Galleries boycott Northrop King Building events over gun lobbyist tenant

The tenant, Bryan Strawser, uses the space for his company, Bryghtpath LLC, "a strategic advisory firm specializing in global risk, business continuity, crisis management, crisis communications, and public affairs," he explains by email. Strawser says that Bryghtpath is not a guns rights organization, a lobbying firm, or a firearms business. As an individual, however, Strawser serves as chairman of the board for a group of gun rights organizations, including the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus; he co-hosts a podcast that focuses on gun legislation; and has been quoted in news media like the Star Tribune, City Pages, and MPR advocating for pro-gun policy.

NKB is a complex of about 10 buildings, first constructed in 1917, that now houses over 200 tenants, including over 190 artists. It's privately owned by Shamrock Properties Inc.

Christopherson's decision to boycott First Thursdays, a regular event where artists open their studios to the public, started with a story he heard from fellow tenant Sharra Frank, who is a mosaic artist that does a lot of community work and teaching.

Frank had been a tenant at Northrup King for nearly 10 years, but made the decision to leave the building when she found out about the presence of Strawser.

Frank, a mother of two with one child on the way, has been active in working to promote safer gun laws since her eldest son came home from school one day and spoke about having to do lock down drills in case an active shooter came into the school. She got involved with Moms Demand Action, and has held meetings for the group in her studio.

Last winter, Frank was going to get her mail when she noticed Strawser's mailbox, which lists a number of the gun rights groups with which Strawser is associated. Later, she learned that in Strawser's space there had been conceal and carry classes that had been held concurrent with open studios.

Around that time, Frank had been helping to arrange a field trip for her son's school, where they would tour the Northrup King building. "When I discovered this tenant was there, I felt so conflicted," she says. "I thought this was such a family-friendly safe space."

When she brought her concerns to the manager regarding whether guns were allowed in the building, she learned that by state law, landlords can't restrict their tenants from having guns or carrying guns in a space.

So Frank decided to leave. "I know I can't invite people into a space where I'm hiding info that might make them uncomfortable," she says. She adds that she doesn't feel safe bringing in youth and people from marginalized communities into the building. "Also, I didn't feel I could creatively make work because I would feel distracted."

Strawser states that while his company Bryghtpath didn't hold conceal and carry classes, he did allow a friend to teach the classroom portion of the Minnesota Permit to Carry class in the space. "The classroom portion consists of Powerpoint-based training and discussion," he says. "Firearm handling and qualification happens in a range environment." He adds that he voluntarily chose to not allow these classes to be taught in the space after learning they made others in the building uncomfortable.

Strawser says he owns a Minnesota Permit to Carry. "Whether or not I choose to exercise my constitutionally protected right to bear arms on a regular basis is not something I'll discuss publicly," he says.

Debbie Woodward, the building manager for NKB, says she doesn't have a problem with the business that Strawser runs. The conceal and carry classes, however were a surprise to her. "A tenant asked about it, and I said I didn't know," she says. "I was very confused."

Woodward did check with Strawser, and found that the conceal and carry classes had taken place on three different occasions. He said they wouldn't continue, as they were not a part of his business. "He didn't get in my face. We have a mutually respectful relationship," she says.

Woodward feels frustrated by the negative publicity created around the First Thursdays event. "It's going to hurt the artists the most," she says.

Christopherson says his vocal opposition to Strawser being in the building was instinctual. Many of his heroes have been shot or killed by guns, including his father (in WWII), President Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., John Lennon, Che Guevara, and Dian Fossey. He also lost his brother, Jimmy, and his good friend Eduardo Blidner recently to gun suicide.

"I just want to make more people aware that this is what we are up against in the world," he says. "...this is somebody that shares the same address as me."

According to Christopherson, Icebox is the oldest gallery in northeast Minneapolis. It started in 1988 in a basement space on Central Avenue. Christopherson was one of the founders of Art-A-Whirl, and came up with the idea of a tornado for the festival's logo. He also first proposed First Thursdays as an idea for the building.

"I know all this stuff is legal," Christopherson continues. "It's legal to be gun people. But some things aren't always right."

Icebox's next opening will be on November 7, the day before the national election. Theshow is titled "Love in 2016."

NRA Aphrodisiac, 2015 Tom Quinn Kumpf, "Love in 2016."