Gin party at Betty Danger, 'Jumanji' in the park, and other free things to do this week

10th Anniversary Celebration: Cocktails, Cakes, and Cash

For the past decade, Mixed Precipitation has been traveling to public parks and gardens for its summertime Picnic Operetta. Each show is a mashup of traditional pieces and Top 40 bangers, and audiences are served delicious eats while they watch. This Monday, the theater will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with a party at Du Nord Craft Spirits. There will be cocktails, handmade baked goods, cake, and other treats. Listen to a little opera, and get a sneak peek at this year’s show, Dr. Falstaff and the Working Wives of Lake County, an original take on Otto Nicolai’s The Merry Wives of Windsor. This installment will feature German opera, Bruce Springsteen bops, and a bit of Minnesota history. The birthday party will serve as a fundraiser for the show, which is coming to a garden near you in August and September. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday. Du Nord Craft Spirits, 2610 E. 32nd St., Minneapolis; 612-799-9166. --Jessica Armbruster

Despicable Me 3

Monday, June 11, 9:15 p.m. @ Audubon Park.

Battle of the Sexes

Tuesday, June 12, 9:15 p.m. @ Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Matt Goldman

Minnesota’s favorite private eye Nils Shapiro returns in Broken Ice, the new novel by Emmy award winner and New York Times bestselling author Matt Goldman. This installment finds Shapiro running Stone Arch Investigations with his straight-laced, ex-cop partner, Anders Ellegaard. The dynamic duo is called on to investigate the whereabouts of two teen girls from Warroad (a.k.a. Hockeytown, USA) who went missing during a high school hockey tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The investigation has barely commenced when one of the girls turns up dead in a St. Paul cave and Shapiro suffers a brutal shoulder wound from an arrow shot by an anonymous archer. As Shapiro traces the teens’ disappearances to a complicated web of drug trafficking and prostitution in the “shameless world” of the information age, the bachelor makes time for intimate moments with his ex-wife, current girlfriend, and an unexpected fling. Throughout, Goldman peppers the narrative with local landmarks like Macalester College and Mickey’s Diner as well as snarky, but authentic, observations about “auto-polite” Minnesotans and the state’s culture. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-870-3785. --Erica Rivera

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Wednesday, June 13, 9:15 p.m. @ Sibley Park.

Nicollet Makers Market

Looking for an excuse to get outside during your lunch break? Head over to the IDS Center for an event showcasing local artisans, crafters, and creatives. Wednesday, June 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Nicollet Mall and South Eight Street (by the IDS Center), Minneapolis.

Hendricks Gin

Hendrick's Grand Garnisher

Hendrick's Gin has a Rube Golderg-type machine that travels the country garnishing drinks. This Thursday the vehicle, which can be operated via motor or dapper cyclist, will arrive at Betty Danger's for a novelty-filled evening. This thing is 38-feet long, and can slice up to 18 cucumbers an hour. But what it lakes in effeciency it makes up for in spectacle. Even if you don't like gin cocktails it should be fun to watch this oddity make them. Thursday, June 14, from 5-8 p.m. Betty Danger's Country Club, 2501 Marshall St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-315-4997. --Jessica Armbruster

La La Land

Thursday, June 14, 9:15 p.m. @ Live on the Drive.

New Work by Paula McCartney/Regan Golden: Prairie Constructs

Two shows are opening at SooVAC this week. Paula McCartney explores landscapes through photographs that focus on small details. Some images play with light and the environment, while others are a stark flash taken at night. Meanwhile, Regan Golden documents the flora growing in Minneapolis edgelands, pockets of nature that thrive mostly because they are ignored or neglected by the city, through photography and drawings. Check out both exhibitions this Thursday, June 14, from 6 to 9 p.m. Soo Visusal Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis.