“Glitch Art is Dead” closing



Where it’s at: Gamut Gallery, 717 S. 10th St., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Gamut Gallery closes out their latest exhibition, “Glitch Art is Dead” with a noise party featuring local bands curated by Alex Kmett. It’s a great send-off to an exhibition that celebrates glitch art, a.k.a. the practice of making art from manipulating electronic devices to produce digital or analog errors.

Why you should go: If you’re still unclear whether glitch art is alive or dead (or if you didn’t even know what glitch art was), now would be the time to check in at Gamut, where you’ll hopefully leave enlightened on the subject. Along the way, you can hear some local musicians making fresh sounds. The lineup includes Albert Elmore, Seth Van Horn, and John Vance, plus electronics group Gnawed, Chicago’s Frightened Moon, and VJ Steve Killingbeck.

When: The party runs from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday.

(Gary Wahl)

“Visible Systems” public reception

Where it’s at: Gallery 71, 7161 France Ave. S., Edina.

What it’s about: Four artists are exhibiting at Gallery 71, and this Wednesday is a chance to celebrate with an opening reception. Check out Monica Rudquist’s warped pottery, intricate textile pieces by Morgan Clifford, and photography works by Melissa Borman and Gary Wahl.

Why you should go: This small group show is a great mix of beauty and play. The gorgeous photos will especially have you doing a double-take, and it’s a great setting for a fun evening.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“Kallos (The Order of Light)” artists’ reception

Where it’s at: Rogue Buddha Gallery, 357 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis.

What it’s about: See the work of four graduates of the Atelier Studio Program of Fine Art in northeast Minneapolis, a school of art that teaches the techniques of the Old Masters of painting. While each artist has gone on to find their own style, they are all rooted in their in-depth realist training.

Why you should go: They say if you can paint the human figure, you can paint anything. The Atelier method of art is a grueling one, and takes years master. For this show, four artists who have put in the time and patience to learn this art form and make it their own, are celebrated.

When: The opening reception is from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. The exhibition runs through April 29.

“Stephanie Motta: Water Line”

Where it’s at: David Petersen Gallery, 2018 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis.

What it’s about: Minneapolis-based photographer Stephanie Motta reveals the haunting dance of light and water with her Water Line series. Each image was created by exposing 4" by 5" color negative film inside pierced plastic bags, which in turn have been doused in bogs, lakes, creeks, and pools.

Why you should go: Motta’s photographs seem otherworldly, the stuff of dreams. Using a process to get inside bodies of water, the resulting work captures a playful meditation on movement and light.

When: The opening reception is from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday.