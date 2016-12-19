Giant arcade Smaaash has taken over the fourth floor of MoA

The sprawling, 40,000-square-foot space will feature a multi-level Go Kart track, as well as virtual reality games featuring sports and other physical challenges. Smaaash is already a successful chain in India. After spending $12 million and signing a nine-year lease, it will be opening to the public tomorrow. It's the first U.S. location for the company.

“The beauty of the Mall of America is that it is ahead of its time,” co-founder Shripal Morakhia told the Star Tribune this week. “It is one of the few that woke up to the reality that entertainment will rule the malls.”

The fourth-floor destination will also feature booze, with over 40 local, rare, and popular beers on tap, as well as cocktails on the menu. A press release also states that a full kitchen will offer local and sustainable eats.

Smaaash (“The triple ‘A’ in Smaaash stands for ‘America’s Adrenaline Arena,’ and we look forward to providing thrilling entertainment to Mall of America’s 40 million visitors per year!” Morakhia states via press release) first opened in Mumbai in 2012. Since that first success, similar stops have opened up in a handful of malls in India. After its U.S. debut, the co-founders plan to open additional spots in Europe and Dubai.

Smaaash Mall of America opens tomorrow at 10 a.m.