Giant Ferris Wheel to loom over Minnesota State Fair, taunting acrophobes

The Great Big Wheel is one of the tallest traveling Ferris wheels in North America, and it's coming to St. Paul. It takes 12 trucks to get here, and once assembled it reaches a height of 156 feet. While the Sky Gliders offer a birds-eye view of the fairgrounds, this ride will provide views of the festival and beyond.

“We’ve been working for years to land a spectacular ride like the Great Big Wheel,” says State Fair general manager Jerry Hammer. “It will be placed at the center of Machinery Hill on the north side of the fairgrounds, giving everyone a whole new perspective of the fair.”

It will also hold a lot of people, with 36 buckets seating six people each. Over 500,000 LED lights will make it pretty for those on the ground as well.

You'll be able to find the ride at the southwest corner of Randall Avenue and Cooper Street. Tickets will be $5 per rider.

More details info on the great Minnesota get-together can be found at mnstatefair.org.