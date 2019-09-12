George Morrison's 100th, Teqen Zéa-Aida curates at Gamut, and other art happenings this week

"Soft Time" J. Wren Supak

J. Wren Supak: Soft Time

Where it’s at: University of Minnesota’s Physicians Mill City Clinic Gallery, 901 Second St. S., Minneapolis

What it’s about: In “Soft Time,” artist J. Wren Supak finds new meaning to impressionistic painting, creating works that are free from any sense of realism, but nevertheless are drawn from physical manifestations of feelings evoked by memories and people. Her latest pieces use what Supak calls a “pour and soak” method, where she uses thick paper like a sponge to create immersive impressions. She’s also sharing art from an earlier series that uses fast-drying materials to increase a sense of spontaneity in her gestures.

Why you should go: This exhibition has been up since July, but Thursday’s reception will be a good chance to view the work and catch up with the artist.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday

George Morrison

George Morrison’s 100th anniversary



Where it’s at: All My Relations Gallery, 1414 E. Franklin Ave., Minneapolis; Bockley Gallery, 2123 W. 21st St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: To celebrate the 100th birthday of Ojibwe landscape artist and sculptor George Morrison, two local galleries are hosting events on Thursday. At All My Relations Gallery there’s “Changing Horizons,” a group exhibition that will include art by Morrison as well as juried works by Native artists exploring identity through a variety of mediums. The same night, Bockley Gallery will be showing paintings, drawings, prints, and sculptures by Morrison from various points throughout the artist’s life.

Why you should go: This is one of those times where you really should try to catch both exhibitions on the same evening. You’ll definitely want to hit up Bockley Gallery, which first showed Morrison’s work in the 1980s, has since hosted five solo shows and numerous groups shows featuring his work, and has represented his estate since his death in 2000.

When: 5-8 p.m. at Bockley Gallery; 6-8 p.m. at All My Relations

"CW4" submissions await arrangement for the gallery show. Gamut Gallery

Call 4 Work, curated by Teqen Zea-Aida



Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis

What it’s about: City Wide Artists, run by the keen-eyed Teqen Zéa-Aida, was a fantastic spot to see young, diverse talents who were doing something different than the mainstream. Unfortunately, that space closed its doors in 2017. But rejoice: Gamut Gallery opens a new exhibition curated by Zéa-Aida this week. It’s part of the space’s annual “Call 4 Work” group show, which this year garnered 722 submissions by 177 artists. The curator has chosen works centered around themes of community, emotions, and people.

Why you should go: There’s been a City Wide Artists-shaped hole in Minneapolis since the space shuttered. Zéa-Aida’s return should feature a welcome splash of art that is fresh and popping.

When: 7-10 p.m. Thursday; tickets are $5.

"Collect Call" at SooVAC 'Swimming Walrus,' by Ningiukulu Teevee. From the collection of Kathryn Hanna and Daniel Romero.

Collect Call 4 Opening Reception

Where it’s at: Soo Visual Arts Center, 2909 Bryant Ave. S., Suite 101, Minneapolis

What it’s about: Minneapolis-based collectors share art from their own collections in this unique series hosted by SooVAC.

Why you should go: Ever thought about starting your own art collection? Get some tips from local patrons as they share insights into their own tastes and connections to artists.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday