Free. 801 Art Gallery, 801 Washington Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-747-2313.



Charlie Lawson

Monthly residency with a different featured artist each month. 9 p.m.-12 a.m. Every last Sat.; Free. Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 651-646-5551.



JDRF 26th Annual One Walk

Benefit walk for diabetes research, featuring kid's fun zone, vendors, and health and wellness area. More info at www.jdrf.org. 7-10 a.m. Feb. 24; Free. Mall of America Best Buy Rotunda, 365 N. Garden, Bloomington; 952-883-8800.



SUNDAY:

Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Curtis Blake & Greazy Gravy Birthday Blues Party

3 p.m. Feb. 25; Free. Shaw's Bar & Grill, 1528 University Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-781-4405.



Dore Kiesselbach

The poet presents his new collection, 'Albatross,' with Anna George Meek, Betsy Brown, and Paige Riehl also reading new work. 2 p.m. Feb. 25; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Kill It! Comedy Open Mic

7 p.m. Every last Sun.; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Lumina Women's Ensemble Presents - The Veil and the Thorn: Music for Lent

2 p.m. Feb. 25; Free. Hamline United Methodist Church, 1514 Englewood Ave., St. Paul; 651-645-0667.



Music Under Glass: Cafe Accordion Orchestra

4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 25; Free. Marjorie McNeely Conservatory at Como Park, 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul; 651-487-8200.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun.; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.