Get tipsy and sing holiday tunes with a drag queen (and other free things happening this week)

Ugly Sweater Sing-Along

It's way too freaking cold out there for caroling. Instead, stay toasty in your best butt-ugly festive sweater at this holiday party. There will be booze and cocktails to enjoy. And singing. But don't limit yourself to Christmas tunes, as Norseman is encouraging folks to request songs from any holiday. So if you get tipsy and feel the need to sing "Monsters' Mash," then by all means do so. Lovely drag queen Max from RuPaul's Drag Race will be showing up around 8:30 p.m. to lead the tunes with the help of Flip Phone folks. 21+. 7 to 11 p.m. Monday. Norseman Distillery, 451 Taft St. NE, Unit 19, Minneapolis; 612-568-5299.

Darkest Day

Dark times call for dark beer. This Wednesday, Uptown Tavern and Rooftop (you'll probably want to stay off the roof this evening) will be hosting a brew bash for stout lovers. The selection will vary throughout the evening, with limited and special edition beers from Clown Shoes, Fulton, Surly, and others. Go for something "sweet" with notes of vanilla and chocolate, or try something more bold, like a nitro or whiskey-inspired variety. 21+. 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Uptown Tavern and Rooftop, 1400 Lagoon Ave., Minneapolis; 612-824-3333.

Northeast Farmers Market Winter Market

Once a month this winter, local food vendors and makers will convene on the third floor of the Solar Arts building for a tasty party filled with festivities. Attendees include pickling purveyors like GYST; sweets schillers such as Rebel Donut Bar, Bee Happy Honey, and Groveland Confections; and meaty delights from Buffalo by Bike and Grillin’ Meats. Sample Minnesota-made marshmallows, cheese, and macarons. Or shop non-edibles like jewelry, beauty salves, and soap. The beer will be plentiful, and there will be games and activities for kids. If you have a foodie on your holiday shopping list, you’ll find plenty to consider gifting here. The event takes place every third Wednesday through March. 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. Solar Arta By Chowgirls, 711 15th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-203-0786. Through March 15, 2017.

Pop-Up Beer Garden

Just because summer is long over doesn't mean you have to give up beer gardens. This Thursday, the Bachelor Farmer is going hard core and keeping their beer garden happenings rolling. This outdoor evening will feature brews from Bauhaus. Choose from Sky-Five IPA or the Scottish-style dark ale Tallander. There will be a bonfire roaring, and 'smore will satisfy any sweet-tooth cravings. Dress warm. 21+. 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday. The Bachelor Farmer, 50 Second Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-206-3920.