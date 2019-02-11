Girl Scout cookies and beer, 'Cool Runnings,' fruity brew: 5 free things to do this week

Girl Scout Cookie Flights

Sisyphus Brewing

Girl Scout cookies are sold but once a year, making them a special treat. To celebrate, Sisyphus is inviting you to wash these sweets down not with milk, but with beer. Their popular Girl Scout Cookie Flights series is now in its fourth year, proving that regardless of whether you’re drinking a chocolate stout or a bitter IPA, everything goes better with a cookie. Starting Monday, the brewery has four curated pairings available for customers to try. They’re keeping mum about the exact matchups, but we already know that the combo of good beer, good cookies, and a good cause is hard to beat. 3 p.m. to midnight. Free. 712 Ontario Ave. W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324. Monday through Friday —Loren Green

Eat Street Cinema: Cool Runnings

Pimento Jamaican Kitchen



UPDATE: This event was originally set for late January, but was rescheduled thanks to the Polar Vortex. Pimento Jamaican Kitchen is screening one of the most feel-good Jamaican-themed movies of all time: Cool Runnings. The beloved film is based on the story of the Jamaican bobsled team, a group of men living in a tropical country who dream of making it to the Winter Olympics. Spoiler alert: Since their debut in 1988, they made it to the Olympics numerous times, have set records, and have taken gold at other international competitions. The movie screening will be followed by a dance party. Popcorn is free, and Red Stripes will be on happy hour for $3. Tuesday, 7 p.m. to midnight. 2524 Nicollet Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-345-5637. --Jessica Armbruster

"In the Company of Others" Den-Zell Gilliard

In the Company of Others

Gordon Parks Gallery

UPDATE: This event was rescheduled last week during the snowstorm. Photographer Den-Zell Gilliard works within the communities he’s part of in Minneapolis. Mentored by local photographers Wing Young Huie and Inna Valin, and inspired by iconic documentary photographer Gordon Parks, Gilliard captures his subjects in their most quiet, active, or rapturous moments: while in prayer, in a raucous tumble on the basketball court, in the middle of an infectious laugh. In essence, Gilliard captures life as it’s lived. John Schuerman, whose empathy, compassion, and artistry is boundless, has curated this solo exhibition. “Gilliard is a young street photographer and lifelong resident of south Minneapolis,” he says. “He never stages his shots, but shoots from life as it happens in the communities he inhabits.” There will be a public reception and gallery talk from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 13. Free. 645 E. Seventh St., (Library and Learning Center, Metro State University), St. Paul; 651-793-1631. Through February 21 --Camille LeFevre

Casks & Candy

Insight Brewing



This Valentine’s Day, Insight will be offering a variety of bubbly… beer. So if you and your sweetie prefer pints to flutes, this event is for you. Throughout the day the brewpub will be tapping a variety of their classic beers with a fruity twist. The tart Troll Way already has notes of peach and lemon, but this Thursday they’ll be adding mango to the mix. Saison Sunken City already packs a punch with a high ABV thanks its use of sauvignon blanc grapes. Today they’re amping it up even more with some raspberries. Finally, brut IPA Lovely Vision has a date with peaches. There will be free candy to snack on, and J+D Foods will be stopping by, too. 4 to 10 p.m. Free. 2821 E. Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis; 612-722-7222. --Jessica Armbruster

'Love Tapes'

Winter at the Walker

Walker Art Center



The Walker is celebrating Valentine's Day at their weekly free party. Check out the new exhibit, "Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection," a showcase of pieces from the museum's collection designed to be accessible to all. Tonight will also include poetry from folks at Graywolf Press, mini French lessons from Alliance Francaise, tours, DJ tunes, and a screening of Wendy Clarke's Love Tapes, a documentary where subjects share what love means to them. 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday. 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis; 612-375-7600. --Jessica Armbruster