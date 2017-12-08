Geeky gifts, free cider: 70 free things to do this weekend

Image courtesy event organizers

FRIDAY:



European Christmas Market

Happenings this weekend include photo opps with Krampus. Find more info at www.uniondepot.org/holiday. 4-9 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 9; 12-6 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Union Depot, 214 E. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-202-2700.

Liquor Beats Winter

With Slim Stone, Snarls B, and the Pitchafits. 9 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



Wells Fargo WinterSkate

Hockey- or figure-skate rentals are $4, or free with a Wells Fargo credit or debit card.. Rice Park, 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul; 651-632-5111.

Holidazzle 2017

Featuring fireworks, Santa visits, movie nights, free skating, bonfires, and musical performances. Score a free ride to the event from MetroTransit on Saturdays. More info can be found at www.holidazzle.com. 5-10 p.m. Every Fri.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Every Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Jim Morrison's Birthday Party Featuring Danny Klecko and the Rolling Thunder Review

5 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Clown Lounge At The Turf Club, 1601 University Ave. W., St Paul; 651-647-0486.



Light Up The Night - Light Up A Life

Featuring open studios, handmade and original holiday gift items, live music, and food. 5 p.m. Daily from Dec. 7-8; 12-9 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Solar Arts Building, 711 NE 15th Ave., Minneapolis; 763-234-5069.

Josh Meillier: i dont understand this world

7-9 p.m. Space 369, 2242 University Ave. W., St. Paul; 612-208-9328.

MFA Open Studio Night

Visit artists and designers studios from MCAD's Master of Fine Arts program. 6-9 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. MCAD - MFA Building, 2201 First Avenue S., Minneapolis; 612-874-3700.



Machinery Hill

8 p.m. Every 2nd Fri.; Free. Black Dog Cafe, 308 Prince St., St. Paul; 651-228-9274.



Minneapolis WinterSkate

Free public skating rink with a warming house and complimentary skate rental. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas day. Daily from Nov. 15-March 10; Free. Loring Park, 1382 Willow St., Minneapolis.

Raging Art On 2017

Holiday shop featuring local artwork and handcrafted gifts for purchase from area vendors and artists. 1-10 p.m. Daily from Dec. 8-9; 1-5 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis; 612-367-4327.



Tappy Hour

Group tap dance lessons. 4-6 p.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.

Can Can Wonderland Karaoke

Hosted by Silly Miss Tilly. All ages. 5:30 p.m.-8:30 a.m. Every Fri. from Aug. 4; Free. Can Can Wonderland, 755 Prior Ave. N., Ste. 4, St. Paul; 651-925-2261.



The Artful Present

Featuring work by local artists, and handcrafted jewelry, blankets, and ceramics. 3-8 p.m. Dec. 8; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Veronique Wantz Gallery, 901 N. Fifth St., Minneapolis; 612-254-2838.



The Comedy Corner Open Mic Night

10 p.m. Every Fri.; Free. The Corner Bar, 1501 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-339-4333.



The Sticky Rice Project Vietnamese Recipe Storybook Party

Project founder Lilian Vo shares stories from the recipe book. 7 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.



Vinyl Club

All vinyl nights with variety of DJs. 10:30 p.m. Every Fri. and Sat. from March 9; Free. The Lexington, 1096 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-222-5878.



Walker Hayes

In-store performance and signing. 12 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. Electric Fetus, 2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-870-9300.



Yana

With Karate Break and Rad Owl. 10 p.m. Dec. 8; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.

SATURDAY:

Prince From Minneapolis

Group show features art inspired by Prince. Friday's opening reception isn't free, but the exhibition is free after Friday. Free. Frederick R. Weisman Art Museum, 333 E. River Rd., Minneapolis; 612-625-9494.



Holiday Art Bazaar

Opening reception featuring new art and textile work from local artists Mary Olson, Yuya Negishi, Amy Tupper, Jen Chilstrom, and Bernie McNally; prints and holiday cards by Chholing Taha and Inside the Robot; and sculpture by Design Canoe Studio. Saturday, December 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. Showroom, 615 W. Lake St., Minneapolis.



Northern Grade Minnesota

Shop craft vendors. Check out www.northerngrade.com/pages/minnesota for more details. December 9-10. Holidazzle at Loring Park.



Holiday Artist Mart!

Here's where to shop for the weirdo and collector on your wish list. Saturday, December 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Center For Lost Objects, 957 W. Seventh St., St. Paul; 651-504-2356.



Burlesque and Friends Holiday Sale

Featuring screenprinted art prints, concert posters, T-shirts, pins, patches, and books from local and national artists and designers, with food, drinks, and music. 2-10 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. CO Exhibitions, 1101 Stinson Blvd. NE, Minneapolis; 612-379-4151.

