Glam Doll is throwing a boozy party at Grumpy's (and other free stuff to do this week)

Glam Party at Grumpy's Northeast

Those who enjoy a good sugar rush will appreciate this sweet evening at Grumpy's. In honor of Glam Doll Donuts coming to the neighorhood, Grumpy's will be throwing a glam party. A special donut-themed cocktail will be on the menu tonight, Glam Doll treats will be plentiful, and a DJ will be spinning glam rock. 6 to 9 p.m. Monday. Grumpy's Northeast, 2200 Fourth St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-789-7429.

Cookie House Press

The sweet week continues on Tuesday at Coffee House Press, which will be hosting its holiday "cookie potluck" this Tuesday. Bring some cookies to share, and sample varieties while shopping for books. Prizes will be given out for the best cookies, and gift wrapping will be free should you purchase something. For every book sold, $5 will be donated to Voices for Racial Justice. 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Coffee House Press, 79 13th Ave. NE, Ste 110, Minneapolis; 612-338-0125.

Third Thursday: Holidae Special

This Thursday, Mia is throwing an artsy holiday party. Get into the spirit of the season while strolling through the galleries, where wintertime pieces will be featured. Watch Dave Muller work as he paints a mural directly on the museum’s wall. Sip a cocktail while working on a craft project, and pick up gifts for family and friends in the shop or at the People I’ve Loved trunk show. Wear an ugly sweater or your sparkly best for the Christmas card-themed photobooth. Music will be provided by pop-synth group Holidae. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Minneapolis Institute of Art, 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-3131.