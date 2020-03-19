Gettin' hare-y out there!
Relatable: South Minneapolis' Cottontail on the Trail is getting freaked out over coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Minnehaha Creek bunny did not respond to this reporter's repeated requests for comment. Our Best Landmark of 2019 is known to appear seasonally festive, though this is the first recorded instance of it accessorizing for a global pandemic.
Real talk: Doctors and nurses are currently desperate for human-sized masks, so don't hoard 'em. Stay healthy and safe out there, folks.