Holiday Marketplace

Featuring over 40 local artisans presenting their wares, with holiday gifts, food trucks, and live music. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Casket Arts Community, 681 17th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.

Winter Wonderland Weekend

Featuring a visit from Santa, live reindeer, retail discounts, holiday decorations, craft activities for kids, and the Enchanted Christmas Ball. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Daily from Dec. 9-10; Free. The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, 12459 Elm Creek Blvd., Maple Grove; 763-424-050

GPS Holiday Emporium

Featuring snacks, Santa, music, and geeky gifts. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Geek Partnership Society, 1121 Jackson St. NE, Minneapolis.



25th Annual Women's Art Festival

Over 130 local women artists show and sell their work, with live music and food trucks. More info at www.womensartfestival.com. 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Colin Powell Youth Leadership Center, 2924 4th Ave., Minneapolis; 612-638-1000.



African Music Ensemble Concert

8 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Andrea Swensson

Author presents her new book, 'Got to Be Something Here: The Rise of the Minneapolis Sound.' 4 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Moon Palace Books, 2820 E 33rd St., Minneapolis; 612-454-0455.



Collecting Art

Group show. Opening reception 7-10 p.m. Sat., Dec. 9. Free. Hair and Nails Gallery, 2222 1/2 E. 35th St., Minneapolis; 612-229-0585.



Courageous Cookie Swap

Cookie swap presented by Youth Advisory Board, with sales of cookies by the 1/2 pound. 12:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Courageous Hearts, 2235 E. 28th St., Minneapolis; 612-729-2483.



From This Day Forward: Marriage and Miscarriage

Video and installation art exhibit by Carrie Thompson. Opening reception 5-9 p.m. Sat., Dec. 9. Free. Truckstop Gallery, 20 Grove St. #72, Nicollet Island, Minneapolis.



Handmade Holiday Market

Featuring wares and gift items from local artists and makers, with live music and Belgian-style beers. 12-5 p.m. Every Sat. from Dec. 2-16; Free. Lakes & Legends Brewing Company, 1368 LaSalle Ave, Minneapolis; 612-999-6020.



Herkimer 18th Anniversary Party

Featuring drink specials all day, and dance party with DJ OddRedealer from 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 10-2 a.m. Dec. 9; Free. Herkimer Pub & Brewery, 2922 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-821-0101.



Holiday Bazaar

Benefit party by Collide Theatrical Dance Company, featuring appearances by the Sugar Plum Fairy, Snow Queen, and Santa's elves, with face painting, dance games, storytime, cookies, and crafts. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. The Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-361-6960.



Holiday Sampler: Tasting & Gift Fair

Featuring music, kids crafts, meat raffle, and eggnog. RSVP and more info at www.eventbrite.com/e/holiday-sampler-tasting-gift-fair-tickets-39553538699. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Mississippi Market, 1500 W. 7th St., St. Paul; 651-690-0507.



Merry Flippness with FLIPP

Benefit for Toys for Tots, food shelf organizations, American Refugee Committee, and Center for Victims of Torture, with the Magnolias, Impaler, Morticia, and Charlie Farren. Donations of cash, new toys, and non-perishable food items collected. 7 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge, 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis.



Mill City Winter Market

Indoor marketplace featuring local food, ceramics, jewelry, art, music, and home products. More info at millcityfarmersmarket.org/visit/winter-market. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Mill City Museum, 704 S. 2nd St., Minneapolis; 612-341-7555.

L-R: Work by Julie Liger-Belair, Jenny Brown, Shawna Gilmore

Open Door 13

Group show curated by Danielle Krysa of the Jealous Curator. There will be a public reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, December 9. Free. Rosalux Gallery, 1400 Van Buren St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-747-3942.



Sean Sherman and Beth Dooley

Authors present their new book, 'The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen.' 12-2 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Common Good Books, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-225-8989.

Second Saturday Open Studio

Featuring six floors of open art studios. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. California Building, 2205 California St. NE, Minneapolis; 612-788-5551.



Sore History

With Disafio, Favela Rising, and Babe Patrol. 9 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Hexagon Bar, 2600 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-722-3454.



St. Catherine University Women's Choir: 2017 Candlelight Christmas Concert

With the String Chamber Orchestra and Flute Ensemble. 8 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Ave., St. Catherine University, St. Paul; 651-690-6700.



Tattersall Winter Market

Holiday market featuring 40 Minnesota brands, artisans, and craftspeople. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Tattersall Distilling, 1620 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-584-4152.

Christmas Market

German-style Christmas market featuring affordable treasures and treats. Noon to 6 p.m. Sat.-Sun. The Black Forest Inn, 1 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-872-0812.

Terri Peterson Smith

Author presents her new book, 'Unique Eats and Eateries of The Twin Cities.' 2-4 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. Magers & Quinn Booksellers, 3038 Hennepin Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-4611.



