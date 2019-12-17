Gingerbread masterpieces, last-minute markets: This week in art happenings

If you celebrate gift-giving as a tradition, you may find yourself scrambling right about now. Never fear: Here are three creative-focused, last-minute shopping events to help you. Plus, something that should get you in the holiday mood: the 5th Annual Gingerbread Wonderland at Norway House.

5th Annual Gingerbread Wonderland

Where it’s at: Norway House, 913 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Twin Cities landmarks and other iconic buildings from around the world are transformed into gingerbread at Norway Houses’s 5th Annual Gingerbread Wonderland. Everyone, from pro chefs to amateur bakers of all experience levels and ages, joins in the fun for this sweet architectural experience.

Why you should go: From State Fair vendors to Opera House digs, this show is a feast for the eyes and sugar and baked goods are the medium.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, until January 5. Admission is $5, or free for members and visitors 12 and under.

Art Resources Gallery

Holiday Gift Gallery: Artful Giving

Where it’s at: Art Resources Gallery, 275 Market St., Suite 166, Minneapolis

What it’s about: The Art Resources Gallery at the International Market Square will be loaded with holiday cheer for this gift giving gallery featuring handmade artsy gifts.

Why you should go: When you don’t know what to give, give art.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

F*ck Fifty

F*ck Fifty holiday pop-up with local vendors

Where it’s at: The Flatpak House, 2024 S. Thomas Ave., Minneapolis

What it’s about: F*ck Fifty Beauty hosts this holiday pop-up, offering an array of wellness elixirs, plus many decor, jewelry, and fashion options. Check out the photographs of the brilliant Shelly Mosman as you shop, eat, and mingle. Read more about F*ck Fifty founders, Zelda Curti and Susan Griak, here.

Why you should go: Want a few things for yourself while you’re buying last minute gifts? This is the event for you.

When: 5-8:30 p.m. Wednesday

Industrial Steamworks Designs

Pop-up Art Show at Clockwerks

Where it’s at: Clockwerks Brewing, 25 N. Fourth St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: Have a pint while you shop for art gifts at this event organized by Clockwerks Brewing and Industrial Steamworks Designs, which specializes in retro-industrial/steampunk lighting and decor created by Henry L. Walton.

Why you should go: You might find something totally unique for that hard-to-gift person on your list.

When: Noon to midnight, Saturday