Thomas Abban

With Tucker Jensen. 10 p.m. Dec. 9; Free. 331 Club, 331 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis; 612-331-1746.



Who Made Who 10th Anniversary

Featuring prizes, posters, snacks, beer, and donuts. 12-8 p.m. Dec. 9; 12-5 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Who Made Who Design Studio + Screenprint Emporium, 158 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

CSE Winter Light Show Premiere

Student-designed 3D outdoor experience featuring more than 250,000 LED lights set to music designed, sequenced, composed, and performed by University of Minnesota students. Twenty-minute shows are at 5:30, 6, and 6:30 p.m. Civil Engineering U of M Twin Cities, 500 Pillsbury Dr. SE, Minneapolis.

Future Artist Market + Gathering

Jams, clothes, potions, lotions, art, a special musical guest, snacks and drinks. Saturday, 4-9 p.m. Seen the Future, 2223 E. 35th St., Minneapolis.

Holiday Festival

Free gift wrapping, free caricature drawings, Santa, live music, and a youth art fair. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Calhoun Square, 3001 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis.

SUNDAY:

Santa comes to Sociable

Hang with Santa. Featuring Fat Bike hot mulled cider and non-alcoholic cider. Bring a new unwrappedtoy to score a free pint. Noon to 2 p.m. Sociable Cider Werks, 1500 Fillmore St. NE, Minneapolis.

Bad Weather Holiday Market

2-7 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Bad Weather Brewing Company, 414 7th St. W., St. Paul; 651-207-6627.



Blues Jam

7-11 p.m. Every Sun. from Jan. 11; Free. Schooner Tavern, 2901 27th Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4365.



Books and Beer Pop-Up Bookstore

Featuring a variety of Minnesotan authors with books for sale. More info here. 1-6 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Utepils Brewing, 225 Thomas Ave. N., Minneapolis; 612-249-7800.



Carol Maschke

Launch party for the author's new book, 'Ghost of the Gaelic Moon, with a premiere of "Braveheart's Tiny Mini-Series," vendors, book sales, and appetizers. 1-5 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Kip's Irish Pub, 9970 Wayzata Blvd., St. Louis Park; 952-367-5070.



Chamber Ensembles Concert

3 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Christmas Candlelight Service

Featuring readings, carols, and holiday music. 4:30 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Macalester College Weyerhaeuser Chapel, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6203.



Comedy Open Mic

Featuring local and visiting stand up comedians, hosted by Trish Cook. Sign up begins at 6 p.m. In the Poco Loco Lounge. 7 p.m. Every Sun. Free. Pepitos Tex-Mex Bar & Grill, 4820 Chicago Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-822-2104.



Light Grey Art Lab Annual Cookie Party

Bring holiday treats to share and sample cookies with hot cocoa, tea, and coffee. 1-3 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Light Grey Art Lab, 118 E. 26th St., Minneapolis; 612-239-2047.



Linden Hills Holiday Market

Featuring over 60 different vendors selling local crafts, holiday gifts, artisan foods, and ready-to-eat meals. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 17; Free. Sunnyside Gardens, 3723 W. 44th St., Minneapolis; 612-926-2654.



Mac Jazz Concert

8 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Macalester College Janet Wallace Fine Arts Center, 1600 Grand Ave., St. Paul; 651-696-6000.



Mill City String Quartet Christmas Concert

Chat with performers and enjoy holiday cookies after the show. 6 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul; 651-297-2555.



Miller Textile Winter Market

Featuring art, ceramics, jewelry, home goods, antiques, thrift goods, and clothing from local artists, makers, and designers, with a silent auction benefiting Hopewell Music Cooperative North. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Miller Textile, 861 E. Hennepin, Minneapolis; 612-824-2100.



Mumblin' Drew

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Nov. 5-Dec. 24; Free. Palmer's Bar, 500 S. Cedar Ave., Minneapolis; 612-333-7625.



Plymouth Concert Band: 19th Annual Holiday Concert

4 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Wayzata High School, 4995 Peony Lane N., Plymouth; 763-745-6600.



Winter Market

Featuring holiday gift ideas from local artists and artisans, with cookies and local beer. 12-5 p.m. Dec. 10; Free. Sisyphus Brewing, 712 Ontario Avenue W., Minneapolis; 612-321-8324.



Zacc Harris Trio

7-9 p.m. Every Sun. from Sept. 24-Dec. 30; Free. Riverview Cafe & Wine Bar, 3745 42nd Ave. S., Minneapolis; 612-729-4200.

Ugly Sweater Contest With Santa

Featuring photo opps with Santa, an ugly sweater contest, and more. Sunday, 1-4 p.m. Pryes Brewing Company, 1401 W. River Rd. N., Minneapolis.